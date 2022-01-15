Nordstrom's Home Essentials Sale Has 1,500+ Deals to Cozy Up Your Home — Up to 64% Off
Any cozy home will need a good throw blanket, scented candles, smooth-yet-soft bedding, quality mugs, and gorgeous tableware. It's especially important in the winter, when the weather outside might have you snuggled up at home more often.
Even better, one of our favorite places to shop has launched a huge home essentials sale: Nordstrom's home deals section is currently filled with more than 1,500 picks you need to spruce up your living space this season. Discounts are up to 64 percent off for mugs, duvet sets, candles, and more, including items from celebrity-loved brands like Barefoot Dreams and the Kate Middleton-approved Barbour.
If you want a buttery soft blanket that makes you fall asleep as soon as you wrap yourself in in it, there's no option that has more celebrity love than Barefoot Dreams' CozyChic blanket. The Chrissy Teigen and Jennifer Garner-loved throw is currently discounted in a rare 25-percent-off markdown, alongside other soft and comfortable bedding options like Casper's sweat-wicking Hyperlite shams, Boll and Branch's flannel duvet cover set, and Nordstrom's own breathable percale pillowcases.
Buy It! Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw, $110.25 (orig. $147); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Nordstrom Set of 2 Spindle Stripe Percale Pillowcases, $14.25–$18.75 (orig. $19–$25); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Boll & Branch Shore Classic Organic Cotton Flannel Duvet Cover & Shams Set, $246–$276 (orig. $328–$368); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Casper Hyperlite Set of 2 Shams, $55.30–$62.30 (orig. $79–$89); nordstrom.com
Candles, the other hallmark of a warm and snuggly home, are on super sale at Nordstrom, too. Otherland's Garden Party Georgette candle will remind you of a field of magnolias, L'or de Seraphine's fig-scented La Pietra ceramic jar candle smells as good as it looks, and Anecdote Candles' palo santo-scented option is (as its name suggests) perfect for lighting during a meditation session — all are up to 40 percent off. Even this Nordstrom-exclusive aromatherapy diffuser by Serene House that doubles as a gorgeous night light is 25 percent off right now.
Buy It! Anecdote Candles Meditation Candle, $15.60 (orig. $26); nordstrom.com
Buy It! L'or de Seraphine La Pietra Large Ceramic Jar Candle, $24 (orig. $32); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Otherland Garden Party Georgette Candle, $27 (orig. $36); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Serene House Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser, $52.46 (orig. $69.95); nordstrom.com
Don't miss additional must-haves like 25 percent off Ohom's mug and warmer set that will not only heat your coffee or tea but also charge your phone wirelessly. Coway's Airmega air purifier with a near-perfect rating for removing odors, pollen, dust, pollutants, and harmful gases is also 25 percent off, as is a comfortable foam pillow from Casper that will make you never want to leave your bed. Other home decor that will come in handy year-round include Departo's stylish ceramic mug for $17 as well as Via Maris' minimalist candle holder for $22 off.
The home essential sale ends this Sunday, January 17, so you'll want to hurry and snap up the items you've been eyeing. Shop them all — and more — at Nordstrom now.
Related Items
Ohom Ui Mug & Warmer Set
Buy It! $66 (orig. $88); nordstrom.com
Coway Airmega 150 Air Purifier
Buy It! $141.75 (orig. $189); nordstrom.com
Departo Ceramic Mug
Buy It! $17.25 (orig. $23); nordstrom.com
Leeway Home Stoneware Set of 4 Plates
Buy It! $26.25 (orig. $35); nordstrom.com
Via Maris Rest Candle Holder
Buy It! $63.75 (orig. $85); nordstrom.com
Casper The Foam Pillow
Buy It! $66.75–$89.25 (orig. $89–$119); nordstrom.com
Goodee x Graf Lanz Assorted Set of 4 Coasters
Buy It! $18 (orig. $24); nordstrom.com
