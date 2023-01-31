Lifestyle Nordstrom Has Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone in Your Friend Group Practical and luxurious gifts start at only $12 By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Website Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland We all know that Valentine's Day is all about love, but that doesn't mean it's just reserved for celebrating your significant other. It's just as important to honor your platonic relationships on love's biggest day. Nordstrom has an entire section dedicated to Valentine's Day gifts that are perfect for your friend group, and we've rounded up the best practical and luxurious under-$40 finds to gift your pals. Plus, they'll arrive at your doorstep before February 14. Practical Under-$40 Valentine's Day Gifts at Nordstrom Le Creuset L'Amour Mug, $24 Le Creuset L'Amour Mini Cocotte, $32 W&P Design Wide Mouth Water Bottle, $30 Herschel Supply Co. Chapter Dopp Kit, $38 W& P Design Extra Large Ice Cube Tray, $12 Bombas Original Calf-High Socks, $14 Wild One All-Weather Dog Collar in Black, $15.20 (orig. $38) Madewell Recycled Cotton Beanie, $35 Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Everyone needs a favorite mug to drink from and this Le Creuset L'Amour Mug is a must-have for the coffee or tea lover in your life. The adorable mug is covered with hand-drawn hearts and it will remind them of you every time they take a sip from it. One shopper wrote, "It's sturdy, holds a bone-warming 14 ounces, and just cheers me up to have on my desk." It is available in white and red and is dishwasher and microwave safe. If you're looking to pair the cup with another gift, we recommend the Le Creuset L'Amour Mini Cocotte, which comes in three patterns that match with the mug. The tiny casserole dish is designed for baking individual portions of just about any food. Plus, it makes for a great handy prep bowl to hold spices or chopped ingredients. Nordstrom Buy It! Le Creuset L'Amour Mug, $24; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Le Creuset L'Amour Mini Cocotte, $32; nordstrom.com Help your friends get their daily water intake with this handy reusable bottle that makes drinking on the go more stylish. The 16-ounce glass container is wrapped in a protective silicone sleeve that makes it easy to grip, and adding ice cubes will be a sinch thanks to its wide mouth. One reviewer shared that the bottle is a breeze to clean and wrote that it's "easy to throw" in their purse or backpack and "does not leak." Nordstrom Buy It! W&P Design Wide Mouth Water Bottle, $30; nordstrom.com For the wanderlust in your group, this Herschel Supply Co. Chapter Dopp Kit is the ultimate practical gift. The toiletry bag features a convenient carrying handle and has a water-resistant zipper with an easy-to-wipe lining, so they won't have to worry about toiletries spilling while in transit. It's big enough to hold all of their essentials and small enough to fit snugly into a suitcase. Nordstrom Buy It! Herschel Supply Co. Chapter Dopp Kit, $38; nordstrom.com Luxurious Under-$40 Valentine's Day Gifts at Nordstrom Kate Spade New York "Find the Silver Lining" Bangle, $38 Nordstrom Chenille Throw Blanket, $15.97 (orig. $39.50) Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning 2.5-Ounce Candle, $38 Armani Beauty Acqua di Gio Eau de Toilette, $36 Nécessaire The Body Exfoliator, $30 Slip Pure Silk 6-Pack Skinny Scrunchies, $39 Dior Lip Glow Balm, $38 For a more elegant gift that symbolizes your love and friendship for your best friend, this Kate Spade bangle would be perfect. Its sophisticated design is handcrafted in polished silver with the fun yet touching phrase "find the silver lining" engraved on the inside. Nordstrom Buy It! Kate Spade New York "Finding the Silver Lining" Bangle, $38; nordstrom.com If you're searching for a luxe and cozy gift then look no further than this Nordstrom Chenille Throw Blanket. Right now, you can snag one for a whopping 59 percent off! Made from polyester, the throw will keep your friend toasty and maintain its plush feel for years. One reviewer said they had "the best sleep" after using it for the first time, adding that it's a "different kind of soft and cozy." Nordstrom Buy It! Nordstrom Chenille Throw Blanket, $15.97 (orig. $39.50); nordstrom.com Candles are also tried-and-true gifts. Give this made-in-France candle to someone in your life who likes to stay in and create the perfect atmosphere at home. The scented candle features hints of rose, orange flower, pear, and patchouli and offers over 30 hours of burn time. "The name says it all. Such a cozy Sunday morning scent. It smells very fresh, like clean sheets on a warm spring day," wrote one shopper. Nordstrom Buy It! Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning 2.5-Ounce Candle, $38; nordstrom.com Head to Nordstrom to check out more Valentine's Day finds under $40. And keep scrolling to shop the rest of our favorites below. Nordstrom Buy It! W&P Design Extra Large Ice Cube Tray, $12; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Bombas Original Calf-High Socks, $14; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Wild One All-Weather Dog Collar in Black, $15.20 (orig. $38); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Madewell Recycled Cotton Beanie, $35; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Armani Beauty Acqua di Gio Eau de Toilette, $36; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Slip Pure Silk 6-Pack Skinny Scrunchies, $39; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Nécessaire The Body Exfoliator, $30; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Dior Lip Glow Balm, $38; nordstrom.com Do you love a good deal? 