Thousands of Shoppers Say This $20 Wireless Keyboard Makes Learning and Working from Home Way Easier

Working from home and attending school virtually this year has posed many challenges, one of the most common being how to set up a good workspace. Not having the proper tools — like a desk, ergonomic chair, or monitor — can hinder your productivity and potentially cause physical pain. If you’ve grown tired of hunching over a laptop or typing on an iPad screen all day, many Amazon shoppers have found a solution in the Omoton wireless keyboard.
With over 9,800 five-star reviews, shoppers say it’s made working from home more functional and efficient. Powered by two AAA batteries, the wireless keyboard connects to your device via Bluetooth. It’s compatible with practically every version of the Apple iPad and iPhone, and supports Bluetooth-enabled PCs or laptops with Windows XP down to Vista 7. It features a QWERTY layout and hotkeys, along with a row of optimized multimedia keys designed to function with iOS and iPadOS.
To pair, simply press the button on the bottom of the keyboard and turn the Bluetooth on your device. (It’ll ask you to enter a pin.) Not only will it hopefully alleviate some of your WFH pains, but it’ll also look sleek sitting cable-free on your desk, kitchen table, or whatever surface you’re working from. Many reviewers are saying that it “has the upscale look of the Apple keyboard” but costs way less.
Buy It! Omoton Ultra-Slim Bluetooth Keyboard, $19.99; amazon.com
“This keyboard is amazing,” one wrote. “It is a must for students and is possibly the single best item I have ever bought on Amazon. In comparison with the original Apple keyboard this costs a fraction and is so much more comfortable to write on. It is very light and thin and looks amazing. I cannot recommend this keyboard enough. Already gifted two of my family members with this keyboard.”
Another chimed in, “I purchased this for my 4th grader. He’s doing online school and was recently issued an iPad by his school. It’s been a headache. Typing on an iPad that’s at a 45-degree angle SUCKS for a 10 year old. This has been a HUGE problem solver. It connects within seconds and works seamlessly. Super happy.”
The brand also sells affordable stands for a laptop, phone, and tablet, along with mouses to match the keyboards — which people are ordering to make their setups even more efficient. Available in white, gray, black, and pink to match your devices, the Omoton wireless keyboard costs just $20. And for a limited time, you can save a few bucks on the white one when you click the special coupon.
With coronavirus cases continuing to rise across the United States, it seems many of us will be working from home for the foreseeable future. So now’s a good time to properly set up your home office, starting with the Omoton keyboard.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.