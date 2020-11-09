Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

All of Oprah’s Favorite Things That Are Under $50 on Amazon — Including a Pretty Face Mask Set

Oprah’s annual gift guide is back! And this year, it’s packed with tons of affordable and unique items.

The 2020 edition of Oprah’s Favorite Things dropped earlier this week, and it features tons of great Prime-eligible gift ideas that won’t cost you more than $50. Many of Oprah’s picks hail from Black-owned or Black-led businesses, making this year’s list even more meaningful. She included all kinds of inexpensive ideas, from stylish slippers to children’s books, ensuring there’s something for everyone on your list.

Oprah’s Favorite Things Under $20:

Oprah’s Favorite Things Under $35:

Oprah’s Favorite Things Under $50:

As Oprah’s guide proves, you don’t have to shell out big bucks to find thoughtful and fun gifts for your loved ones. The most stylish person you know will no doubt appreciate her fashion finds, including vegan crossbody bags, timeless pearl-embellished earrings, and some surprisingly chic reading glasses.

Now that many of us are spending more time at home and opting for casual clothes, your friends and family will no doubt appreciate Oprah’s favorite fluffy slippers and comfy seamless leggings. And everyone, from littles ones to grandparents, will love lounging around the house in festive matching family pajamas.

Foodies are sure to be impressed by the Oprah-loved gourmet Sriracha and ranch sauce set from Trufflin, which can be added to pretty much everything from healthy salads to cheesy pizza. And who wouldn’t love a sleek mug designed to keep beverages at the perfect temperature for hours. We’re sure that coffee drinkers, tea lovers, and hot chocolate fans will use Corkcicle's triple-insulated mug on the daily.

There are 90 gifts included in Oprah’s Favorite Things this year and over 33 going for $50 or less, giving you plenty of gift inspiration. And some are marked down for a limited time, so start shopping now. Browse the complete holiday guide on Amazon or get a head start with our curated list below.

Twelve AM Co. So Good Fluffy Slippers, $48

Mali and Lili Women's Triple Compartment Crossbody, $35.20

Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man by Emmanuel Acho, $18.58 (orig. $27.99)

Stella and Haas Pearl Earring Set, $29.97

32 Degrees Women's Ultra-Light Packable Down Jacket, $49.99

KaAn's Designs Buffalo Plaid Matching Family Pajamas, from $28

Corkcicle 16-Ounce Triple Insulated Mug, $34.95

Trufflin Sriracha and Ranch VIP Sauces Set, $47.99

Mented Lipstick Holiday Faves Trio, $50

Iconi Women's Seamless High-Waisted Leggings, $45