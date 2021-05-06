Crocs Is Giving 50,000 Free Pairs of Shoes to Nurses Next Week
Nurses and healthcare workers have relentlessly been battling COVID-19, which means they've been spending a lot more time on their feet. That's why Crocs wants to make sure they've got comfortable shoes.
Today, Crocs announced that it's bringing back its Free Pair for Healthcare program during National Nurses Week. The company will give away 10,000 pairs of its Crocs At Work shoes per day to frontline caregivers in the United States between Monday, May 10 and Friday, May 14. Each day, the website will open for requests at 12 p.m. ET and remain open until that day's allotment has been claimed.
The initiative began last year as a way to recognize and provide comfort to healthcare workers for their efforts in the battle against COVID-19. In 2020, Crocs donated over 860,000 pairs of shoes globally.
Crocs has become one of the most popular footwear brands for medical professionals thanks to its signature Croslite foam material that's lightweight, easy to clean, and durable. It's what its supremely comfortable footbeds that make standing all day a little less painful are made of. Many nurses have been buying and wearing Crocs for years, as evidenced by their beaming testimonials on Amazon.
The Classic Clog is by far Crocs’ best-selling shoe. It has ventilation ports that not only add breathability, but also get rid of water and debris. Plus, each shoe has pivoting heel straps that offer a more secure fit. The signature Croslite foam-cushioned unisex style started a comfort revolution when it debuted in the early 2000s. It has since racked up a long list of famous fans — including Kate Middleton, Ariana Grande, and Gwen Stefani — and over 158,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, many of whom are nurses.
“As a nurse who works 16 hour shifts, I was surprised when a coworker recommended I try Crocs,” one reviewer wrote. “They are by far my go-to shoe for work. I am able to quickly clean them with bleach wipes at the end of my shift prior to putting them in my designated bag for my shoes in the back of my car!”
Designed specially for food service, hospitality, and healthcare workers, the Bistro Clog has a thicker metatarsal area to protect feet from spills. The style is lightweight, waterproof, and free of holes. Plus, the shoe features slip-resistant treads on the bottom that provide good traction. Many healthcare workers agree that they’re an “inexpensive, comfortable alternative to other nursing shoes.”
“I’m a nurse and work 14-15 hour shifts, mostly on my feet,” one customer wrote. “I’m not going to lie and say my feet don’t hurt. Of course they hurt! But when I wear sneakers, I literally can’t walk after work and my plantar fasciitis is unbearable. With these, I have the exact amount of ‘I’m tired and my feet hurt’ that one would expect after working on their feet all day.”
Crocs’ On The Clock Clog is another shoe created for people who work long hours on their feet. It’s very similar to the Bistro in its design sans ventilation holes and with slip-resistant treads, but this one doesn’t have a pivoting heel strap. Instead, it features a tapered fit in the back for a secure and relaxed fit. And like all Crocs, they’re crafted from Croslite foam material.
“I’m a male nurse and I’m on my feet all day,” one reviewer wrote. “They fit well and the insole that comes with them makes them so comfortable! My feet feel great at the end of the day. I highly recommend for anyone! I’ve tried so many different shoes over the years… these are amazing. They are more comfortable than shoes that I have paid well over $100 for. ”
For those who don’t like the chunky look of the original Crocs, check out this sneaker that’s just as comfortable as the signature slides, according to reviewers. The LiteRide Pacer sneaker has Croslite foam outsoles that provide durable, all-day support, an upper that’s made from a soft, flexible material that make them feel broken-in from day one, and a supremely cushioned foam footbed that one nurse says feels like “walking on a cloud.”
“This shoe is AMAZING,” another wrote. “It’s so comfortable [and] the lining basically massages your feet while you walk. They are breathable and you can wipe them down completely, which is great for me, because I’m a nurse! I would HIGHLY recommend these shoes!”
A good pair of flats is a must-have in every working woman’s closet — and Crocs has an option that combines comfort and style. These slip-resistant ballet flats are made from Croslite foam material and have enhanced arch support and a relaxed fit for all-day wear. They’re lightweight, easy to clean, and perfect for more professional settings.
“I’m a nurse [and] I walk a lot during a shift,” one customer wrote. “They are very comfortable and my feet never hurt. Plus, [they’re] more feminine than the other classic Crocs.”
