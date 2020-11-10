Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Oprah’s List of Favorite Things Has So Many Cozy Finds—Including a Blanket Set That’s Already on Sale

‘Tis the season to shop for all of Oprah’s favorite things! Every year, the mogul releases a huge list of the items she’s currently loving that she thinks would make great gifts. She’s been curating gift guides for over 20 years, so the day she reveals her picks has become one we (and the rest of the Internet) look forward to. And, in case you missed it, the list of Oprah’s Favorite Things for 2020 is finally here!

It features an array of products from every category you can imagine, like fashion, beauty, tech, travel, home, and kitchen, many of which are from Black-owned businesses — and they’re all available on Amazon.

"We’ve got some fascinating gifts for everybody in your life," Oprah said on OprahMag.com. "Everyone could use some extra joy. It is my hope that this year’s list will inspire you to express your gratitude for the people that matter most. And to support more Black-owned businesses all year round."

While you can find everything from fancy hot sauce and deluxe air fryers to sets of hydrating lipsticks and floral face masks, it’s no surprise that cozy things dominated her list this year. And they’re some of our personal favorites from her list because we could all use something to bring us, as Oprah put it, “some extra joy” this year.

Here are the 12 coziest things from Oprah’s list of favorite things for 2020 that you can buy on Amazon:

If you’ve been following Oprah’s favorites over the years, you might recognize the brand Softies. She’s been a longtime fan of its incredibly plush styles — so much so that the brand has made it on her list for four years in a row! If that’s not an indication of Softies’ level of comfort, we don’t know what is. This time around, she named the Softies marshmallow slouch turtleneck lounger one of her favorite pieces, claiming it “is so cozy, you won’t want to take it off.”

Whether you’re treating yourself or buying for someone else, keep scrolling to shop the coziest products that now have Oprah’s coveted stamp of approval.



Buy It! Softies Women’s Ultra Soft Marshmallow Slouch Turtleneck Lounger, $99; amazon.com



Buy It! Twelve AM Co. So Good Fluffy Slippers, $48; amazon.com



Buy It! E Marie Travel Limited Edition Boss Blanket Set, $118.40 with coupon (orig. $148); amazon.com



Buy It! Cozy Earth Ultra-Soft Bamboo Pullover Crew, $110; amazon.com



Buy It! Cozy Earth Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Pant, $129; amazon.com



Buy It! Alpine Cashmere Women's 100% Cashmere Casual Hoodie, $264; amazon.com



Buy It! Savage X Fenty Women’s Savage X Jumpsuit, $84.95; amazon.com



Buy It! Ojai Lingerie Women’s Ultra Plush Fleece Bathrobe, $164; amazon.com



Buy It! Johanna Howard Cozi Throw, $175; amazon.com



Buy It! Paskho Women’s Serene Ultra Comfortable Pants, $148–$168; amazon.com



Buy It! Giant Hoodies Bleach Dye Oversized Giant Hoodie, $60; amazon.com



Buy It! Iconi Women’s Seamless High-Waisted Legging, $45; amazon.com



Buy It! The Original, The REmix and The ENcore Matching Family Buffalo Plaid Pajamas, $28–$48; amazon.com