Dave Quinn, Writer and Reporter: White sneakers should be a staple for any guy’s wardrobe. These classic kicks are perfectly parable with everything from work-day slacks and weekend-wear jeans to a special-occasion suit. Out of everything I’ve tried, nothing has provided the clutch combination of comfort and style as my Club C 85s. They’re one of those pairs of shoes that have structurally held up, even after two years of nearly daily wear. A fresh pair under the tree would be a joy to receive, and should be an easy gift for those who are stumped over what to give the men in their lives.

But It! Reebok Club C 85s, $70