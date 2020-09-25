Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Olive & June Just Dropped Its First-Ever Advent Calendar (and It’s Sure to Sell Out)

Even if you don’t live in Los Angeles, you’ve likely heard of Olive & June — the LA-based destination nail salon chain turned home nail care brand. It’s behind The Poppy, a universal nail polish bottle handle designed to make painting your own nails more manageable, and an array of home nail kits that have been invaluable to salon regulars left to tend to their own manicures during the pandemic.

Now that the holiday season is (somehow?) already upon us, Olive & June is making its foray into the world of advent calendars with a limited-edition gift set. It’s available for pre-order today and will ship in late October.

The iridescent box of goodies contains 25 petite doors, each hiding a miniature version of one of Olive & June’s most popular nail polishes, tools, or accessories. It includes the essentials, like nail polish in festive, holiday-ready hues, nail files, and a top coat, as well as Poppy handles, cuticle serum, a clean-up brush, and even a mini remover pot.

All of the included products are valued at $95, but the advent calendar will only cost you $50. It’s the perfect gift for the nail aficionado in your circle, but we wouldn’t judge you for ordering one to keep for yourself.

No matter who you’re buying the gift-worthy set for, you’ll have to act fast to snag the limited-edition item. If the fact that the brand’s Studio Box at-home manicure kit sold out five times is any indication, the advent calendar is all but guaranteed to sell out.

