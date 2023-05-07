10 Mother's Day Gifts from Oprah's Favorite Things List That Will Arrive by May 14 — Prices Start at $12

Including a compact jewelry box, cozy socks, and luscious bath bombs

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 7, 2023 08:30 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Oprah's Favorite Things Mother's Day Gifts
Photo: Getty / People / Reese Herrington

Mother's Day is almost here! But finding a meaningful present to show all the mother figures in your life how much you appreciate them can be tricky. However, it doesn't have to be — if you know where to look.

When it comes to picking the perfect gift, Oprah Winfrey has established herself as an expert. The entertainment mogul's Favorite Things lists are highly regarded guides for gifts, making them an ideal place to find presents for any mom in your life.

So we combed through gifts on her Favorite Things lists from the past few years that are under $55 to help you find something she'll love. Plus, all of our picks will arrive at your doorstep before May 14.

Shop Mother's Day Gifts from Oprah's Favorite Things Lists

For the mom who loves jewelry, check out the Benevolence LA Velvet Jewelry Box. Oprah said the compact box keeps "prized pieces stylishly contained," and added that it has plenty of space to hold bracelets, rings, and necklaces. The best-selling compact jewelry box comes with three compartments, seven slot rolls, three hooks, and a mirror. It's available in nine colors including bold hues like red and emerald green, and pretty pastels such as dusty pink and cyan blue. And they're all less than $30 each.

Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer
Amazon

Buy It! Benevolence LA Velvet Jewelry Box in Sage, $14.99 (orig. $25); amazon.com

After a long day, there's nothing like relaxing in a warm bath before climbing into bed. Surprise mom with these rejuvenating Musee Bath Bombs that will take their bubble baths to the next level. The set is made up of bath bombs in the shape of phenomenal women like Maya Angelou, Ruther Bader Ginsberg, Frida Kahlo, and Rosa Parks. The bath bombs are made with natural ingredients like pink grapefruit essential oil, citric acid, and olive oil to help them unwind and de-stress while they soak, and will leave their skin silky-smooth.

Musee Women of Change 5 Bath Bombs Gift Set
Amazon

Buy It! Musee Women Of Change Bath Balm Set, $44.99; amazon.com

Or give mom this purse from K. Carroll Accessories, which is perfect for everyday outings, the office, and vacations. It comes with three zippered compartments and RFID (radio-frequency identification) protective card slots that will keep their funds protected. Plus, it's a great two-in-one accessory, since you can carry it as a shoulder bag with a shorter, removable strap or sling over your shoulder as a crossbody.

More than 1,000 Amazon shoppers have given the bag a five-star rating. "She was delighted because it is small, but it has space for everything," wrote one customer who gifted the accessory to their mother. "Hooray for all the color options! Also, at $45, this is what I call bang for your buck," Oprah wrote in her 2021 Favorite Things list.

K. Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody
Amazon

Buy It! K. Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody, $45; amazon.com

If you're not sure what to buy for Mother's Day, a pair of cozy socks make for a great gift that anyone can appreciate. Oprah featured Cozy Earth's Plush Lounge Socks on her 2021 Favorite Things List and said they will "make you feel like you're walking on clouds." They're made from temperature-regulating viscose bamboo fabric, making them extremely soft and breathable for all-year wear.

A shopper who snagged a pair for her mother wrote, "She said these socks were the softest, most coziest [ones] she's ever worn," and added that they are "so comfy and everything she desires in a sock!"

The Plush Lounge Sock
Amazon

Buy It! Cozy Earth The Plush Lounge Sock, $41.25 (orig. $55); cozyearth.com

Keep reading to check out more affordable Oprah-approved gifts for Mother's Day.

Santa Barbara Design Studio Garden Tools
Amazon

Buy It! Santa Barbara Design Studio You Grow Girl Garden Tools, 3-Piece Set, $16.50 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Corkcicle Commuter Cup Insulated Stainless Steel
Amazon

Buy It! ​​Corkcicle Insulated Travel Mug, $32.99 (orig. $39.95); amazon.com

Sterling Forever - 50mm Resin Hoop Earrings
Amazon

Buy It! Sterling Forever Resin Hoop Earrings, $11.99–$19.98; amazon.com

HAUS LABORATORIES By Lady Gaga: GLAM ATTACK
Amazon

Buy It! Haus Laboratories Glam Attack Liquid Eye Shadow Set, $28; amazon.com

Oprah's The Life You Want™
Amazon

Buy It! Oprah's The Life You Want Planner, $29.95; amazon.com

Wonderffle Stuffed Waffle Iron, Belgian-Style Waffle
Amazon

Buy It! Wonderffle Stuffed Waffle Iron, $49; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Amazon Home Organizational Sale Tout
Amazon Has So Many Deals on Popular Home Organization Products Right Now, and Prices Start at $10
Lululemon Roundup TOUT
The 10 Best Deals Hiding in Lululemon's Sale Section Right Now Are All Under $100
Aura Frame First-Person Review TOUT
My Mom Replaced Her Photo Albums with This Digital Picture Frame, and the Brand Is Having a Mother's Day Sale
Related Articles
100 Best Deals This Month Tout
The 100 Best Deals We Found at Amazon in May
People need to know Sale 0421
The 10 Best Sales PEOPLE Need to Know About
People Tested-Approved Mother's Day Gifts Tout
10 of the Best Products We've Tested and Reviewed That Make Winning Mother's Day Gifts
Four of the Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts for Women on a white background with a colorful border
The 35 Best Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
FP Movement x Hatch
These Are the Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Galentine's Day Gifts Under $50
The 40 Best Galentine’s Day Gifts for Your Favorite Friends — for $50 and Under
best subscription boxes for women
The 20 Best Subscription Boxes for Beauty, Fashion, Self-Care, and More
Men's Gifts Under $50
Amazon Has Tons of Gifts for Men Under $50 — Here's What to Buy Based on Their Hobbies and Interests
stanley thermos
Launches We Love! Stanley Debuts Pendleton-Patterned Travel Line, Plus More New Home Products
editor's picks gift guide
Holiday Gift Guide 2022: PEOPLE Editors' Picks
Nordstrom Gift Guide at Every Price Point
Nordstrom Has Holiday Gifts for Everyone on Your List — Here Are the 40 Best Things to Shop
Eva Mendes Gift Guide Rollout - 5/8
Eva Mendes Shares Her Best Mother's Day Gift Ideas — Including the $10 Item She Never Travels Without
Amazon Customer-Lovd Mother's Day Gifts
Amazon Dropped a Customer-Loved Gift Guide for Mother's Day — and Prices Start at $4
mothers day GG tout
The Best Mother's Day Gift Ideas, According to Our Editors
Several of the top fashion and beauty gifts
The 36 Best Fashion and Beauty Gifts of 2023, Recommended by Tastemakers and Influencers
Best Stocking Stuffers
42 Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers — All Under $100