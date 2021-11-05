Oprah's List of Favorite Things Has So Many Cozy Finds — Including Supremely Soft Loungewear Sets
Oprah Winfrey knows the way to our hearts is with something cozy! Earlier this week, the mogul revealed her list of Favorite Things for 2021, which features an array of items she believes will make perfect gifts for your loved ones.
From electric toothbrushes to designer face masks to goat milk hand creams, the list is chock-full of unique finds from well-known brands and small businesses — all of which can be purchased on Amazon. And, of course, she's given her stamp of approval to plenty of cozy finds, which are the ones we're most excited about.
Here are 16 of the coziest finds from Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 list:
- Softies Dream Jersey Crew-Neck Lounge Set, $109
- Cozy Earth Lounge Socks, $34.20 with coupon (orig. $36)
- Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robe, $158
- Ugg Gertrude Long Teddy Coat, $247.95
- The Cat's Pajamas Classic Luxe Pima Pajama, $95.20
- Alex Mill Crosby Sweatshirt Jumpsuit, $195
- Roam the Puffy Slide, $137
- Tourance Long Scarf Winter Scarf Florence, $54
- Leze the Label Athena Pullover, $86.40
- Leze the Label Kendal Pant, $86.40
- Athletic Propulsion Labs Lusso Slides, $175
- E Marie Travel Journey Everywhere Hoodie, $78.40 with coupon (orig. $98)
- Lands Downunder Heathered Ivory Juno Cashmere Throw, $198.40
- Honest Baby Organic Cotton Holiday Family Jammies Pajamas, $10.03–$44.99
- Melt Fit Essential Leggings, $48
- Kiya Tomlin Twisted Tee, $87.20
Let's start with loungewear! With temperatures dropping, now's a great time to treat yourself or someone you love to something soft and warm, like this V-neck pullover and pair of matching joggers from Leze the Label that Oprah calls a great "elevated option" that "feels like a marshmallow." There's also this dreamy lounge set from Softies, a brand that has made it on Oprah's list five years in a row.
She's also been a longtime fan of the celebrity-loved brand, Ugg — in fact, she gave away Ugg boots on her first Favorite Things show. But this year, she's added some of the company's cozy outerwear to her list. She says this Ugg coat is "as close as you can get to wearing your robe out in the real world."
Buy It! Softies Dream Jersey Crew-Neck Lounge Set, $109; amazon.com
Buy It! Ugg Gertrude Long Teddy Coat, $247.95; amazon.com
For many, it's a tradition to wear matching family Christmas pajamas while opening presents. This year, Oprah is planning to gift her friend Gayle King a set of these unisex organic cotton jammies from Jessica Alba's Honest Company. They're available in a variety of sizes for little ones and adults and come in six festive patterns.
Buy It! Honest Baby Organic Cotton Holiday Family Jammies Pajamas, $10.03–$44.99; amazon.com
Speaking of affordable finds, Oprah's list has several cute and practical styles that would make great under-$50 stocking stuffers. She loves these temperature-regulating lounge socks from Cozy Earth because they "make you feel like you're walking on clouds" and these sculpting leggings from Melt Fit that are made to enhance your curves.
Buy It! Cozy Earth Lounge Socks, $34.20 with coupon (orig. $36); amazon.com
Buy It! Melt Fit Essential Leggings, $48; amazon.com
Oprah has been creating her famous lists for 25 years now, so if a product made the cut, you know it's got to be good. After you add your favorite cozy styles to your Amazon cart, be sure to check out the rest of the things that made her 2021 list.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Oprah's List of Favorite Things Has So Many Cozy Finds — Including Supremely Soft Loungewear Sets
- The Newest Apple AirPods Are Officially Available — and They're Cheaper Than Previous Editions
- Nordstrom's Early Black Friday Sale Includes More Than 24,000 Items — Here Are 20 to Shop Now
- Shoppers with Dry Sinuses 'Fall Asleep Like a Baby' Thanks to This Quiet Humidifier — and It's on Sale