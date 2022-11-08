Lifestyle You Can Get Oprah's Favorite Travel Jewelry Box for $20 at Amazon Before Traveling for the Holidays The best-seller is available in nine pretty colors By Carly Kulzer Carly Kulzer Instagram Website Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 8, 2022 09:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty The long-awaited list of Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 dropped on Oprah Daily last week, and it includes 104 items in practically every category you can think of just in time for the holidays. As you figure out your travel plans for the season ahead, don't hesitate to stock up on packing essentials to make your journey as smooth as possible. Instead of allowing your favorite accessories to become tangled messes, consider the Benevolence LA Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer. Oprah said it keeps "prized pieces stylishly contained," and added that it has enough space to hold rings, bracelets, and necklaces simultaneously. The compact box comes with three compartments, seven ring rolls, three hooks, and a mirror. It's available in nine pretty colors that cost as little as $20 each and is eligible for fast two-day shipping. Amazon Buy It! Benevolence LA Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer, $19.99; amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Did we mention that the jewelry box is also an Amazon best-seller? It's loved by more than 5,000 shoppers who have given it a five-star rating. One reviewer said they "never travel without" it because it makes it "so much easier" to pack all their jewelry in one place. Another person said it's "well made" and is the "perfect purchase as a gift." Plus, it will also work as a stocking stuffer. Since it's the season of giving, we can't forget to mention that every purchase gives back to people in need. The brand states that when you buy one of the velvet jewelry boxes, a donation will be made to Water Mission, which is an organization that helps provide clean water supply systems around the world. Whether you're shopping for yourself or a loved one, the Benevolence LA Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer is a great addition to anyone's luggage set. Oprah even said it's "small enough to stash in your purse," so you can use it on a daily basis, too. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber Rely on Olaplex for Healthy Hair, and Its Top Products Are Secretly on Sale The Brand Behind the Skincare Wand Celebs Can't Stop Using Made a Sheet Mask That Enhances Its Powers Snag a Columbia Rain Jacket at Amazon Now While It's on Sale for Up to 56% Off