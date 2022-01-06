Nordstrom Rack Quietly Marked Down More Than 2,500 Cold-Weather Items

Wrap up in this popular blanket from celeb-approved brand Barefoot Dreams. It's also a hit with customers, racking up more than 1,400 five-star ratings. "This is a super soft and cozy throw that's also a great accent piece to any home," one wrote. "I have gotten several Barefoot Dreams blankets for my little one, so I'm glad to have an adult-sized one for myself!" Thanks to a double discount, it's marked down from $98 to just $45 — but only for a limited time.