Nordstrom Has Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone in Your Friend Group

Practical and luxurious gifts start at only $12

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 31, 2023 06:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Nordstrom Under 40 Finds for Valentine's Day Tout
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

We all know that Valentine's Day is all about love, but that doesn't mean it's just reserved for celebrating your significant other. It's just as important to honor your platonic relationships on love's biggest day.

Nordstrom has an entire section dedicated to Valentine's Day gifts that are perfect for your friend group, and we've rounded up the best practical and luxurious under-$40 finds to gift your pals. Plus, they'll arrive at your doorstep before February 14.

Practical Under-$40 Valentine's Day Gifts at Nordstrom

Everyone needs a favorite mug to drink from and this Le Creuset L'Amour Mug is a must-have for the coffee or tea lover in your life. The adorable mug is covered with hand-drawn hearts and it will remind them of you every time they take a sip from it. One shopper wrote, "It's sturdy, holds a bone-warming 14 ounces, and just cheers me up to have on my desk." It is available in white and red and is dishwasher and microwave safe.

If you're looking to pair the cup with another gift, we recommend the Le Creuset L'Amour Mini Cocotte, which comes in three patterns that match with the mug. The tiny casserole dish is designed for baking individual portions of just about any food. Plus, it makes for a great handy prep bowl to hold spices or chopped ingredients.

Nordstrom Under $40 Finds for Valentines Day
Nordstrom

Buy It! Le Creuset L'Amour Mug, $24; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Under $40 Finds for Valentines Day
Nordstrom

Buy It! Le Creuset L'Amour Mini Cocotte, $32; nordstrom.com

Help your friends get their daily water intake with this handy reusable bottle that makes drinking on the go more stylish. The 16-ounce glass container is wrapped in a protective silicone sleeve that makes it easy to grip, and adding ice cubes will be a sinch thanks to its wide mouth. One reviewer shared that the bottle is a breeze to clean and wrote that it's "easy to throw" in their purse or backpack and "does not leak."

Nordstrom Valentine's Finds Under $40
Nordstrom

Buy It! W&P Design ​​Wide Mouth Water Bottle, $30; nordstrom.com

For the wanderlust in your group, this Herschel Supply Co. Chapter Dopp Kit is the ultimate practical gift. The toiletry bag features a convenient carrying handle and has a water-resistant zipper with an easy-to-wipe lining, so they won't have to worry about toiletries spilling while in transit. It's big enough to hold all of their essentials and small enough to fit snugly into a suitcase.

Nordstrom Under $40 Finds for Valentines Day
Nordstrom

Buy It! Herschel Supply Co. Chapter Dopp Kit, $38; nordstrom.com

Luxurious Under-$40 Valentine's Day Gifts at Nordstrom

For a more elegant gift that symbolizes your love and friendship for your best friend, this Kate Spade bangle would be perfect. Its sophisticated design is handcrafted in polished silver with the fun yet touching phrase "find the silver lining" engraved on the inside.

Nordstrom Under $40 Finds for Valentines Day
Nordstrom

Buy It! Kate Spade New York "Finding the Silver Lining" Bangle, $38; nordstrom.com

If you're searching for a luxe and cozy gift then look no further than this Nordstrom Chenille Throw Blanket. Right now, you can snag one for a whopping 59 percent off! Made from polyester, the throw will keep your friend toasty and maintain its plush feel for years. One reviewer said they had "the best sleep" after using it for the first time, adding that it's a "different kind of soft and cozy."

Nordstrom Under $40 Finds for Valentines Day
Nordstrom

Buy It! Nordstrom Chenille Throw Blanket, $15.97 (orig. $39.50); nordstrom.com

Candles are also tried-and-true gifts. Give this made-in-France candle to someone in your life who likes to stay in and create the perfect atmosphere at home. The scented candle features hints of rose, orange flower, pear, and patchouli and offers over 30 hours of burn time.

