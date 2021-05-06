Crocs Is Giving 50,000 Free Pairs of Shoes to Nurses Next Week

The Classic Clog is by far Crocs’ best-selling shoe. It has ventilation ports that not only add breathability, but also get rid of water and debris. Plus, each shoe has pivoting heel straps that offer a more secure fit. The signature Croslite foam-cushioned unisex style started a comfort revolution when it debuted in the early 2000s. It has since racked up a long list of famous fans — including Kate Middleton, Ariana Grande, and Gwen Stefani — and over 158,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, many of whom are nurses.

“As a nurse who works 16 hour shifts, I was surprised when a coworker recommended I try Crocs,” one reviewer wrote. “They are by far my go-to shoe for work. I am able to quickly clean them with bleach wipes at the end of my shift prior to putting them in my designated bag for my shoes in the back of my car!”

