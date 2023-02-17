Nordstrom's Winter Sale Has Thousands of Markdowns, and We Found the 31 Best Deals

Prices start at just $8 this Presidents Day weekend

By
Lauren Fischer
Published on February 17, 2023 05:00 AM

Nordstrom Presidents' Day Sale Tout
Photo: People / Pamela Jew

It's Presidents Day Weekend, when we honor past and present leaders, and celebrate some much-deserved time off from work and busy schedules. Another thing to celebrate? The massive sales at some favorite retailers, and Nordstrom is no exception.

Nordstrom's Winter Sale, running through February 20, is currently a must-visit. Right now you can score deals on top brands and items in the clothing, shoe, accessory, home, and beauty departments, and we found some huge deals up to 61 percent off. Now is an ideal time to stock up on the essentials that can take you through winter, or give your wardrobe and home a refresh in advance of spring.

With thousands of options to shop from, it can be overwhelming to start. That's why we rounded up 31 picks across a variety of categories to help you tackle all of the deals and quickly add them to your cart. Don't sit on savings from top fashion and activewear brands like celebrity-worn brand Hoka sneakers, or an uber-popular Natori bra (once worn by Lady Gaga). One of Oprah's favorite brands, Barefoot Dreams, also has discounts on items like slippers and cozy, transitional cardigans.

Or, add some new decor to your home with throw blankets and colorful pillows. You can also snag gift-worthy items like this diffuser or a sweet-scented, citrus candle that offers a refreshing fragrance to your home. And don't miss out on Nordstrom's deals on mattresses, like this popular Tuft and Needle one.

Of course, no Nordstrom sale would be complete without finding some must-have beauty products for less, and this one includes a variety of skincare and other beauty needs. Find MAC Cosmetics foundation discounted in every shade, plus the popular Kate Sommerville exfoliator for softer, smoother skin.

Read on to find 31 Nordstrom Winter Sale deals happening through Presidents Day Weekend, and grab your favorites fast, since items are flying off the virtual shelves.

Nordstrom Presidents' Day Sale
Nordstrom

Best Clothing Deals

There is no shortage of soft and stylish finds at Nordstrom, like these faux-leather pants from celeb-worn brand Commando, which are made with comfortable four-way stretch fabric for an ideal fit. If you're looking for activewear, there are plenty of options on sale, including Nordstrom brand Zella high-waist leggings, or an everyday T-shirt like this V-neck style. Madewell jeans are also discounted, including this straight-leg pair that shoppers say "fit absolutely perfect," for 40 percent off.

Nordstrom Presidents' Day Sale
Nordstrom

Best Shoe Deals

Treat your feet to some new looks, with deeply discounted sneakers, boots, slippers, and more. If you need a new sneaker style, there are plenty of options for runners, like the Hoka Clifton 8, which have a comfortable foam sole and are on sale in a variety of colors. Or, grab these retro Adidas sneakers that feature the brand's signature Boost cushioning. Boots and booties are also discounted, including this Sam Edelman knee-high style that can be dressed up or down. And don't forget to add to your slipper selection with a fuzzy style, like this Barefoot Dreams pair.

Nordstrom Presidents' Day Sale
Nordstrom

Best Home Deals

As we slowly transition to spring, now is the perfect time to add some new decor to your home. Throw pillows like this sunset linen one can add a pop of color to a neutral couch or chair. Continue adding color with this Maison Balzac vase, on sale in four shades, which will help you bring the outdoors in. Mattresses are also included in the Winter Sale, like this Tuft and Needle body contouring option with more than 25,000 reviews, including from one shopper who said it helps them feel "well-rested in the morning."

Nordstrom Presidents' Day Sale
Nordstrom

Best Beauty Deals

Also a part of Nordstrom's Winter Sale? The opportunity to stock up on some skincare and beauty essentials. Go-to makeup staples are up to 40 percent off, like this matte concealer and MAC Cosmetics powder foundation. You can grab the shopper-loved Kate Somerville exfoliating treatment, too, which is also used by celebrities like Meghan Markle. One reviewer said it "packs a punch," adding that it leaves their skin "smooth" after use.

Don't wait to stock up on your must-have picks, since items are selling out in hours. Head over to Nordstrom and grab your favorite finds from the Winter Sale for yourself, or to gift to a loved one until February 20.

Nordstrom Presidents' Day Sale
Nordstrom

Buy It! Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra, $36–$46.80 (orig. $72); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Presidents' Day Sale
Nordstrom

Buy It! Commando Faux Leather Five-Pocket Pants, $71.20 (orig. $178); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Presidents' Day Sale
Nordstrom

Buy It! Dolce Vita Spade Bootie, $63–$98 (orig. $140); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Presidents' Day Sale
Nordstrom

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Slipper, $34–$40.80 (orig. $68); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Presidents' Day Sale
Nordstrom

Buy It! P.F. Candle Co. Soft Focus Scented Candle, $15.60 (orig. $24); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Presidents' Day Sale
Nordstrom

Buy It! Tuft and Needle Original 9.5-Inch Mattress, $491.70–$920.70 (orig. $745–$1,395); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Presidents' Day Sale
Nordstrom

Buy It! MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation, $31.20 (orig. $39); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Presidents' Day Sale
Nordstrom

Buy It! Revitalash Brow Perfecting Set, $88 (orig. $110); nordstrom.com

