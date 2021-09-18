The 12 Best Things to Buy from Target This Fall, According to PEOPLE Staffers

Claudia Fisher, Deputy Ecommerce Editor: Recently, I've had the realization that workout-friendly long-sleeve shirts are one of the most overlooked pieces of clothing despite actually being a fall staple. When I want to go for a run (read: quick walk) or to a fitness class as the temps drop, I'll need an easy layering piece to throw over my tanks and tees, and this lightweight option is versatile enough to wear over almost anything. The thumb holes will definitely come in handy when it's time to throw a jacket on, too.