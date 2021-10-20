The Okaysou Air Purifier gained attention on TikTok after several videos revealed how much debris it actually captures from the air. Spoiler: It's a shocking amount. It has since been selling like hotcakes on Amazon and has more than 2,500 five-star ratings. One viral video shows two TikTok users opening their air purifiers after a few days of use to find full clumps of pet hair trapped inside the filters, which are washable and reusable. The video has more than 400,000 likes and counting, and has several comments demanding to know what the magical machine is. Luckily, it's not hard to find and can be added straight to your Amazon cart.