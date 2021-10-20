This Air Purifier Went Viral on TikTok for Collecting a Gross Amount of Pet Hair, and It's on Amazon
An air purifier might not be the first thing on your shopping list, but with allergy season in full swing, you might want to consider adding one to your home. Not only do they help clear the air of pollen and pet dander, but they also collect dust bunnies, pet hair, and remove odor. TikTok users are turning to one air purifier specifically for pets, and the results are both satisfying and cringe-worthy.
The Okaysou Air Purifier gained attention on TikTok after several videos revealed how much debris it actually captures from the air. Spoiler: It's a shocking amount. It has since been selling like hotcakes on Amazon and has more than 2,500 five-star ratings. One viral video shows two TikTok users opening their air purifiers after a few days of use to find full clumps of pet hair trapped inside the filters, which are washable and reusable. The video has more than 400,000 likes and counting, and has several comments demanding to know what the magical machine is. Luckily, it's not hard to find and can be added straight to your Amazon cart.
Buy It! Okaysou Air Purifier, $118.97; amazon.com
This air purifier not only has TikTokers in awe, but it also has hundreds of perfect reviews that said it's easy to use and greatly improves air quality. "It took even the worst odors out of my house in lightning speed," said one satisfied shopper.
It comes with two ultra-duo filters and features a five-in-one cleaner odor eliminator that gets rid of small particles you don't see in the air. It's ideal for rooms up to 500 square feet, and according to the brand, it removes 99.97 percent of pollutants from the air. The best part is it's super compact and has a sleek design so it won't take up a ton of space or be an eyesore. Some reviewers are so happy with the results, they're buying more than one.
Whether you have pets or not, the Okaysou Air Purifier is one of the top choices on Amazon and has TikTok in a frenzy. With the viral videos continuing to gain traction, we wouldn't be surprised if it started to sell out, so grab one while you can.
