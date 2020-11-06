Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Oprah’s List of Favorite Things for 2020 Is Officially Here — and Everything Is on Amazon

It’s baaaack!

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! 32 Degrees Packable Down Jacket, $49.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Ayesha Curry Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $48.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Teflar Medium Shopping Bag, $202; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! 54 Thrones African Beauty Body Butter Gift Set, $80; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Iconi Seamless High Waisted Leggings, $45; amazon.com

Oprah even included a small review with every pick that you can read by clicking the small speech bubble in the corner of the product listing.

“Here’s something I hope you get for everyone on your list,” she wrote for book pick Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man by former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho, which she says is an “honest talk about race and racism that truly meets this moment.”

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man, $18.58; amazon.com

If you want something, we recommend acting fast — several products are already selling out or low in stock. Below, shop more of Oprah’s Favorite Things, and check the list out on Amazon here.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! 241 Cosmetics Limited Edition Holiday Lip Gloss Collection, $79.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Softies Ultra Soft Marshmallow Turtleneck Lounger, $99; amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Eyeshop Tortoise Reading Glasses, $29; amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Trufflin Sriracha and Ranch Gourmet Set, $47.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon