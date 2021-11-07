All of Oprah's Favorite Things That Are Under $50 on Amazon

Oprah's Favorite Things of 2021 is officially here, and the gift guide — which is her biggest one yet — features tons of affordable Amazon finds under $50. Her picks cover beauty, fashion, food, and more categories. And since the majority come from small businesses, these budget-friendly ideas are a great way to wrap up your holiday shopping while supporting Black- and women-owned businesses. And as a bonus, many are Prime-eligible, which means they come with free shipping.