Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 Has More Than 100 Gift Ideas for Everyone on Your Holiday List

Leave it to Oprah Winfrey to help you navigate the stressful holiday shopping season with ease.

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 list just dropped on Oprah Daily, and every item is available to shop on Amazon. This year, the tastemaker's highly anticipated curation features 104 giftable items for everyone on your holiday shopping list.

Similar to prior years, the list spotlights several products from small businesses. That means there are plenty of thoughtful finds to shop across home, kitchen, fashion, wellness, beauty, and more categories. Whether you're looking for affordable stocking stuffers or big-ticket presents to put under the tree, there's something for every budget.

To help you get started, we pulled together standout products, from cozy slippers and comfy loungewear to handy kitchen gadgets and scented candles. Plus, we identified what we think will be the hottest gift from the list. But with a stamp of approval from Oprah, these products are bound to go fast, so be sure to snag whatever you're eyeing now — and don't forget to pick up some treats for yourself!

Best Oprah-Approved Products Under $50

The list is packed with affordable finds that would make great stocking stuffers and white elephant presents. Our favorite Oprah-approved gift? The Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Organizer that's just $20. Available in four colors, the compact box is a stylish way for friends and family to keep their jewelry organized, whether they're flying across the country or using it at home. It has removable dividers, a built-in compact mirror, and a hidden earring compartment.

Oprah isn't the only one who's given it a seal of approval. The "gorgeous" jewelry box is also a hit with Amazon shoppers, racking up more than 5,200 five-star ratings. They say the "durable" box is "perfect for travel." According to one reviewer, "It's large enough to hold lots of pieces, but small enough to easily fit in a carry on."

Buy It! Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Organizer, $19.99; amazon.com

For those going to the office more regularly, or for a loved one who needs a roomy everyday bag, check out the K. Carroll Accessories Taylor Tote that comes in 10 colors. According to Oprah, the vegan suede bag is "not too big or too small." To help keep your phone and keys secure, the bag has an interior snap pocket.

Buy It! K. Carroll Accessories Taylor Tote, $48; amazon.com

No matter who you're shopping for this year, you can't go wrong with a nice scented candle, and Oprah recommends the Snif Old Saint Wick Scented Candle. Currently 20 percent off, the sleek candle features notes of Siberian pine, apple blossom, fir balsam, sandalwood, cedarwood, and rosemary. Complete the gift with this Oprah-approved electric lighter from the USB Lighter Company: The long lighter, which has a built-in LED flashlight, makes it easy to light a candle or fireplace — without burning your fingers.

Buy It! Snif Old Saint Wick 8.5-Ounce Scented Candle; $35.20 (orig. $44); amazon.com

Buy It! The USB Lighter Company Electric Lighter, $45; amazon.com

If you're a fan of Oprah's incredible eyeglasses collection, then opt for the glasses that made this year's list. With blue light-blocking lenses, the Peepers Take a Bow Blue Light Blocking Reading Glasses are perfect for loved ones who sit in front of a screen all day long. They can be used as reading glasses, too. Not to mention, they look great! Take it from Oprah, who wrote, "I often pick my glasses to match my outfit, and these specs are terrific."

Buy It! Peepers by PeeperSpecs Women's Take a Bow Blue Light Blocking Reading Glasses $29; amazon.com

Best Oprah-Approved Products Under $150

If you're looking for luxurious gift ideas, Oprah's got you covered. Most of the big-ticket items we're loving from her list are cozy loungewear, like the Spanx AirEssentials Half Zip Pullover. The oversized pullover sweatshirt is made of a lightweight fabric that feels soft to the touch. Thanks to its roomy fit and four-way stretch, it's super comfortable to wear while you're lounging around the house or running errands. You can also pick up the matching wide-leg pants for the ultimate cozy set.

For the home chefs in your life, try the Totally Bamboo Family Tree Bamboo Carving Board. The beautiful carving board has an etched tree at the center that drains juice towards the deep groove along the interior edge.

Buy It! Spanx AirEssentials Half Zip Pullover, $118; amazon.com

Buy It! Totally Bamboo Family Tree Bamboo Carving Board with Etched Juice Groove, $89.99; amazon.com

Get a head start on your holiday shopping and keep scrolling for more of our favorite finds from Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 list. Then head to Amazon to check out the full curation.

Buy It! JW Pei Aylin Canvas Cell Phone Crossbody Bag, $31.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Maya J Jewelry Bracelet Hair Ties, $18; amazon.com

Buy It! Asutra Silk Eye Pillow for Sleep, $21.99; amazon.com

Buy It! VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller, $44.95; amazon.com

Buy It! Laura Geller New York 2022 Annual Party in a Palette Set of 4, $39; amazon.com

Buy It! Dearfoams Women's Indoor/Outdoor Warm Up Bootie Slipper, $34.50–$46; amazon.com

Buy It! Kule The Malibu Shirt, $98; amazon.com

Buy It! Softies Marshmallow Crew Neck Lounger with Pockets for Women, $119; amazon.com

Buy It! Trvl Design Luxe Travel Case, $67.20 (orig. $84); amazon.com

