A Few of Oprah's Favorite Things You Can Get on Sale Before Prime Day Even Begins
When Oprah Winfrey crowns something her favorite, we can't help but want it for ourselves. Over the years, we've come to trust her for product recommendations, whether it's items from fashion, beauty, home, or food. At this point, she can pretty much convince us to buy anything, but it's always a little more exciting when that something is on sale!
Since almost all of the products on her recent Favorite Things lists have been available on Amazon, we took the liberty of combing through to find which ones are discounted ahead of Prime Day. The retailer's biggest sale officially kicks off tomorrow, July 12, and runs through Wednesday, July 13.
But if you happen to be shopping early, you can score so many Oprah-approved products for less just hours before the sale begins. You'll need to be a Prime member to access many of these deals, and you'll definitely want to be one come tomorrow when the sale is in full swing.
Shop Oprah's Favorite Things on Sale for Amazon Prime Day:
- Mali + Lili Josie Triple Zip Crossbody Bag, $35.20 (orig. $48)
- Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Glam Attack Liquid Eye Shadow Set, $23.69 (orig. $28.59)
- Poppy & Pout 100% Natural Lip Balm 10-Pack, $69.95 (orig. $99.50)
- Corkcicle Insulated Travel Mug, $31.99 (orig. $39.95)
- Softies Ultra Soft Marshmallow Slouch Turtleneck Lounger, $109 (orig. $154.99)
- Intelex Warmies Slippers, $20 (orig. $29.99)
- Yedi Total Package 19-in-1 Bread Maker, $113.95 with coupon (orig. $149.95)
- GreenPan Reserve Hard Anodized Healthy Ceramic Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set, $299.95 (orig. $399.99)
- Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker Plus, $269.96 (orig. $299.95)
- Blueair Air Purifier, $569.99 (orig. $759.99)
Let's start with some of the Oprah-approved kitchen essentials you need to add to your cart. If you've ever wanted to make fresh pasta at home, this handy Philips machine that's $30 off lets you make flavorful spaghetti, lasagna, penne, and so much more in under 10 minutes.
When it comes time to cook those noodles, you'll want some good pots and pans — and this sleek 10-piece set from GreenPan is currently $100 off. They're made with a special ceramic nonstick coating that requires very little oil when cooking, and Oprah especially loves that they "encourage health-conscious cooking, retain even heat, and won't release unhealthy fumes."
Speaking of your home's air quality, you might want to consider investing in this purifier from Blueair that's ideal for both medium and large spaces, like bedrooms and living rooms. It has the ability to filter out 99 percent of germs floating around and reduces allergens and pollutants. It made Oprah's list last year because she said it leaves you with "a cleaner-smelling house that's a bit safer, too."
As for some of her favorite fashion items, we discovered that the little vegan leather crossbody bag she touted is 27 percent off — and the mogul isn't the only one who loves it. More than 1,700 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating and are impressed by its quality construction and the number of compartments. One reviewer even claimed that though it's compact, it "excels with the essentials."
In regards to all things cozy, you'll definitely want to scoop up this supremely plush lounge dress from Softies while it's 30 percent off. Made with a ribbed knit fabric, it looks ideal for snuggling up at home during cool summer evenings. A few other budget-friendly finds include this Corkcicle travel mug that's 20 percent off, these microwavable fuzzy slippers that are $10 off, and this set of 10 liquid eyeshadows from Lady Gaga's makeup line that's now only $25.
With discounts this good, we expect some of these products to sell out well before Prime Day ends. Our advice? Jump on these Oprah-approved products now so you don't miss your chance to save on them. Keep scrolling and start adding them to your cart ASAP!
