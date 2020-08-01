Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

This Hand Sanitizer Sold Out 3 Times on Amazon in One Week — and It’s 20% Off with This Secret Code

After selling out of its most popular hand sanitizer, beauty brand NxN has now restocked its assortment on Amazon — and here’s the best part: The brand is currently offering a special discount on its wildly popular products to PEOPLE readers only.

For one week, shoppers can use an exclusive PEOPLE coupon to score 20 percent off three of NxN’s hand sanitizer sets, including its already marked down, highly sought-after Sweet Vanilla and Golden Honey scent. Simply enter promo code People20NxN during checkout to get several of the brand’s hand sanitizer packs for as little as $19.99 now through Friday, August 7.

Shop NxN Hand Sanitizers on Amazon:

Since expanding its skincare assortment to include hand sanitizer, NxN’s Sweet Vanilla and Golden Honey gel sanitizer has sold out three times (it’s now back in stock). The brand also added a new citrus-y Cara Cara fragrance, giving shoppers even more to choose from. Both options, as well as its unscented formula, are offered in sets of three and four.

NxN, a skincare brand that’s best known for using natural ingredients, is just one of many beauty lines that now manufactures and sells hand sanitizer. Other well-known brands like Paul Mitchell and Suave, for example, have also added the in-demand product to their stores on Amazon.

All of NxN’s sanitizers are made in the United States, and each one features a 70 percent alcohol-based formula, which exceeds the latest standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). FYI, the health institute advises using hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol when hand washing is not available.

Unlike tons of other hand sanitizers out there, NxN’s gel dries quickly and doesn’t leave behind a sticky feeling, according to Amazon reviewers. Shoppers also love the subtle smells and variety of scents.

“I'm the director of a small public library and we were scrambling to find hand sanitizers,” one reviewer wrote. “I took a gamble on this one [and] I'm so glad I did! I was so shocked at how amazing it smelled. All of my staff love the smell of this product and the consistency of the gel is wonderful.”

“Can’t praise this product enough,” another reviewer chimed in. “This is the only hand sanitizer that I have used since the beginning of the pandemic that is actually pleasant. [It’s] not sticky, dries quickly, and leaves skin feeling soft. I have allergies, making it difficult to use scented products, but the vanilla honey fragrance is not too heavy and smells great! I would buy this by the gallon if I could.”

If the recent demand for these NxN sanitizers continues, they’re likely to sell out again soon, so if you want to grab these three sets at a discount, you’ll need to move fast. Once the coupon expires, you won’t be able to snag them for less, so be sure to place your order soon if you want to save.

Buy It! NxN Cara Cara Citrus Hand Sanitizer Three-Pack, $23.99 with promo code People20NxN (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Buy It! NxN Sweet Vanilla and Golden Honey Hand Sanitizer Three-Pack, $19.99 with promo code People20NxN (orig. $29); amazon.com

Buy It! NxN Unscented Hand Sanitizer Three-Pack, $19.99 with promo code People20NxN (orig. $24.99); amazon.com