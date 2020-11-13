Old Navy’s Best-Selling Cloth Face Masks Are Now Available in Festive Holiday Prints

If you’re already breaking out your Christmas tree, hanging your stockings, and scouring gift guides in search of perfect presents, it’s safe to say you’re in the holiday spirit — and Old Navy is, too! From Santa-themed pajamas to stylish cold-weather gear, Old Navy is the place to go for all things fashionably festive, and that includes its newest launch.
Old Navy is kicking off the most wonderful time of year by debuting its ultra-popular face masks in fun holiday prints for both kids and adults. The brand’s coveted reusable cloth face coverings are loved by thousands of shoppers thanks to how comfortable, soft, and breathable they are. In fact, when the brand launched them back in May, they sold out almost immediately. Not to mention, they’re machine-washable and ridiculously affordable — you can score a five-pack for just $12.50!
Shoppers can choose from a variety of holiday-themed sets, including prints like candy canes, Santa faces, snowmen, polar bears, and more. We especially love the Plaid Tidings variety pack with different green, red, and white plaid prints, as well as the Multi Fair Isle-themed set and Happy Holidays-themed set.
With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continuing to recommend the use of face coverings in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19, there’s no better way to safely show off your holiday cheer than by sporting one of Old Navy’s holiday-themed face masks.
Scroll down to shop now.
Buy It! Old Navy Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Pleated Face Masks for Adults in Oh, What Fun, $12.50; oldnavy.com
Buy It! Old Navy Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Pleated Face Masks for Adults in Happy Holidays, $12.50; oldnavy.com
Buy It! Old Navy Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Pleated Face Masks for Adults in Multi Fair Isle, $12.50; oldnavy.com
Buy It! Old Navy Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Pleated Face Masks for Adults in Pets, $12.50; oldnavy.com
Buy It! Old Navy Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Pleated Face Masks for Adults in Plaid Tidings, $12.50; oldnavy.com
