13 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts at Nordstrom Rack That'll Arrive in Time If You Order ASAP

Including the cozy throw blanket Jennifer Garner and Chrissy Teigen love
By Alex Warner February 01, 2022 05:00 PM
It's officially February, which means Valentine's Day will be here before you know it. Though flowers and chocolates are a sweet sentiment, giving your Valentine something they can wear or use all the time may be even better. So you'll definitely want to head over to Nordstrom Rack, because gifting just got a whole lot easier (and more affordable!).

The discount department store has a section dedicated to helping you find gifts for whoever your special someone may be. It's broken down into categories — like Gifts for Her, Gifts for Him, and Cozy Gifts — which offer a wide selection of products from clothing to shoes to home goods at a range of prices. But the best part is that everything in the Valentine's Day shop is up to 60 percent off! 

RELATED: Want to unlock even more savings? Sign up to get hand-picked deals delivered by text message. 

You have until 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on February 2 to order gifts from Nordstrom Rack with standard shipping to ensure they'll arrive before the holiday. Otherwise, you'll need to place an order for two-day shipping by February 9 by 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET, or for next-day shipping by February 10 by 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. 

That's a lot of dates and times to keep in mind, so we suggest adding what you want to your cart today to make things easier. Since there's not a lot of time left to shop, we pulled some of the noteworthy sale items from Nordstrom Rack that would make great Valentine's Day gifts.

13 Valentine's Day Gifts from Nordstrom Rack

Let's start with a few of our favorite things that would make great gifts for anyone; they include these Converse sneakers that come in unisex sizing for under $50, this marble-painted aromatherapy diffuser that looks like a flower vase for 38 percent off, and this stainless steel cocktail kit for the bartender in your life for half-off. For the coffee lover, grab this beautiful French press to give them a more flavorful morning brew. It comes with two dishwasher-safe latte glasses for just $60.  

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

 Buy It! Zwilling Sorrento Double Wall French Press and Latte Glass, $59.97 (orig. $73.99); nordstromrack.com

Your Valentine deserves to be oh-so cozy during these colder months, which is why you should add this Barefoot Dreams blanket to your cart. The supremely soft knit throw is one that Jennifer Garner and Chrissy Teigen have both praised. In fact, Teigen loves it so much she uses it all 365 days of the year and says "nothing else compares." It's available in seven pretty colors and is currently $38 off.  

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Trim Throw, $59.97 (orig. $98); nordstromrack.com

Speaking of celeb-loved products, these shearling-lined slippers remind us of a pair Reese Witherspoon owns from the brand practically everyone in Hollywood wears — but they're much more budget-friendly at $50. Slippers are a practical yet cozy gift for someone who works from home or who always has cold feet. These ones from Dearfoams come in six different colors, so there's bound to be one perfect pair for your special someone.

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Fireside by Dearfoams Sydney Water Resistant Genuine Shearling Scuff Slipper, $49.97 (orig. $69–$75); nordstromrack.com

There's not much time left to shop for gifts and get them in time with standard shipping, so don't hesitate to place your order. Head to Nordstrom Rack's Valentine's Day Gift shop to keep browsing!  

