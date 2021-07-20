Over 6,000 Apple Users Swear by This All-in-One Charging Stand, and It's on Sale
Having multiple electronics that need to be charged at the same time has become the norm, and it's easy for these devices to clutter countertops and nightstands. Luckily, Apple users found a nifty solution for neatly organizing their gadgets, preventing tangled cords and lost chargers.
The Olebr charging stand is currently on sale at Amazon for less than $30 and has space to hold an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. More than 6,000 shoppers swear by it, as evidenced by the number of perfect five-star ratings. One shopper even calls it an "Apple-lover's dream."
"I absolutely love this charging station. It's easy to route your cords and since it's all separate chargers you get a safe and accurate charge on all of your devices," says one five-star reviewer. "It's very sleek and the quality of the station is incredible… if you are on the fence about purchasing this product, don't be. It's awesome!"
Buy It! Olebr Charging Stand Compatible with Apple, $25.99 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com
The stand doesn't include built-in chargers, so you'll need to have compatible cables in order to use it to its full potential. (The original cables that came with the device are preferred to ensure a good fit.) The stand features silicone patches to prevent your devices from sliding off and doubles as a phone stand for taking FaceTime calls and watching videos before bed.
"I bought this for my wife who has all three: iPhone 8 Plus, AirPods, and an Apple Watch Series 4," says a satisfied shopper. "First off, the unit is fully adjustable; it fits with the case and the pop socket on the back attached. The lip to keep the watch from sliding down is an improvement over other designs and the cable management is awesome. Another big plus is it all comes apart and stores flat for travel."
If you're searching for a way to keep your electronics organized, this charging stand for Apple products should be your go-to. It's available in four stylish colors and eligible for Prime shipping. There's no telling how long this sale will last, so make sure to add it to your cart while it's still discounted.
