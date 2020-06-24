This $9 Hack Prevents Glasses from Fogging While Wearing a Mask

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Wearing face masks in crowded public places is extremely necessary to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, wearing these crucial masks, especially for longer periods of time, can get uncomfortable. What’s more, if you wear eyeglasses or sunglasses, you’ve probably experienced an annoying fogging effect on your lenses.

Amazon shoppers have found an incredibly affordable solution to this issue. It’s a humble $9 spray that swimmers and divers have long-heralded as a must-have for their goggles. Now, it’s being praised by the likes of frontline workers who say the spray prevents PPE from fogging and keeps their vision clear during long shifts.

“I'm working 12-hour shifts at a critical care facility fighting COVID19,” wrote one reviewer. “I wear a mask and plastic shield over my face for the entire shift. The shield was getting fogged up from my breathing and perspiration ... Since using this product I am able to do my job without the fog.”

Optix 55’s Anti-Fog Spray has nearly 3,200 perfect five-star reviews on Amazon and a solid four-star rating. According to the brand, its hypoallergenic, all-natural formula doesn’t contain any harmful or irritating chemicals either. And unlike other sprays, it works instantly. All you do is spray it on your glasses, sunglasses, face shields, or whatever else you might want to treat. Once you rub it around, all you have to do is rinse it off and you’re ready to go.

The spray works on glass and plastic materials and is safe to use on all lenses that don’t have an anti-reflective coat already applied. You don’t have to worry about it messing up your prescription lenses, either. Shoppers say the spray works like a charm, noting that one spray is usually all it takes for a fog-free day of mask wearing. Given that the two-ounce bottle has 400 pumps and the eight-ounce size has 1,600, this is a product that will last a long time, even when it’s used daily.

“When I wear a mask it makes my eyeglasses fog up and makes it hard to do things,” wrote one reviewer. “I bought this spray and it solved the problem. If I forget to put it on my glasses I know it as soon as I start walking.”

Shoppers also say it’s great for using on bathroom or car mirrors. For those moist areas, having this spray handy could work long after mask requirements are gone.

As this epidemic continues, and even long after it’s gone, this is something that can be used again and again. And for those who experience foggy lenses while wearing masks, this is a must-have. Below, shop this anti-fogging solution in its three different sizes.

