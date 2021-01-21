Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

You only have today to score the discounted price

Hurry! The Viral Amazon Coat Is 65% Off for Less Than 24 Hours

If you've ever contemplated buying the Amazon Coat, now's the time to take the plunge. Today only, the best-selling Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket is on sale for up to 65 percent off.

A total of 12 Orolay jackets are marked down as part of Amazon's Deal of the Day. Options range from the viral coat you've seen everywhere to lesser-known styles like the Thickened Drawstring Hooded Puffer Jacket and the Puffer Maxi Jacket with Hood, both of which have received more than their fair share of glowing reviews.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Check out Orolay's entire selection of discounted coats below:

If you're still wondering what makes the original Amazon Coat so special, consider this: The jacket has earned over 10,000 five-star ratings, has been spotted on celebrities like Emma Stone, and has amassed such a dedicated following that it now has its own Instagram fan account.

The world's obsession with the Orolay Thickened Down Jacket cannot be overstated. Word on the street is that it's as functional as it is flattering, and it's available in sizes up to 5X and colors including olive green, red, and even camo. In other words, there's an option to suit practically anyone's taste.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket, $85–$199.99 (orig. $152.99–$246.99); amazon.com

Other customer-loved Orolay coats in the sale include the Women's Down Jacket with Faux Fur Trim Hood, a mid-length parka with a slim-fitting silhouette and extra-deep pockets. It's filled with 100 percent white duck down that will keep you warm and cozy through the remainder of winter. Reviewers are astounded by the quality of the faux fur hooded jacket, deeming it a great alternative to more expensive winter coats.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Orolay Women's Down Jacket with Faux Fur Trim Hood, $72.95–$129.99 (orig. $99.99–$119.99); amazon.com

Amazon shoppers have also fallen in love with the Women's Down Jacket with Two-Way Zipper, which features an adjustable drawstring hood, interior waist drawstring, and a zip-up chest pocket to hold small items like keys.

"I have bought three different styles of coats from Orolay and each one is a hit! This one is true to size, warm, well-styled with a great hood, and distinctive," one customer wrote of the jacket. "Two friends just asked about this one last night and are ordering it. I especially appreciate that it doesn't look like all the other ubiquitous puffy down coats."

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Orolay Women's Down Jacket with Two-Way Zipper, $76.79 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com

Be sure to get your hands on your favorite Orolay coat while the brand is still discounted. You'll have to act fast: There are only 13 hours left to shop this Deal of the Day.