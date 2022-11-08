You Can Get Oprah's Favorite Travel Jewelry Box for $20 at Amazon Before Traveling for the Holidays

The best-seller is available in nine pretty colors

By
Carly Kulzer
Published on November 8, 2022

opeah; amazon jewelry box
Photo: Getty

The long-awaited list of Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 dropped on Oprah Daily last week, and it includes 104 items in practically every category you can think of just in time for the holidays. As you figure out your travel plans for the season ahead, don't hesitate to stock up on packing essentials to make your journey as smooth as possible.

Instead of allowing your favorite accessories to become tangled messes, consider the Benevolence LA Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer. Oprah said it keeps "prized pieces stylishly contained," and added that it has enough space to hold rings, bracelets, and necklaces simultaneously. The compact box comes with three compartments, seven ring rolls, three hooks, and a mirror. It's available in nine pretty colors that cost as little as $20 each and is eligible for fast two-day shipping.

Oprah's Favorites 2022
Amazon

Buy It! Benevolence LA Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer, $19.99; amazon.com

Did we mention that the jewelry box is also an Amazon best-seller? It's loved by more than 5,000 shoppers who have given it a five-star rating. One reviewer said they "never travel without" it because it makes it "so much easier" to pack all their jewelry in one place. Another person said it's "well made" and is the "perfect purchase as a gift." Plus, it will also work as a stocking stuffer.

Since it's the season of giving, we can't forget to mention that every purchase gives back to people in need. The brand states that when you buy one of the velvet jewelry boxes, a donation will be made to Water Mission, which is an organization that helps provide clean water supply systems around the world.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or a loved one, the Benevolence LA Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer is a great addition to anyone's luggage set. Oprah even said it's "small enough to stash in your purse," so you can use it on a daily basis, too.

