These 24 Gifts from Oprah’s Favorite Things 2019 Are Currently on Sale

From lip-smackin’-good hot sauce to the wildly popular Orolay jacket (also known as “the Amazon coat”), the new list of Oprah’s Favorite Things is packed with great gift ideas spanning her interests, from food and fashion to pets and more. And if her festive finds aren’t enough to get you excited to begin your holiday shopping, we’re sure this news will!

A ton of Oprah’s picks are currently on sale, including markdowns that will save you up to 39 percent. With deals and coupons featured in the product listings, you can score discounts on 24 of her favorite things — and here’s the best part: We did all the hard work for you and dug through the list on Amazon to find every single discount, which you can shop right here.

Oprah’s Favorite Things on Sale:

This year, there are tons of little luxuries that will encourage everyone in your life to indulge in some self-care. Sweet-smelling French soaps from La Chatelaine, high-end spa treatment sets from Footnanny, and super soft bamboo pajamas from Cozy Earth are just a few of the marked-down items that will make everyone feel pampered. And better yet, they make great gifts for you, so go ahead and treat yourself!

Oprah’s favorite kitchen and food presents are a sure way to win the holiday gifting game this year as well. Foodies and hosts alike will love her top choices, including the Spicewalla seasoning set, infused grapeseed oil gift set, and Ninja Foodi cold and hot blender.

She also tracked down several neat finds for all those pet parents out there! Dog lovers are sure to appreciate practical finds like the reflective dog bandana from Spot the Dog! and the smart dog collar with a built-in GPS tracker from Link AKC.

Ready to shop and save? Here’s every single item from Oprah’s Favorite Things 2019 that’s currently on sale on Amazon with even more great gifts available through her Amazon storefront. (FYI, you don’t have to be a Prime member to save, but you will get free, two-day shipping by signing up for a free 30-day trial, and some discounts will only apply in checkout, so just be sure to check off and use the coupon in the listing.)

Buy It! Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice, $12.27 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Spot the Dog! High Visibility Reflective Dog Bandana, $19.99 with coupon (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Peepers Blue Light Filtering Reading Glasses, $20 (orig. $25); amazon.com

Buy It! Baggu Reusable Shopping Bag Three-Pack, $28.80 with coupon (orig. $36); amazon.com

Buy It! The Clementine Hunter Collection Christmas Ornaments, $46.39 (orig. $57.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Amanda Lindroth’s Signature Island Tray, $48 with coupon (orig. $60); amazon.com

Buy It! La Chatelaine Luxury Soap Collection, $54.40 with coupon (orig. $68); amazon.com

Buy It! Infused Liquid Spice Grapeseed Oil Gift Set, $68 with coupon (orig. $85); amazon.com

Buy It! Echo Dot Kids Edition, $69.99 (save $30 when you buy two); amazon.com

Buy It! Spicewalla Kitchen Spices and Seasoning Set, $79 with coupon (orig. $95); amazon.com

Buy It! Janis by Janis Savitt High Polished Hoop Earrings, $79.20 with coupon(orig. $99); amazon.com

Buy It! RBT Electric Corkscrew Wine Opener, $84.99 at checkout (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Buy It! The Everything Cashmere Travel Blanket, $88 with coupon (orig. $99); amazon.com

Buy It! Link AKC Smart Dog Collar with GPS Tracker, $90.73 (orig. $129); amazon.com

Buy It! BlendSmart Holiday Glow Four-Piece Kit, $99 (orig. $136); amazon.com

Buy It! Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set, $104 with coupon (orig. $130); amazon.com

Buy It! Footnanny Hemp Extract Spa Treatment Set, $120 with coupon (orig. $150); amazon.com

Buy It! Ninja Foodi Cold and Hot Blender, $129.99 (orig. $169.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Heather Ford Bracelet Stack, $156 with coupon (orig. $195); amazon.com

Buy It! Glamcor Riki Skinny Lighted Mirror, $156 with coupon (orig. $195); amazon.com

Buy It! Magic Hands TruShiatsu Neck and Back Massager, $199.95 (orig. $299.95); amazon.com

Buy It! Wolf Gourmet Electric Griddle, $439.96 with coupon (orig. $549.95); amazon.com

Buy It! Hexclad Hybrid Nonstick Seven Piece Cookware Set, $449.99 (orig. $499.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Flywheel Home Exercise Bike with Two-Month Subscription, $1,599 (orig. $1,999); amazon.com

