This Velvet Comforter at Target Is so Popular, Shoppers Are Buying It in Multiple Colors
Finding a cozy comforter that works for all seasons can be challenging, but if you're someone who doesn't want to change their bedding up to four times a year, it's essential. Luckily, you won't have to sift through thousands of options on the Internet because Target has a plethora of options that are stylish, affordable, and comfortable. Plus, we've narrowed it down to a customer-loved velvet comforter that reviewers say looks more expensive than it really is.
Behold, the Velvet Tufted Stitch Quilt from Target's Opalhouse collection. This super soft, lightweight comforter has a chic velvet exterior and a silky-smooth underside that'll keep you warm without overheating. It's available in eight pretty colors, and Target shoppers love the fabric and vibrant colors so much, they're buying multiple sets for various bedrooms in their home. Some are even demanding new colors be added. The best part is that a full/queen size only costs $79. Plus, with a Target RedCard you can save an extra 5 percent on this purchase and all your future orders.
"I have owned this quilt in moss for my bed for over a year. I love the quality so much that I just bought two twin-sizes for my sons' room," says one five-star reviewer. "You can't beat the price for a quilt this unique and vibrant. They go in and out of stock, which can get frustrating, but they are worth the patience."
Buy It! Opalhouse Velvet Tufted Stitch Quilt, Full/Queen, $79; target.com
The comforter alone is enough to make your bedroom an inviting space, but if you prefer a complete bedding set, you'll want to add the matching pillow shams to your cart, too. They're available in all the same colors and can be ordered in standard, king, and euro sizes (Note: each sham is sold separately).
"As a designer, I purchased several of these for clients and I use them in my own home, too. The quality is excellent," says one satisfied shopper. "They are luscious, beautiful, and the colors are lasting — perfect for both traditional and contemporary decor. They are not too warm or heavy and they are very soft. These are durable, despite some of the reviews. I wish that there were more color options like rose, mauve, black, and maybe even patterns."
Target is a one-stop-shop for practically everything you could ever need, so it shouldn't be a surprise that they have such a popular comforter that continues to sell out in stores and online. Thankfully, the velvet tufted quilt in the full/queen size is fully stocked right now, so you have your pick of color for just $79.
