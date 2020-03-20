These Necklaces Are the Highest-Rated Sale Items at Nordstrom by Far

Image zoom

Of the 43,000 items on sale right now at Nordstrom, some of the highest rated and most beloved are necklaces. Perfect for layering, making bold statements, or never taking off, these designs come from celeb-loved brands like Kendra Scottand Kate Spade — and they’re all on sale for 25 percent off.

These necklaces all have ratings above four stars and come with loyal fan bases — some have so many rave reviews that it’d take a few days to read them all (i.e., the Kendra Scott pendant with nearly 6,000). If you’re looking for a minimalistic necklace that you can wear with any outfit, Gorjana’s Taner Small Bar style now costs just $45 and comes in gold and silver. The sleek design dresses up any outfit while remaining low key and functional. For something a little more funky, the top-rated Adornia love necklace is a perfect fit with its slanted and unique style. It’ll infuse some love into your day every time it’s worn.

Shopping for jewelry can often be a pricey venture, but these on-sale necklaces all cost under $55. With Mother’s Day right around the corner, any of these would make a perfect and meaningful gift that’ll be cherished for years to come. Shop some of the highest-rated necklaces still available below:

Buy It! Adornia Love Lariat Necklace, $36 (orig. $48); nordstrom.com

Buy it! Ettika Disc Station Necklaces, $37.50 (orig. $50); nordstrom.com

Buy it! Argento Vivo Bar Pendant Necklace, $51 (orig. $68); nordstrom.com

Buy it! Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace, $45–$48.75 (orig. $60–$65); nordstrom.com

Buy it! Kate Spade One in a Million Initial Pendant Necklace, $43.50 (orig. $58); nordstrom.com

Buy it! Gorjana Taner Bar Small Necklace, $45 (orig. $60); nordstrom.com

