Cluttered Cabinets? Shoppers Say This Under-$40 Storage Hack Will Change Your Life

Spring cleaning season is just around the corner, and with so much time spent indoors over the past year, your space could be in dire need of reorganizing. But you won't need to break the bank to achieve the streamlined cabinets and cupboards of your dreams. According to hundreds of shoppers, the perfect storage solution will cost you no more than $38.
Bed Bath & Beyond's Org Slide-Out Mesh Drawer Collection is composed of four storage drawers of various shapes and sizes, all of which are made to slide in and out with ease. The drawers are made of sturdy, easy-to-clean steel, and included hardware allows them to be secured to nearly any surface, from your kitchen countertop to the cabinet below your sink. They can even be stacked on top of each other to create the ultimate organizer system.
The collection's Large Stacking Drawer is currently out of stock, but the remaining pieces are still worth your while. Take the 2-Tier Metal Mesh Cabinet Drawer, which comes with sliding drawers of two different sizes that can fit items up to 11.5 inches tall. A center divider keeps everything tidy, while the surface above the drawers can hold additional items. Reviewers love that the 16-inch tall organizer takes advantage of vertical space. "This fits great under the bathroom sink and organizes all that junk that I can't live without," one wrote. "It uses all of the vertical space there, instead of just using a third of it [like I did] without this organizer."
Buy It! Org 2-Tier Metal Mesh Cabinet Drawer in Nickel, $37.49 (orig. $49.99); bedbathandbeyond.com
Others are hooked on the medium-sized Metal Mesh Cabinet Drawer, a 16-inch long, 5.5-inch tall drawer with three sections that nestles perfectly into low, narrow spaces. "As soon as this item arrived, we put it on our bathroom countertop," said another reviewer. "We now have the clippers, tweezers, bottles, creams, and other items situated for easy access and organization. Best of all, we just have to lift the unit to wipe the counters down!"
If 5.5 inches doesn't sound like tall enough, consider the Large Metal Mesh Cabinet Drawer, which is 9.5 inches tall and features a divider and surface on top for further storage. The drawer is spacious enough that shoppers have even used it to store everything from cleaning supplies to curling irons.
Pieces from the Org Slide-Out Mesh Drawer Collection start at just $15. Customers say they've been using theirs for over a year without issues, so you can trust that they'll keep your home tidy for the long haul.
Buy It! Org Medium Metal Mesh Cabinet Drawer, $14.99 (orig. $19.99); bedbathandbeyond.com
Buy It! Org Large Metal Mesh Cabinet Drawer, $18.74 (orig. $24.99); bedbathandbeyond.com
