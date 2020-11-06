Shop
Oprah’s List of Favorite Things for 2020 Is Officially Here — and Everything Is on Amazon

Including gourmet hot sauce, cozy jackets, Dutch ovens, and stretchy leggings

By Christina Butan
November 06, 2020 10:10 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.
Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage; Amazon

It’s baaaack!

Oprah’s annual list of her favorite things has officially dropped on Amazon. In case you’re somehow not familiar, Oprah has been curating a selection of noteworthy items that she thinks make great holiday gifts since the ‘90s, when it used to air as a segment on The Oprah Winfrey Show. Her picks cover tons of categories, from home to fashion to food — in fact, she’s recommended everything from the viral Amazon coat and Lady Gaga’s liquid eyeshadow to gourmet hot sauce and microwavable slippers.

This year, Oprah’s list includes a similarly wide range of items, like a warm and packable down jacket from 32 Degrees, Corkcicle mugs, Dutch ovens from Ayesha Curry’s kitchenware collection, a hydrating lip gloss set (which was created specially for this list!), and more gourmet hot sauce.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! 32 Degrees Packable Down Jacket, $49.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Ayesha Curry Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $48.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

A majority of Oprah’s picks that made the cut come from Black-owned businesses, including Brooklyn-based fashion label Telfar, jewelry by Simone I. Smith, and Rihanna’s intimates and loungewear brand, Savage x Fenty. Many small brands are also included, like activewear label Iconi, beauty brand 54 Thrones, and family-owned honey business Zach & Zoe.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Teflar Medium Shopping Bag, $202; amazon.com

Buy It! 54 Thrones African Beauty Body Butter Gift Set, $80; amazon.com

Buy It! Iconi Seamless High Waisted Leggings, $45; amazon.com

Oprah even included a small review with every pick that you can read by clicking the small speech bubble in the corner of the product listing. 

“Here’s something I hope you get for everyone on your list,” she wrote for book pick Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man by former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho, which she says is an “honest talk about race and racism that truly meets this moment.” 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man, $18.58; amazon.com

If you want something, we recommend acting fast — several products are already selling out or low in stock. Below, shop more of Oprah’s Favorite Things, and check the list out on Amazon here.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! 241 Cosmetics Limited Edition Holiday Lip Gloss Collection, $79.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Softies Ultra Soft Marshmallow Turtleneck Lounger, $99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Eyeshop Tortoise Reading Glasses, $29; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Trufflin Sriracha and Ranch Gourmet Set, $47.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Savage X Fenty Women's Savage X Jumpsuit, $84.95; amazon.com

