Amazon's Outlet Is Even Cheaper Than Usual During Prime Day, with Prices Starting at Just $13
How low can Amazon go?
In the case of its little-known Outlet Store — very low, it seems!
ICYMI, Prime Day is now in full swing, which means there are deals on deals to be had all over the site. While much of the not-to-be-missed merch is easy to find on the homepage and beyond, our best tip is to search high and low for the lesser-known sales that could save you plenty of moola in the long run.
Ready to swoop in on the savings? Head right on over to this secret little section of already-discounted items that are marked down even further today, and start exploring what colors and sizes are still available ASAP. If rock-bottom prices are your thing, this is where the action is.
Whether you're looking for specific home essentials to stock up on, or simply keeping your eyes peeled for low, low prices to take advantage of while you can — the Amazon Outlet Store is brimming with bargains for the entire family.
Plus, we did the legwork for you so you can simply sit back and add these doorbuster bargains to your cart while they're still in stock. It goes without saying — but don't delay, these killer deals won't last long.
Best Amazon Outlet Deals
- Havaianas Slim Flip-Flops, $12.97 (orig. $26)
- Adidas Originals Trefoil Tank Top, $14.32 (orig. $28)
- Hey Dude Men's Lace-Up Loafers, $46.36 (orig. $59.95)
- Amazon Essentials 2-Pack Wirefree Seamless Padded Bras, $18.50 (orig. $34)
- Hygge 2-Pack Criss-Cross Ponytail Adjustable Hat, $17.59 (orig. $21.99)
- Go Wise Digital Air Fryer, $73.17 (orig. $119.99)
- Cozy One 2-Pack Soft Down Alternative Pillows, $23.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Adidas Originals Tonal 3-Stripe Leggings, $24.80 (orig. $50)
- Under Armour Men's Tech Boxerjocks, $12.97 (orig. $25)
For starters, there's much to be had in the activewear department. We stumbled upon a handful of stylish Adidas items including sleek women's striped leggings and a classic men's logo tank marked down a whopping 50 percent off.
Buy It! Adidas Originals Tonal 3-Stripe Leggings, $24.80 (orig. $50); amazon.com
If you're stepping up your fitness game this summer, there's never been a better time to stock up on cool new gear to keep motivation levels high; and we're loving this two-pack of adjustable hats that allow for high ponytails and top buns to peek out while you're working up a sweat or simply lounging at the pool. At just $18 for the pair, you can afford to buy a few to keep on hand for every outing. Sporty baseball caps are ideal summer essentials since they keep your hair in place and block harmful UV rays from hitting your face (and therefore, prevent sun damage) — a priceless added benefit, if you ask us.
Buy It! Hygge 2-Pack Criss-Cross Ponytail Adjustable Hat, $17.59 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com
Speaking of two-packs, these seamless, wirefree bras are a steal at just $19 and come in fresh neutral shades to keep you comfy and supported this season and beyond. One satisfied shopper said this style is the "most comfortable bra [they] own," adding that it's also "better than any high-end bras [they] have purchased." Another reviewer described the bra as "super comfortable" and "perfect," which is all we need to know before adding a pack (or two) to our carts right away. At just $19 for the set of two, this outlet deal is too good to be true.
Shop more Amazon Outlet deals below, and be sure to check out the entire section to score some of the best bargains around.
Buy It! Amazon Essentials 2-Pack Wirefree Seamless Padded Bras, $18.50 (orig. $34); amazon.com
Buy It! Go Wise Digital Air Fryer, $73.17 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Cozy One 2-Pack Soft Down Alternative Pillows, $23.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
