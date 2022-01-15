Shop

Nordstrom's Home Essentials Sale Has 1,500+ Deals to Cozy Up Your Home — Up to 64% Off

Think Barefoot Dreams throw blankets, Casper sheets and pillows, Otherland candles, and more
By Nina Huang January 14, 2022 07:00 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Any cozy home will need a good throw blanket, scented candles, smooth-yet-soft bedding, quality mugs, and gorgeous tableware. It's especially important in the winter, when the weather outside might have you snuggled up at home more often. 

Even better, one of our favorite places to shop has launched a huge home essentials sale: Nordstrom's home deals section is currently filled with more than 1,500 picks you need to spruce up your living space this season. Discounts are up to 64 percent off for mugs, duvet sets, candles, and more, including items from celebrity-loved brands like Barefoot Dreams and the Kate Middleton-approved Barbour

If you want a buttery soft blanket that makes you fall asleep as soon as you wrap yourself in in it, there's no option that has more celebrity love than Barefoot Dreams' CozyChic blanket. The Chrissy Teigen and Jennifer Garner-loved throw is currently discounted in a rare 25-percent-off markdown, alongside other soft and comfortable bedding options like Casper's sweat-wicking Hyperlite shams, Boll and Branch's flannel duvet cover set, and Nordstrom's own breathable percale pillowcases.

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw, $110.25 (orig. $147); nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Nordstrom Set of 2 Spindle Stripe Percale Pillowcases, $14.25–$18.75 (orig. $19–$25); nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Boll & Branch Shore Classic Organic Cotton Flannel Duvet Cover & Shams Set, $246–$276 (orig. $328–$368); nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Casper Hyperlite Set of 2 Shams, $55.30–$62.30 (orig. $79–$89); nordstrom.com

Candles, the other hallmark of a warm and snuggly home, are on super sale at Nordstrom, too. Otherland's Garden Party Georgette candle will remind you of a field of magnolias, L'or de Seraphine's fig-scented La Pietra ceramic jar candle smells as good as it looks, and Anecdote Candles' palo santo-scented option is (as its name suggests) perfect for lighting during a meditation session — all are up to 40 percent off. Even this Nordstrom-exclusive aromatherapy diffuser by Serene House that doubles as a gorgeous night light is 25 percent off right now.

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Anecdote Candles Meditation Candle, $15.60 (orig. $26); nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! L'or de Seraphine La Pietra Large Ceramic Jar Candle, $24 (orig. $32); nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Otherland Garden Party Georgette Candle, $27 (orig. $36); nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Serene House Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser, $52.46 (orig. $69.95); nordstrom.com

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

Don't miss additional must-haves like 25 percent off Ohom's mug and warmer set that will not only heat your coffee or tea but also charge your phone wirelessly. Coway's Airmega air purifier with a near-perfect rating for removing odors, pollen, dust, pollutants, and harmful gases is also 25 percent off, as is a comfortable foam pillow from Casper that will make you never want to leave your bed. Other home decor that will come in handy year-round include Departo's stylish ceramic mug for $17 as well as Via Maris' minimalist candle holder for $22 off. 

The home essential sale ends this Sunday, January 17, so you'll want to hurry and snap up the items you've been eyeing. Shop them all — and more — at Nordstrom now.

Credit: Nordstrom

Ohom Ui Mug & Warmer Set

Buy It! $66 (orig. $88); nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Coway Airmega 150 Air Purifier

Buy It! $141.75 (orig. $189); nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Departo Ceramic Mug

Buy It! $17.25 (orig. $23); nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Leeway Home Stoneware Set of 4 Plates

Buy It! $26.25 (orig. $35); nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Via Maris Rest Candle Holder

Buy It! $63.75 (orig. $85); nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Casper The Foam Pillow

Buy It! $66.75–$89.25 (orig. $89–$119); nordstrom.com

Credit: Nordstrom

Goodee x Graf Lanz Assorted Set of 4 Coasters

Buy It! $18 (orig. $24); nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. 

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com