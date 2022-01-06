Nordstrom Rack Quietly Marked Down More Than 2,500 Cold-Weather Items
Missed out on Nordstrom Rack's after-Christmas sale? Don't stress — the retailer is having a huge sale on cozy winter essentials right now.
You can score up to 80 percent off more than 2,500 cold-weather items, including ultra-soft blankets, warm outerwear, cozy footwear, and more. Popular brands like Barefoot Dreams, Levi's, Sorel, and more are on major sale. And some sale items even have an extra discount for a limited time.
10 Best Deals from Nordstrom Rack's Cold-Weather Shop:
- Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Trim Throw, $44.98 (orig. $98)
- Levi's Puffer Jacket with Fleece Lined Hood, $69.97 (orig. $150)
- Halogen Patch Pocket Coat, $99.97 (orig. $198)
- Lucky Brand Faux Fur Hooded Zip Jacket, $64.97 (orig. $198)
- Treasure & Bond Cuffed Beanie with Faux Fur Pom, $14.97 (orig. $29)
- Phenix Solid Cashmere Fringe Trim Scarf, $29.97 (orig. $ 135)
- Sorel Explorer Carnival Waterproof Boot with Faux Fur Collar, $89.97 (orig. $185)
- Amicale Cashmere Touch Screen Knit Glove, $34.97 (orig. $95)
- Pur Serenity 12-Pound Microfiber Weighted Blanket, $30.97 (orig. $54.99)
- Chooka Eastlake Chelsea Faux Fur Waterproof Boot, $39.97 (orig. $65)
Buy It! Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Trim Throw, $44.98 (orig. $98); nordstromrack.com
Wrap up in this popular blanket from celeb-approved brand Barefoot Dreams. It's also a hit with customers, racking up more than 1,400 five-star ratings. "This is a super soft and cozy throw that's also a great accent piece to any home," one wrote. "I have gotten several Barefoot Dreams blankets for my little one, so I'm glad to have an adult-sized one for myself!" Thanks to a double discount, it's marked down from $98 to just $45 — but only for a limited time.
Plenty of cold-weather apparel is also on sale, like this Levi's puffer jacket that's currently 53 percent off. The water-repellent jacket has diamond quilting, a front zip closure, four pockets, and a fleece-lined hood for added warmth. Another can't-miss outwear deal? You can save $98 on this heavyweight Halogen coat that's made of wool and polyester. Ideal for layering, it has a straight oversized fit. And if you're in the market for an ultra-soft jacket, check out this Lucky Brand faux fur one that's 67 percent off. Available in six colors, it features a covered front zip closure, a hood, and a drawstring hem.
Buy It! Levi's Puffer Jacket with Fleece Lined Hood, $69.97 (orig. $150); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Halogen Patch Pocket Coat, $99.97 (orig. $198); nordstromrack.com
In the accessories category, there are major markdowns to keep you warm from head to toe. This cuffed beanie with a faux fur pom, for instance, is 48 percent off right now. And this cashmere scarf with a fringe trim is marked down from $135 to just $30. Warm and comfy footwear is on sale, too, including this pair of waterproof Sorel boots that have a microfleece lining and a foam cushioned footbed.
Buy It! Sorel Explorer Carnival Waterproof Boot with Faux Fur Collar, $89.97 (orig. $185); nordstromrack.com
Bundle up in the coziest blankets and apparel this winter, and shop cold-weather essentials at Nordstrom Rack. But first, check out our favorites ahead.
Buy It! Lucky Brand Faux Fur Hooded Zip Jacket, $198 (orig. $64.97); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Treasure & Bond Cuffed Beanie with Faux Fur Pom, $14.97 (orig. $29); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Phenix Solid Cashmere Fringe Trim Scarf, $29.97 (orig. $ 135); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Amicale Cashmere Touch Screen Knit Glove, $34.97 (orig. $95); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Pur Serenity 12-Pound Microfiber Weighted Blanket, $30.97 (orig. $54.99); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Chooka Eastlake Chelsea Faux Fur Waterproof Boot, $39.97 (orig. $65); nordstromrack.com
