All of Oprah’s Favorite Things That Are Under $67 — in Honor of Her 67th Birthday
Including great gifts from Amazon that are on sale right now
Happy birthday, Oprah Winfrey!
The legend and curator behind her namesake gift guide, Oprah's Favorite Things, is turning 67 today and to celebrate, we rounded up everything featured from her annual list that's under $67. All of the items, including fun beauty finds, pet essentials, and tons of tasty treats, are available on Amazon. What's more, they're all perfect little gifts for Valentine's Day, which is just around the corner.
Oprah’s Favorite Things Under $67
- Corkcicle Triple-Insulated Coffee Mug, $34.95
- Twelve AM Co. So Good Fluffy Slippers, $48
- Iconi Women’s Seamless High-Waisted Leggings, $45
- Mali and Lili Triple Compartment Crossbody Bag, $35.20
- 32 Degrees Women’s Ultra-Light Packable Down Jacket, $49.99
- Stella and Haas Pearl Huggie Earring Set, $23.97 with coupon (orig. $29.97)
- Modern Monet Paint by Numbers Kit, $42
- Ayesha Curry Cast Iron Enamel Dutch Oven, $62 (orig. $69.99)
- Trufflin Sriracha and Ranch VIP Hot Sauce Set, $54.99
- Bychari Gold-Filled Initial Ring, $60
- Giant Hoodies Bleach Dye Oversized Sweatshirt, $60
- Rayo and Honey Tote Bag, $65
- Red Bay Coffee Whole Coffee Beans Three-Pack Gift Set, $56.99
- The Wrap Life Turbanette, $19
- Ryan Simkhai Eyeshop LouLou Readers, $29
- PYP by Derrick Rutledge Eyelash Set, $48 with coupon (orig. $60)
- Harlem Toile de Jouy Plate Set, $54
- Chef Kenny’s Ultimate Five Spices Gift Set, $45
- Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man Book, $12.89
- Black Card Revoked Original Flavor Game, $15.97
- Zach & Zoe Sweet Bee Farm Unfiltered Raw Honey Gift Set, $50
- Winfrey Foods Royal Relish Original Chow Chow Relish Three-Pack, $36
- World of EPI Lexi Fresh Dolls, $12.99
- Puzzle Huddle Future Scientists Kids’ Jigsaw Puzzle, $16.95
- A Kids Book About Systemic Racism, $19.95
- Rockin Jr Ranch Jam Gift Set, $20
- Pat’s Rib Place BBQ Sauce Two-Pack, $24
- InBloom Plant Based Wellness Powder, $59
- Pride and Groom The Sensitive One Dog Shampoo and Conditioner, $54.99
Leave it to Oprah to find seamless leggings that are comfortable, flattering, and functional — in other words, the perfect pair. Iconi's stretchy leggings are great for lounging around the house, but thanks to their gentle compression, squat-proof design, and moisture-wicking material, they're also ideal for hitting the gym.
The A-lister also included Corkcicle's triple-insulated cup, which Amazon reviewers call the "perfect coffee mug." The $35 Amazon find keeps drinks warm for three hours, making it a thoughtful gift for coffee and tea lovers. Plus, it comes in 10 colors and prints, ensuring you can find one that best suits your style.
Get more shopping ideas from our curated list of Oprah's Favorite Things under $67, including some great gifts below. There's plenty to get inspired by, whether you're shopping for Valentine's Day or you're just in the mood to treat yourself!
