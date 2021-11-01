Oprah's Favorite Things List for 2021 Is Here, and It Features 100+ Giftable Items You Can Get on Amazon
Oprah is an expert in many, many things, from growing enormous vegetables in her gardens to loving bread to, of course, hosting bombshell interviews. But if there's one thing Oprah is really good at, it's making a list of her favorite things. If you've been anticipating her annual list for 2021, well, it's finally here.
The shiny list, available on Amazon and Oprah Daily, is the largest it's ever been as it marks its 25th anniversary — it's chock full of 110 gift-worthy items. Similar to last year, it features tons of products from small businesses, many of which are available on Amazon for the first time. Below, we rounded up 30 of our own Oprah-loved favorites, starting at just $12:
- HonestBaby Organic Cotton Holiday Family Pajamas, $11.41–$44.99
- 32 Degrees Ultra Light Down Alternative Puffer Vest, $19.99–$29.99
- Philips One by Sonicare Battery Operated Toothbrush, $24.95
- Peepers by PeeperSpecs Blue Light Reading Glasses, $27
- CozyEarth Lounge Socks, $38.40–$48
- Corkcicle Commuter Cup, $39.95
- PurseN Ultra Jewelry Organizer with 10 Pouches, $43.20
- K. Carrol Accessories Kelsey Crossbody, $45
- Wonderffle Stuffed Waffle Iron, $49
- Henry Reusable Face Mask, Pack of 4, $49.95
- Clevr SuperLatte Starter Kit, Chai & Golden, $59.20
- Melt Fit Essential Leggings, $60
- SnappyScreen Clean Hands Touchless Mist Sanitizer, $63.96
- Poppy & Pout 100% Natural Lip Balm, 10 Pack, $68
- Dare to Roam Mini Prodigy Backpack, $72
- Truff Gourmet Hot Sauce Best Seller Pack, $77.99
- Courant Catch:2 Wireless Charging Station, $80
- Mischo Beauty Nail Lacquer Gift Set, $88
- Casafina Ensemble Square Baker with Cork Tray, $90
- Softies Dream Jersey Crew Neck Lounge Set, $109
- Footnanny Olive Oil Pedicure Collection, $119.20
- Saysh One Sneaker, $120
- Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robe, $158
- Alex Mill Crosby Sweatshirt Jumpsuit, $195
- Material Kitchen Knife Trio + Stand, $195
- Tote & Carry Apollo XL Duffle Bag, $199.99
- Tory Burch Foul Weather Boots, $228
- Ugg Gertrude Long Teddy Coat, $247.95
- Bose Sleepbuds II, $249
- Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker Plus, $299.95
Oprah's list this year includes so many new picks, like a travel-friendly $25 electric toothbrush from Philips, fun family jammies from Jessica Alba's Honest Company, a celeb-loved designer face mask, and the coziest Ugg teddy coat. There are also a handful of items from brands Oprah is known to be a superfan of, including her stylish Peepers reading glasses, a new pedicure kit from Footnanny, Softies pajamas, and Truff's popular hot sauce. Whatever you're eying, you may want to add it to your cart and check out fast — Oprah's faves have a tendency of (unsurprisingly) selling out pretty quickly.
According to Oprah, "sometimes something practical makes the perfect present," which is why almost everything on Oprah's list is great for daily use, like the Henry face masks. The stylish masks, created by celebrity tailor Patrick Henry, have racked up quite a star-studded following, including Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, Demi Lovato, Kelly Rowland, and more. Oprah says the masks are made with a "breathable fabric," and that the "origami-like shape doesn't touch your mouth — which means lipstick stays put." You can get a pack of four on Amazon for $50.
There are plenty of luxe finds on Oprah's list as well, like Ugg's best-selling teddy coat (which is backordered on Ugg's site, FYI), Bose's popular Sleepbuds, and even a pair of "comfy, supportive, and lightweight" sneakers created by track-and-field Olympian Allyson Felix. Her brand, Saysh, is "created by women for women," and pays "particular attention to the form of the female foot."
Leave it to Oprah to help us get all of our holiday shopping done in a flash. Check out the rest of Oprah's Favorite Things on Amazon.
