Oprah Reveals Her Favorite Things of 2019 — Shop Her 79 Picks with Gifts Starting at $12

Image zoom Amazon; Getty

With early sales and Amazon deals underway, the holiday shopping season has officially begun, and Oprah is here to make it all a little easier.

The 2019 list of Oprah’s Favorite Things was just unveiled in O, The Oprah Magazine, and launched on Amazon — and it’s filled with gift ideas for women, men, and kids covering home, fashion, beauty, food, tech, pets, and much more. “Here are 79 gifts I think are just great!” Winfrey wrote.

The gift guide, which has been an annual tradition for 23 years now with the last four appearing on Amazon, features picks starting at just $12. Most of her curated picks are available through her Amazon storefront at amazon.com/oprah.

This year, there’s tech and smart home aplenty including the latest release of the Apple Watch, Echo Dot (kids edition), Beats Powerbeats wireless earbuds, and Sony’s XB12 Extra Bass bluetooth speakers.

Image zoom

Buy It! Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds, $249.95; amazon.com; Apple Watch Series 5, $414; amazon.com; Echo Dot Kids Edition, $69.99; amazon.com; Sony’s XB12 Extra Bass bluetooth speakers, $33; amazon.com

The foodies in your life will love her kitchen picks, specifically her De’Longhi coffee and espresso machine of choice, her go-to griddle that makes it easy to whip up delicious, homemade breakfasts, and her favorite Bartesian cocktail maker.

Image zoom

Buy It! De’Longhi Dinamica Fully Automatic Coffee Espresso Machine, $900; amazon.com; Bartesian Premium Cocktail and Margarita Machine, $349.99; amazon.com; Wolf Gourmet Precision Griddle, $389 (orig. $550); amazon.com

There’s also one very fashionable find that made the list — the now-famous Orolay jacket, also known as the Amazon coat, which comes in a new color this season and is currently marked down to just $112 (that’s 20 percent off).

Image zoom

Buy It! Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket, $112 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com

There’s so much more to see and shop through Oprah’s Amazon storefront, where you can check out every one of her picks that comes with free, two-day Prime shipping. Shop her complete curation by visiting amazon.com/oprah and check them all out in the new issue of O, The Oprah Magazine.