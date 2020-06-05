This Iconic Haircare Line Is Now Selling $5 Hand Sanitizer Spray on Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Paul Mitchell is the latest beauty brand to pivot and develop its own hand sanitizer.

The iconic and celeb-loved haircare brand launched its very own hand sanitizer spray in April and donated thousands of bottles to first responders and those in need. The new antiseptic meets the standards issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for an effective hand sanitizer to kill the coronavirus. Shoppers can now get the $5 sanitizer on Amazon, where it’s Prime-eligible.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Paul Mitchell Hand Sanitizer Spray, $4.95; amazon.com

The spray formula contains 80 percent alcohol, surpassing the 60 percent recommendation from the CDC. And while hand washing is still the best way to clean your hands, this rinse-free alternative is a great option to use while running errands, traveling, or when you’re out and about. Plus, its sleek 3.4-ounce bottle is easy to throw in your first aid kit, purse, or even a large pocket, ensuring you’ll always have some on hand.

Before it was available to consumers, Paul Mitchell donated 40,000 bottles to several groups, including first responders and healthcare workers. The brand also teamed up with Baby2Baby as well as the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to provide its sanitizer to families in need. The company is stocking its partner salons with sanitizer, protecting its employees and future customers, too.

While it hasn’t been out for long, the sanitizing spray has already received five-star reviews from customers who appreciate its non-sticky feel, quick delivery, and convenient packaging. “I bought so many different sanitizers for our family, but this is the best,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. “[It has a] very mild smell and with 80 percent alcohol, you could not ask for more. Packaging is great and secure.”

Shop Hand Sanitizers on Amazon:

Many beauty brands are now selling hand sanitizer to meet growing consumer demand, and those looking for more hand sanitizer options have plenty to choose from on Amazon. With sprays and gels sold in scented and unscented options, there’s a formula for every personal preference. And right now, most are in stock, making it a great time to grab a few.