All of Oprah’s Favorite Things That Are Under $67 — in Honor of Her 67th Birthday

Happy birthday, Oprah Winfrey!

The legend and curator behind her namesake gift guide, Oprah's Favorite Things, is turning 67 today and to celebrate, we rounded up everything featured from her annual list that's under $67. All of the items, including fun beauty finds, pet essentials, and tons of tasty treats, are available on Amazon. What's more, they're all perfect little gifts for Valentine's Day, which is just around the corner.

Oprah’s Favorite Things Under $67

Leave it to Oprah to find seamless leggings that are comfortable, flattering, and functional — in other words, the perfect pair. Iconi's stretchy leggings are great for lounging around the house, but thanks to their gentle compression, squat-proof design, and moisture-wicking material, they're also ideal for hitting the gym.

The A-lister also included Corkcicle's triple-insulated cup, which Amazon reviewers call the "perfect coffee mug." The $35 Amazon find keeps drinks warm for three hours, making it a thoughtful gift for coffee and tea lovers. Plus, it comes in 10 colors and prints, ensuring you can find one that best suits your style.

Get more shopping ideas from our curated list of Oprah's Favorite Things under $67, including some great gifts below. There's plenty to get inspired by, whether you're shopping for Valentine's Day or you're just in the mood to treat yourself!

Buy It! Corkcicle Triple-Insulated Coffee Mug, $34.95; amazon.com

Buy It! Twelve AM Co. So Good Fluffy Slippers, $48; amazon.com

Buy It! Iconi Women's Seamless High-Waisted Leggings, $45; amazon.com

Buy It! Mali and Lili Triple Compartment Crossbody Bag, $35.20; amazon.com

Buy It! 32 Degrees Women's Ultra-Light Packable Down Jacket, $49.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Stella and Haas Pearl Huggie Earring Set, $23.97 with coupon (orig. $29.97); amazon.com

Buy It! Modern Monet Paint by Numbers Kit, $42; amazon.com

Buy It! Ayesha Curry Cast Iron Enamel Dutch Oven, $62 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Trufflin Sriracha and Ranch VIP Hot Sauce Set, $54.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Bychari Gold-Filled Initial Ring, $60; amazon.com

