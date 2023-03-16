I Don't Go to the Gym — I Use This Fun Fitness App for Unique and Easy-to-Follow Home Workouts Instead

I've had an on and off relationship with the gym for years. As soon as I get into a good rhythm of going three times a week, my schedule fills up with commitments as a mom and full-time working professional — and then I dread going back. (Sound familiar?)

I knew that I needed a way to get my body moving that would fit seamlessly into my plans. So when I first checked out fitness app obé Fitness, I was glad to see a mix of live and recorded classes I could do on my own time. Plus, all of the different classes on offer, from boxing to meditation, reminded me of the classes at my gym I never had time to take advantage of.

After testing out a month-long membership courtesy of the brand, I discovered that this app is way more than a hub of fitness classes. In fact, it has made my life less stressful when it comes to finding the time to exercise and track my progress.

Obe

Subscribe! obé Fitness Monthly Membership, $24.99/month; obefitness.com

After quickly setting up my profile, I was eager to start selecting classes, which range from five to 60 minutes long. I created folders in my account's "Collections" tab to save workouts that caught my eye. I was particularly drawn to find classes that were 20 minutes and under to do in the evenings, like a five-minute full body activation session to warm up and a 10-minute low mobility yoga to follow. I also noticed that obé Fitness has its own set of pre-made collections by category, including one with full-body strength workouts and another with quick Pilates core workouts that's designed to be done while traveling.

obé Fitness instructors make their exercises fun, engaging, welcoming, and best of all, judgment-free. Doing a dance cardio class in my living room actually felt as if I was in a studio, and the instructor talked to the virtual class as if we'd all known each other for years. Plus, after each workout, a window on the screen would pop up for me to jot down notes about the class and keep track of my progress.

My colleague (and fellow busy mom) Lauren Fischer also put these workouts to the test. She shared that she was "intrigued by its fully customizable selections" and appreciated that "there is often little to no equipment required." Similar to me, Lauren noted that the instructors made the classes "easy to follow" and "super motivating." She also mentioned that this app is an "inspiring way" to start the day.

Head to obé Fitness and choose a membership plan, whether that's the $25-per-month option or the annual subscription that breaks down to just over $14 per month. After you sign up, you'll be completing fun and new workouts that fit both your schedule and your lifestyle.

Obe

Subscribe! obé Fitness Annual Membership, $169.99/year; obefitness.com

Sarah Byron is a commerce writer for PEOPLE.com who occasionally receives products to review and writes about her personal favorites.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.