10 Mother's Day Gifts from Oprah's Favorite Things List That Will Arrive by May 14 — Prices Start at $12

Mother's Day is almost here! But finding a meaningful present to show all the mother figures in your life how much you appreciate them can be tricky. However, it doesn't have to be — if you know where to look.

When it comes to picking the perfect gift, Oprah Winfrey has established herself as an expert. The entertainment mogul's Favorite Things lists are highly regarded guides for gifts, making them an ideal place to find presents for any mom in your life.

So we combed through gifts on her Favorite Things lists from the past few years that are under $55 to help you find something she'll love. Plus, all of our picks will arrive at your doorstep before May 14.

Shop Mother's Day Gifts from Oprah's Favorite Things Lists

For the mom who loves jewelry, check out the Benevolence LA Velvet Jewelry Box. Oprah said the compact box keeps "prized pieces stylishly contained," and added that it has plenty of space to hold bracelets, rings, and necklaces. The best-selling compact jewelry box comes with three compartments, seven slot rolls, three hooks, and a mirror. It's available in nine colors including bold hues like red and emerald green, and pretty pastels such as dusty pink and cyan blue. And they're all less than $30 each.

Buy It! Benevolence LA Velvet Jewelry Box in Sage, $14.99 (orig. $25); amazon.com

After a long day, there's nothing like relaxing in a warm bath before climbing into bed. Surprise mom with these rejuvenating Musee Bath Bombs that will take their bubble baths to the next level. The set is made up of bath bombs in the shape of phenomenal women like Maya Angelou, Ruther Bader Ginsberg, Frida Kahlo, and Rosa Parks. The bath bombs are made with natural ingredients like pink grapefruit essential oil, citric acid, and olive oil to help them unwind and de-stress while they soak, and will leave their skin silky-smooth.

Buy It! Musee Women Of Change Bath Balm Set, $44.99; amazon.com

Or give mom this purse from K. Carroll Accessories, which is perfect for everyday outings, the office, and vacations. It comes with three zippered compartments and RFID (radio-frequency identification) protective card slots that will keep their funds protected. Plus, it's a great two-in-one accessory, since you can carry it as a shoulder bag with a shorter, removable strap or sling over your shoulder as a crossbody.

More than 1,000 Amazon shoppers have given the bag a five-star rating. "She was delighted because it is small, but it has space for everything," wrote one customer who gifted the accessory to their mother. "Hooray for all the color options! Also, at $45, this is what I call bang for your buck," Oprah wrote in her 2021 Favorite Things list.

Buy It! K. Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody, $45; amazon.com

If you're not sure what to buy for Mother's Day, a pair of cozy socks make for a great gift that anyone can appreciate. Oprah featured Cozy Earth's Plush Lounge Socks on her 2021 Favorite Things List and said they will "make you feel like you're walking on clouds." They're made from temperature-regulating viscose bamboo fabric, making them extremely soft and breathable for all-year wear.

A shopper who snagged a pair for her mother wrote, "She said these socks were the softest, most coziest [ones] she's ever worn," and added that they are "so comfy and everything she desires in a sock!"

Buy It! Cozy Earth The Plush Lounge Sock, $41.25 (orig. $55); cozyearth.com

Keep reading to check out more affordable Oprah-approved gifts for Mother's Day.

Buy It! Santa Barbara Design Studio You Grow Girl Garden Tools, 3-Piece Set, $16.50 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Buy It! ​​Corkcicle Insulated Travel Mug, $32.99 (orig. $39.95); amazon.com

Buy It! Sterling Forever Resin Hoop Earrings, $11.99–$19.98; amazon.com

Buy It! Haus Laboratories Glam Attack Liquid Eye Shadow Set, $28; amazon.com

Buy It! Oprah's The Life You Want Planner, $29.95; amazon.com

Buy It! Wonderffle Stuffed Waffle Iron, $49; amazon.com

