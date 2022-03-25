The Robot Vacuum That Shoppers on Amazon Call a 'Powerhouse' for Pet Hair Is 33% Off Right Now
A clean home is a happy home, and it's even happier when you have a cleaning gadget that does the work for you. And between us, there's a highly rated robot vacuum on sale at Amazon right now for just $120.
The OKP K7 Robot Vacuum Cleaner can be controlled from your smartphone with the OKP Life app, as well as via voice command and remote control. It runs for up to 120 minutes on a single charge and will automatically return to its dock to recharge when the battery is low, and you can switch up the four cleaning modes (auto clean, spot clean, wall follow clean, and manual clean) at any time through the app.
This handy device can hold up to 600 milliliters of dirt and debris in its dust cup and can run across practically all floor surfaces. It senses when there's an obstacle in the way and even has little legs so that it can easily maneuver itself from hard floor to carpet and other uneven surfaces.
The robot vacuum is 33 percent off on Amazon right now, and it can arrive in as little as one week.
Buy It! OKP K7 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $119.73 (orig. $179.07); amazon.com
In the customer reviews section, one shopper who uses this vacuum to clean up after nine pets said it "works like a miracle," completely ridding the floors of hair. Another five-star review and pet owner described it as a "powerhouse" and said it's the best robot vacuum they've ever owned. Still more note that it runs "incredibly" quietly.
Instead of spending precious free time cleaning, go out and activate this on-sale OKP robot vacuum from your phone to have clean floors clean by the time you get home.
- Gigi Hadid Just Wore the Fall Trend That Should Actually Be a Spring Closet Staple, Too
- The Robot Vacuum That Shoppers on Amazon Call a 'Powerhouse' for Pet Hair Is 33% Off Right Now
- Shoppers Agree This 'Super Comfy' Romper Is the 'Perfect Length,' and It's Just $25 on Amazon
- Meghan Markle and Jennifer Garner Love This Comfy Sneaker Brand That's Secretly on Sale