"The name says it all. Such a cozy Sunday morning scent. It smells very fresh, like clean sheets on a warm spring day," wrote one shopper.

Nordstrom Under $40 Finds for Valentines Day
Nordstrom

Buy It! Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning 2.5-Ounce Candle, $38; nordstrom.com

Head to Nordstrom to check out more Valentine's Day finds under $40. And keep scrolling to shop the rest of our favorites below.

W&P Design Extra Large Ice Cube Tray
Nordstrom

Buy It! W&P Design Extra Large Ice Cube Tray, $12; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Under $40 Finds for Valentines Day
Nordstrom

Buy It! Bombas Original Calf-High Socks, $14; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Under $40 Finds for Valentines Day
Nordstrom

Buy It! Wild One All-Weather Dog Collar in Black, $15.20 (orig. $38); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Under $40 Finds for Valentines Day
Nordstrom

Buy It! Madewell Recycled Cotton Beanie, $35; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Under $40 Finds for Valentines Day
Nordstrom

Buy It! Armani Beauty Acqua di Gio Eau de Toilette, $36; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Under $40 Finds for Valentines Day
Nordstrom

Buy It! Slip Pure Silk 6-Pack Skinny Scrunchies, $39; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Under $40 Finds for Valentines Day
Nordstrom

Buy It! Nécessaire The Body Exfoliator, $30; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Under $40 Finds for Valentines Day
Nordstrom

Buy It! Dior Lip Glow Balm, $38; nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Brooklinen Classic Duvet Cover Tout
I'm an Editor Who Spends Hours Online Shopping — and This Duvet Cover Is the Only One I Recommend
Big Blanket Co Original Stretch Tout
This Oversized Blanket Is So Popular, It Sold Out in Under 12 Hours — but It's in Back Stock Now at Amazon
Zappos Outerwear Sale Tout
Everything Worth Buying at Zappos' Huge Outerwear Sale, Including Columbia and Ugg Jackets for Up to 45% Off
Related Articles
Last-Minute Valentineâs Day Gifts for Women
The 30 Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
Galentine's Day Gifts Under $50
The 39 Best Galentine’s Day Gifts for Your Favorite Friends — for $50 and Under
Best Perfumes of 2022
These Are the Most Delicious-Smelling Perfumes for Every Personality
Gifts from Nordstrom
Hurry! There Are Just a Few Hours Left to Buy Gifts from Nordstrom If You Want Them Before Christmas
gifts-for-sister-in-laws-people-tout
29 Last-Minute Gifts for Sisters-in-Law of 2023 That Will Surely Impress
Proflowers Under $50 Valentines Day Gifts
Get a Jump on Valentine's Day with These Sweet Gifts from a Popular Delivery Service That Are All on Sale
editor's picks gift guide
Holiday Gift Guide 2022: PEOPLE Editors' Picks
reival rugs x amanda jane jones
Launches We Love! Amanda Jane Jones Debuts Colorful Rug Collection with Revival, Plus More New Home Products
valentine gifts for everyone
50 Valentine's Day Gifts Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Talking About — All Under $50
30-best-gifts-for-wine-lovers-of-2022-tout
The 28 Best Gifts for Wine Lovers That Don’t Need to be Popped or Poured
Thrasio Valentine's Day Gift Guide tout
Treat Your Loved Ones This Valentine's Day to These Top-Rated Gifts with a Combined 42,000 Perfect Ratings
Best Stocking Stuffers
42 Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers — All Under $100
Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50
25 Valentine's Day Gifts Amazon Shoppers Are Loving Right Now, All Under $50
The-33-best-mother-in-law-gifts-tout-1
From Whitney Port to Ashley Graham: Celebs and Influencers Share Mother-in-Law Gifts
shirt, waffle maker, slipper
The 30 Best Holiday Gifts to Shop at Target This Year for Every Type of Budget
The Best Gifts for Men
41 of the Best Gifts for Men, No Matter How Impossible They Are to Shop For