Amazon Shoppers Say This Puffer Vest Is Like a Space Heater You Can Wear
If you’re constantly chilly during the wintertime, the Ororo Women’s Heated Vest could be just the solution you’re looking for.
Lightweight and easy to layer, this vest has a super unique feature that makes it stand out from the rest: It boasts a rechargeable heating system that warms up the pockets, chest, and neck areas in seconds. To ensure a perfectly customized experience with each wear, it includes low, medium, and high temperature settings. When the vest’s slim battery is fully charged, it provides up to 10 hours of heat. Plus, it has a built-in USB port to charge your phone on the go.
It’s easy to see why the Ororo Heated Vest is the number one seller in Amazon’s women’s insulated shells category, raking in more than 1,500 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it’s “worth every penny.”
Buy It! Ororo Women’s Heated Vest, $129.99; amazon.com
“I’ve been married 22 years and can I just say that this is my favorite Christmas gift from my husband ever,” one reviewer wrote. “I am not a cold weather person at all and yet I live in northern Utah. I suffer every year from October to April with being cold. For me being cold is actually painful. I also have inflammatory arthritis in my back and heat is something that helps a ton. This vest has been life-changing.”
“This is one of my favorite purchases on Amazon of all time,” said another. “I work on a film crew and was working on a show that had months of overnight shoots in a cold canyon. This vest was a life-saver. I was never uncomfortable. It’s seriously such a clutch wardrobe staple now that I depend on it in all sorts of situations. I usually use mine on the low to medium setting and it lasts a long time.”
This customer says the vest still works like new after months of consistent wear: “I am even saving on heating because I don’t need to turn on the heater as often anymore. Plus, you bring the heat with you everywhere you go.”
The Ororo Women’s Heated Vest will practically pay for itself with all the money it’ll save you on single-use hand warmers. Be sure to grab it on Amazon before the weather gets even colder.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.