Oprah’s List of Favorite Things for 2020 Is Officially Here — and Everything Is on Amazon
Including gourmet hot sauce, cozy jackets, Dutch ovens, and stretchy leggings
It’s baaaack!
Oprah’s annual list of her favorite things has officially dropped on Amazon. In case you’re somehow not familiar, Oprah has been curating a selection of noteworthy items that she thinks make great holiday gifts since the ‘90s, when it used to air as a segment on The Oprah Winfrey Show. Her picks cover tons of categories, from home to fashion to food — in fact, she’s recommended everything from the viral Amazon coat and Lady Gaga’s liquid eyeshadow to gourmet hot sauce and microwavable slippers.
This year, Oprah’s list includes a similarly wide range of items, like a warm and packable down jacket from 32 Degrees, Corkcicle mugs, Dutch ovens from Ayesha Curry’s kitchenware collection, a hydrating lip gloss set (which was created specially for this list!), and more gourmet hot sauce.
Buy It! 32 Degrees Packable Down Jacket, $49.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Ayesha Curry Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $48.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99); amazon.com
A majority of Oprah’s picks that made the cut come from Black-owned businesses, including Brooklyn-based fashion label Telfar, jewelry by Simone I. Smith, and Rihanna’s intimates and loungewear brand, Savage x Fenty. Many small brands are also included, like activewear label Iconi, beauty brand 54 Thrones, and family-owned honey business Zach & Zoe.
Buy It! Teflar Medium Shopping Bag, $202; amazon.com
Buy It! 54 Thrones African Beauty Body Butter Gift Set, $80; amazon.com
Buy It! Iconi Seamless High Waisted Leggings, $45; amazon.com
Oprah even included a small review with every pick that you can read by clicking the small speech bubble in the corner of the product listing.
“Here’s something I hope you get for everyone on your list,” she wrote for book pick Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man by former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho, which she says is an “honest talk about race and racism that truly meets this moment.”
Buy It! Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man, $18.58; amazon.com
If you want something, we recommend acting fast — several products are already selling out or low in stock. Below, shop more of Oprah’s Favorite Things, and check the list out on Amazon here.
Buy It! 241 Cosmetics Limited Edition Holiday Lip Gloss Collection, $79.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Softies Ultra Soft Marshmallow Turtleneck Lounger, $99; amazon.com
Buy It! Eyeshop Tortoise Reading Glasses, $29; amazon.com
Buy It! Trufflin Sriracha and Ranch Gourmet Set, $47.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Savage X Fenty Women's Savage X Jumpsuit, $84.95; amazon.com
