Lifestyle I Bought the Viral Owala Water Bottle Before It Was Everywhere — and the Unique Spout Makes All the Difference Buy it on sale at Amazon now By Nicola Fumo We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Move over, Stanley Tumbler — there's a new It water bottle in town. The Owala FreeSip Water Bottle has become a best-seller at Amazon thanks in part to a boost from TikTok (#owalawaterbottle has over 47 million views). I can attest to the superiority of the water bottle — I bought it months ago for my boyfriend, who is very bad at staying hydrated. Or, he was. Thanks to the unique spout on the Owala model he's actually drinking water all day, proudly reporting that he's on his second or third refill of the 24-ounce vessel by the end of the workday. The patented FreeSip spout offers two modes of sipping: upright through a built-in straw or tilted back to take a bigger swig from a wider, open spout. The built-in straw is great for sipping while seated at a desk or driving, while the wider spout is perfect for the gym or on walks when you want to take a really big sip of water. Amazon Buy It! Owala FreeSip 24-Ounce Insulated Water Bottle in Very Very Dark, $24.73 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com Carrie Underwood Gardens with These Wildly Popular Beats Earbuds — and They're on Sale The spout isn't the only design detail that makes this water bottle stand apart from the pack. The leakproof cap opens with a simple push button mechanism, unlike bottles that have to be unscrewed. There's also a foldable carrying loop at the cap, making it easy to tote it around the gym or carry it on a walk. And it fits in a standard car cup holder. It's made from stainless steel and is double-wall insulated to keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours. The bottle comes in three sizes — 24-ounce, 32-ounce, and 40-ounce — and in a dozen colors. The Owala Freesip water bottle is on sale at Amazon right now, starting at just $23 for the 24-ounce size in a summery, color-blocked design with teal, orange, red, and yellow. The water bottle has more than 13,900 five-star ratings with reviewers calling it "the unicorn of water bottles" and the "best water bottle ever." One customer said they've bought seven for themselves ("one for every day of the week") and have gifted it to family members. "They're more sanitary than Hydroflasks because of how much easier they are to clean and the rubber parts are removable. Very sanitary because the mouth nozzle has a cover and isn't exposed to the world," they added. Amazon Just Dropped So Many Deals on Comfortable and Breathable Shoes This Weekend, and Prices Start at $17 Another reviewer said, "It genuinely encourages me to drink more water throughout the day. The ease of use and convenience of the straw makes it simple to stay hydrated." They praised the bottle's "sleek, modern look," called it "extremely functional," and said it's "an exceptional product for anyone looking to stay hydrated in style." As temperatures rise and schedules fill up, having a go-to water bottle while you're on-the-go is a must. Pick up one of the customer-loved Owala FreeSip Water Bottles while they're on sale at Amazon, and keep scrolling to see additional sizes. Amazon Buy It! Owala FreeSip 32-Ounce Insulated Water Bottle in Boneyard, $22 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Owala FreeSip 40-Ounce Insulated Water Bottle in Denim, $22 (orig. $37.99); amazon.com