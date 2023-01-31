Nordstrom Has Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone in Your Friend Group

We all know that Valentine's Day is all about love, but that doesn't mean it's just reserved for celebrating your significant other. It's just as important to honor your platonic relationships on love's biggest day.

Nordstrom has an entire section dedicated to Valentine's Day gifts that are perfect for your friend group, and we've rounded up the best practical and luxurious under-$40 finds to gift your pals. Plus, they'll arrive at your doorstep before February 14.

Practical Under-$40 Valentine's Day Gifts at Nordstrom

Everyone needs a favorite mug to drink from and this Le Creuset L'Amour Mug is a must-have for the coffee or tea lover in your life. The adorable mug is covered with hand-drawn hearts and it will remind them of you every time they take a sip from it. One shopper wrote, "It's sturdy, holds a bone-warming 14 ounces, and just cheers me up to have on my desk." It is available in white and red and is dishwasher and microwave safe.

If you're looking to pair the cup with another gift, we recommend the Le Creuset L'Amour Mini Cocotte, which comes in three patterns that match with the mug. The tiny casserole dish is designed for baking individual portions of just about any food. Plus, it makes for a great handy prep bowl to hold spices or chopped ingredients.

Buy It! Le Creuset L'Amour Mug, $24; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Le Creuset L'Amour Mini Cocotte, $32; nordstrom.com

Help your friends get their daily water intake with this handy reusable bottle that makes drinking on the go more stylish. The 16-ounce glass container is wrapped in a protective silicone sleeve that makes it easy to grip, and adding ice cubes will be a sinch thanks to its wide mouth. One reviewer shared that the bottle is a breeze to clean and wrote that it's "easy to throw" in their purse or backpack and "does not leak."

Buy It! W&P Design ​​Wide Mouth Water Bottle, $30; nordstrom.com

For the wanderlust in your group, this Herschel Supply Co. Chapter Dopp Kit is the ultimate practical gift. The toiletry bag features a convenient carrying handle and has a water-resistant zipper with an easy-to-wipe lining, so they won't have to worry about toiletries spilling while in transit. It's big enough to hold all of their essentials and small enough to fit snugly into a suitcase.

Buy It! Herschel Supply Co. Chapter Dopp Kit, $38; nordstrom.com

Luxurious Under-$40 Valentine's Day Gifts at Nordstrom

For a more elegant gift that symbolizes your love and friendship for your best friend, this Kate Spade bangle would be perfect. Its sophisticated design is handcrafted in polished silver with the fun yet touching phrase "find the silver lining" engraved on the inside.

Buy It! Kate Spade New York "Finding the Silver Lining" Bangle, $38; nordstrom.com

If you're searching for a luxe and cozy gift then look no further than this Nordstrom Chenille Throw Blanket. Right now, you can snag one for a whopping 59 percent off! Made from polyester, the throw will keep your friend toasty and maintain its plush feel for years. One reviewer said they had "the best sleep" after using it for the first time, adding that it's a "different kind of soft and cozy."

Buy It! Nordstrom Chenille Throw Blanket, $15.97 (orig. $39.50); nordstrom.com

Candles are also tried-and-true gifts. Give this made-in-France candle to someone in your life who likes to stay in and create the perfect atmosphere at home. The scented candle features hints of rose, orange flower, pear, and patchouli and offers over 30 hours of burn time.

"The name says it all. Such a cozy Sunday morning scent. It smells very fresh, like clean sheets on a warm spring day," wrote one shopper.

Buy It! Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning 2.5-Ounce Candle, $38; nordstrom.com

Head to Nordstrom to check out more Valentine's Day finds under $40. And keep scrolling to shop the rest of our favorites below.

Buy It! W&P Design Extra Large Ice Cube Tray, $12; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Bombas Original Calf-High Socks, $14; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Wild One All-Weather Dog Collar in Black, $15.20 (orig. $38); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Madewell Recycled Cotton Beanie, $35; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Armani Beauty Acqua di Gio Eau de Toilette, $36; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Slip Pure Silk 6-Pack Skinny Scrunchies, $39; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Nécessaire The Body Exfoliator, $30; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Dior Lip Glow Balm, $38; nordstrom.com

