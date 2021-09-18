The 12 Best Things to Buy from Target This Fall, According to PEOPLE Staffers
We all know that shopping at Target means one thing: You go in to run a simple errand just to come out with a cartful of stuff you didn't anticipate getting, but had to have. That pumpkin-shaped candle? A necessity. A cozy and stylish sweater dress? Obvious must-have. And the beautiful, boho-inspired serving platter that was just begging you to take it home? I mean, how could you say no?
That's why 12 PEOPLE editors and writers put together a Target shopping list of the best things to buy for fall, because, let's face it, we know it's been in the back of your mind. All of the aforementioned items are included, plus more goodies that'll have you click "add to cart" without missing a beat. The best part? Prices start at just $10 and don't go beyond $30. You're welcome. (Or, we're sorry.)
Below, shop everything that's in our Target carts right now.
Threshold Pumpkin Woods Candle
Christina Butan, Ecommerce Writer: This pumpkin-shaped candle stole my heart from the minute I laid eyes on it. It comes in several classic fall scents, like apple cider donut and pumpkin spice. I already bought the $5 mini Pumpkin Woods one, and it smells so good. I like it so much that I'm buying the larger two-wick version so that the warm, spicy scent can waft throughout my entire living room.
Buy It! Threshold Pumpkin Pumpkin Woods Candle, $10; target.com
A New Day Ribbed Sweater Dress
Sarah Ball, Market Editor: The cream color combined with the ribbed material makes this sweater dress feel super fresh and luxe. I love that I can wear it with everything, like my sneakers for a cool casual look and my burgundy knee high boots for a more chic and sophisticated look. Plus, the length and lighter weight knit makes it the perfect transitional dress. You can wear it alone or layer it for when the temps get a little chillier.
Buy It! A New Day Ribbed Sweater Dress, $29.99; target.com
Olive & June Nail Polish
Jessica Mattern, Ecommerce Editor: I'm obsessed with Olive and June's line of nail polish, which makes my at-home manicures last a solid week and look salon-level. It's the only brand I use now! I'll be stocking up on some autumnal-inspired hues for fall, like this rich brown that will complement pretty much everything I plan to wear for fall.
Buy It! Olive & June Nail Polish, JJ, $9.49; target.com
Threshold Three Pumpkins Welcome Harvest Doormat
Nina Huang, Lifestyle Ecommerce Writer: Fall and winter's cold and muddy weather can easily lead to dirty boots that make your entryway super messy, so a doormat is essential for rubbing down shoe bottoms before stepping indoors. This "Welcome Harvest" doormat will come in super handy, and sticking to fall's classic all-things-pumpkin theme, they're printed with adorable pumpkins that will bring a smile to the faces of anyone that stops by.
Buy It! Threshold Three Pumpkins Welcome Harvest Doormat, $13; target.com
Knox Rose Long Sleeve Babydoll Dress
Alex Apatoff, Executive Editor: I've been resisting these tiered babydoll dresses for all of 2021, but I'm finally giving in with this dress. It's a cute print, a good length, and an affordable way to try the trend — and I'm already picturing how great it will look with tights and booties in an apple orchard.
Buy It! Knox Rose Long Sleeve Babydoll Dress, $29.99; target.com
Threshold Chunky Cable Knit Throw Blanket
Lily Gray, Home Ecommerce Writer: I'm unapologetically obsessed with throw blankets — in fact, I have not one, but two large storage baskets overflowing with throws. Now that sweater-weather is upon us, I feel no remorse in replacing my summery teal throw with this new chunky knit blanket. The cable knit structure will deliver just the right amount of warmth and weight — and with the $30 price-point, I might as well splurge and get one in a few fall colors like bronze, gold, and neutral.
Buy It! Threshold Chunky Cable Knit Throw Blanket, $30; target.com
Freres Branchiaux Amber Nights Candle
Mackenzie Schmidt, Home and Travel Editor: Pumpkin spice and other super saccharine fall scents are just not my cup of tea, so when I start craving a hint of hygge season at home, my mind goes to the smell of fallen leaves and fireplace, leather and wood. I've got my eye on a couple of candles from the Black-owned brand Freres Branchiaux. Amber Nights, Black Leaves, and Whiskey Sweet sound right up my alley.
Buy It! Freres Branchiaux Amber Nights Candle, $22; target.com
Threshold Herringbone Woven Pumpkin Figurine
Erin Johnson, Senior Home Product Reviews Writer: I love changing up my decor for seasons, but sometimes seasonal decor can feel a little cheesy. This herringbone pumpkin is a beautiful nod to fall, but will still blend well really well with the rest of my home.
Buy It! Threshold Herringbone Woven Pumpkin Figurine, $25; target.com
Stars Above Lounge Sweatshirt
Hannah Chubb, Home and Travel Editorial Assistant: When I say I'm obsessed with Target's Star Above line, I mean it. I have been LIVING in their buttery soft pajamas and loungewear since the pandemic started, and I have no plans of stopping anytime soon. The fabric is just different than anything else I've ever worn, and it's all so affordable. While all the new arrivals are always in my cart, I love this orange sweatshirt for fall outings.
Buy It! Stars Above Lounge Sweatshirt, $19.99; target.com
Opalhouse x Jungalow Stoneware Scalloped Serving Platter
Meg Soll, Food Ecommerce Editor: I'm tempted to buy everything from Opalhouse's Jungalow collaboration, which includes so many perfectly fall finds like soft velvet pillows and whimsical felted pumpkins. I have my eye on this green stoneware scalloped platter paired with an orange serving bowl, which will be both useful serving tools and a pretty presentation option when we have guests around. Fall doesn't have to mean dark and formal for hosting, and a pop of trendy accents can brighten things up as the days grow shorter in the coming months.
Buy It! Opalhouse x Jungalow Stoneware Scalloped Serving Platter, $24; target.com
All in Motion Long Sleeve Crop Top
Claudia Fisher, Deputy Ecommerce Editor: Recently, I've had the realization that workout-friendly long-sleeve shirts are one of the most overlooked pieces of clothing despite actually being a fall staple. When I want to go for a run (read: quick walk) or to a fitness class as the temps drop, I'll need an easy layering piece to throw over my tanks and tees, and this lightweight option is versatile enough to wear over almost anything. The thumb holes will definitely come in handy when it's time to throw a jacket on, too.
Buy It! All in Motion Long Sleeve Crop Top, $20; target.com
Wild Fable V-Neck Sweater Vest
Marilyn La Jeunesse, Ecommerce Newsletter Manager: These $20 V-neck sweater vests from Wild Fable are making my dark academia Pinterest dreams come true. They're the perfect top-layer to all my fall looks — and will help breathe new life into the dozens of colorfully patterned turtlenecks in my closet.
Buy It! Wild Fable V-Neck Sweater Vest, $20; target.com
