All of Oprah's Favorite Things That Are Under $50 on Amazon

There are tons of great gifts under $50 this year, including matching family pajamas, beauty gift sets, kitchen gadgets, and more
By Jessica Leigh Mattern November 07, 2021 06:00 AM
We love an affordable Amazon find and apparently, so does Oprah!

Oprah's Favorite Things of 2021 is officially here, and the gift guide — which is her biggest one yet — features tons of affordable Amazon finds under $50. Her picks cover beauty, fashion, food, and more categories. And since the majority come from small businesses, these budget-friendly ideas are a great way to wrap up your holiday shopping while supporting Black- and women-owned businesses. And as a bonus, many are Prime-eligible, which means they come with free shipping. 

Oprah's Favorite Things Under $50

Over 110 fun finds earned a spot on Oprah's annual gift list this year, and there's a little bit of everything. Shoppers can find gift inspiration for recipients of all ages and interests. No matter who you're shopping for, they're sure to love some of the unique foods featured, like gourmet mustards and flavored honeys. Eastern Standard Provision's waffle-making kit is sure to be another crowd pleaser, while Wonderffle's stuffed waffle iron will impress kids, adults, and even the pickiest of people.

Oprah always includes some beauty and bath goodies in her annual list, and this year's assortment features bath bombs for kids and luxe bath salts for adults featuring rose, pamplemousse, and sweet orange scents. Those looking for sets that are beautifully packaged and ready to gift can snag her favorite hand creams and lip glosses. And the Notepad mini eyeshadow palettes she discovered are perfect stocking stuffers — and they're just $13.  

Some of Oprah's favorite things have already become backordered or sold out, so if there's something that seems like the perfect gift for a loved one, you'll want to snag it soon. Browse the full assortment at Amazon or start with this curated list of under-$50 finds. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Notepad Mini Eyeshadow Palette, $12.50; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Henry Mask Reusable PPE Adjustable Face Mask Set, $49.50; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! K. Carroll Kelsey Crossbody Bag, $45; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Melt Fit Essential Women's Leggings, $48; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Wonderffle Stuffed Waffle Iron, $49; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Cozy Earth Lounge Socks, $36; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Beeswax Skin Tone Crayons, $23; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Elbee Home Nonstick Space-Saving Baking Set, $49.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! PurseN Jewelry Organizer, $43.20; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Oprah's The Life You Want Planner, $24.95; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Savannah Bee Company Book of Honey Gift Set, $49; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! 32 Degrees Women's Ultra-Light Puffer Vest, $29.99; amazon.com

