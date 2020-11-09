All of Oprah’s Favorite Things That Are Under $50 on Amazon — Including a Pretty Face Mask Set
These Prime-eligible present start at $10
Oprah’s annual gift guide is back! And this year, it’s packed with tons of affordable and unique items.
The 2020 edition of Oprah’s Favorite Things dropped earlier this week, and it features tons of great Prime-eligible gift ideas that won’t cost you more than $50. Many of Oprah’s picks hail from Black-owned or Black-led businesses, making this year’s list even more meaningful. She included all kinds of inexpensive ideas, from stylish slippers to children’s books, ensuring there’s something for everyone on your list.
Oprah’s Favorite Things Under $20:
- , $9.99
- Puzzle Huddle Future Scientist Children’s Puzzle, $15.96
- Black Card Revoked Original Flavor Game, $15.97
- The Wrap Life Self-Tie Ribbed Stretch Headband, $16
- , $18.58 (orig. $27.99)
- The Wrap Life Turbanette Headband, from $19
Oprah’s Favorite Things Under $35:
- Rockin Jr Ranch Jam Gift Set, $20
- Pat’s Rib Place BBQ Sauce Gift Set, $24
- The Wrap Life Ribbed Stretch Head Wrap, $26
- KaAn’s Designs Buffalo Plaid Matching Family Pajamas, from $28
- Eyeshop Ryan Simkhai Colette Reading Glasses, $29
- Eyeshop Ryan Simkai Loulou Reading Glasses, $29
- Stella and Haas Pearl Earring Set, $29.97
- Corkcicle 16-Ounce Triple Insulated Mug, $34.95
- Tory Burch Women’s Travel Face Mask Set, $35
Oprah’s Favorite Things Under $50:
- Mali and Lili Women's Triple Compartment Crossbody, $35.20
- Lush Yummies Pie Co. Peach Butta Cobbler Pie, $36
- Modern Monet Paint by Numbers Kit, $42
- Sheila Bridges Glitterville Harlem Toile De Jouy Plate Set, $43.20
- Winfrey Foods Royal Relish Chow Chow Pickles Set, $45
- Iconi Women’s Seamless High-Waisted Leggings, $45
- Red Bay Coffee Whole Beans Three-Pack Gift Collection, $45.59 with coupon (orig. $56.99)
- Trufflin Sriracha and Ranch VIP Sauces Set, $47.99
- Pride+Groom Non Shedder Pet Grooming Kit, $48
- Twelve AM Co. So Good Fluffy Slippers, $48
- Ayesha Curry Cast Iron Enamel Casserole Dish and Dutch Oven, $48.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99)
- Chef Kenny’s Ultimate Spices Gift Set, $49.99
- 32 Degrees Women’s Ultra-Light Packable Down Jacket, $49.99
- Harlem Chocolate Factory Brownstones Gift Set, $50
- Grace Eleyae Warm Knit Foldover Satin-Lined Beanie, $50
- Zach and Zoe Sweet Bee Farm Unfiltered Raw Honey Gift Set, $50
- Mented Lipstick Holiday Faves Trio, $50
- FootNanny Foot Care Starter Kit, $50
As Oprah’s guide proves, you don’t have to shell out big bucks to find thoughtful and fun gifts for your loved ones. The most stylish person you know will no doubt appreciate her fashion finds, including vegan crossbody bags, timeless pearl-embellished earrings, and some surprisingly chic reading glasses.
Now that many of us are spending more time at home and opting for casual clothes, your friends and family will no doubt appreciate Oprah’s favorite fluffy slippers and comfy seamless leggings. And everyone, from littles ones to grandparents, will love lounging around the house in festive matching family pajamas.
Foodies are sure to be impressed by the Oprah-loved gourmet Sriracha and ranch sauce set from Trufflin, which can be added to pretty much everything from healthy salads to cheesy pizza. And who wouldn’t love a sleek mug designed to keep beverages at the perfect temperature for hours. We’re sure that coffee drinkers, tea lovers, and hot chocolate fans will use Corkcicle's triple-insulated mug on the daily.
There are 90 gifts included in Oprah’s Favorite Things this year and over 33 going for $50 or less, giving you plenty of gift inspiration. And some are marked down for a limited time, so start shopping now. Browse the complete holiday guide on Amazon or get a head start with our curated list below.
Buy It! Twelve AM Co. So Good Fluffy Slippers, $48; amazon.com
Buy It! Mali and Lili Women's Triple Compartment Crossbody, $35.20; amazon.com
Buy It! Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man by Emmanuel Acho, $18.58 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Stella and Haas Pearl Earring Set, $29.97; amazon.com
Buy It! 32 Degrees Women’s Ultra-Light Packable Down Jacket, $49.99; amazon.com
Buy It! KaAn’s Designs Buffalo Plaid Matching Family Pajamas, from $28; amazon.com
Buy It! Corkcicle 16-Ounce Triple Insulated Mug, $34.95; amazon.com
Buy It! Trufflin Sriracha and Ranch VIP Sauces Set, $47.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Mented Lipstick Holiday Faves Trio, $50; amazon.com
Buy It! Iconi Women’s Seamless High-Waisted Leggings, $45; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.