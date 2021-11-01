Oprah's Favorite Things List for 2021 Is Here, and It Features 100+ Giftable Items You Can Get on Amazon

According to Oprah, "sometimes something practical makes the perfect present," which is why almost everything on Oprah's list is great for daily use, like the Henry face masks. The stylish masks, created by celebrity tailor Patrick Henry, have racked up quite a star-studded following, including Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, Demi Lovato, Kelly Rowland, and more. Oprah says the masks are made with a "breathable fabric," and that the "origami-like shape doesn't touch your mouth — which means lipstick stays put." You can get a pack of four on Amazon for $50.