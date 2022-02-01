13 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts at Nordstrom Rack That'll Arrive in Time If You Order ASAP
It's officially February, which means Valentine's Day will be here before you know it. Though flowers and chocolates are a sweet sentiment, giving your Valentine something they can wear or use all the time may be even better. So you'll definitely want to head over to Nordstrom Rack, because gifting just got a whole lot easier (and more affordable!).
The discount department store has a section dedicated to helping you find gifts for whoever your special someone may be. It's broken down into categories — like Gifts for Her, Gifts for Him, and Cozy Gifts — which offer a wide selection of products from clothing to shoes to home goods at a range of prices. But the best part is that everything in the Valentine's Day shop is up to 60 percent off!
You have until 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on February 2 to order gifts from Nordstrom Rack with standard shipping to ensure they'll arrive before the holiday. Otherwise, you'll need to place an order for two-day shipping by February 9 by 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET, or for next-day shipping by February 10 by 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.
That's a lot of dates and times to keep in mind, so we suggest adding what you want to your cart today to make things easier. Since there's not a lot of time left to shop, we pulled some of the noteworthy sale items from Nordstrom Rack that would make great Valentine's Day gifts.
13 Valentine's Day Gifts from Nordstrom Rack
- Kate Spade New York Mini Heart Hoop Earrings, $19.97 (orig. $38)
- Adornia 14K Gold Plated Figaro Chain Heart Pendant Necklace, $19.98 (orig. $136)
- In Bloom by Jonquil Ali Floral Long Sleeve Top & Crop Pants Pajama Set, $29.97 (orig. $64)
- Jay Imports Stainless Steel Cocktail 4-Piece Set, $29.97 (orig. $59.99)
- Steiff Charly Love You Dangling Teddy Bear with Hoodie Stuffed Animal, $31.97 (orig. $45.95)
- Wireless Express Singalong Pro Karaoke Microphone, $32.97 (orig. $36.99)
- Amore Paris Hydro Dipped Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Diffuser, $36.97 (orig. $59.99)
- Nest New York 3-Wick Candle, $46.97 (orig. $70)
- Fireside by Dearfoams Sydney Water Resistant Genuine Shearling Scuff Slipper, $49.97 (orig. $69–$75)
- Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Sneaker, $49.97 (orig. $55)
- Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Trim Throw, $59.97 (orig. $98)
- Zwilling Sorrento Double Wall French Press and Latte Glass, $59.97 (orig. $73.99)
- Marc Jacobs Groove Leather Mini Bag, $79.97 (orig. $195)
Let's start with a few of our favorite things that would make great gifts for anyone; they include these Converse sneakers that come in unisex sizing for under $50, this marble-painted aromatherapy diffuser that looks like a flower vase for 38 percent off, and this stainless steel cocktail kit for the bartender in your life for half-off. For the coffee lover, grab this beautiful French press to give them a more flavorful morning brew. It comes with two dishwasher-safe latte glasses for just $60.
Buy It! Zwilling Sorrento Double Wall French Press and Latte Glass, $59.97 (orig. $73.99); nordstromrack.com
Your Valentine deserves to be oh-so cozy during these colder months, which is why you should add this Barefoot Dreams blanket to your cart. The supremely soft knit throw is one that Jennifer Garner and Chrissy Teigen have both praised. In fact, Teigen loves it so much she uses it all 365 days of the year and says "nothing else compares." It's available in seven pretty colors and is currently $38 off.
Buy It! Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Trim Throw, $59.97 (orig. $98); nordstromrack.com
Speaking of celeb-loved products, these shearling-lined slippers remind us of a pair Reese Witherspoon owns from the brand practically everyone in Hollywood wears — but they're much more budget-friendly at $50. Slippers are a practical yet cozy gift for someone who works from home or who always has cold feet. These ones from Dearfoams come in six different colors, so there's bound to be one perfect pair for your special someone.
Buy It! Fireside by Dearfoams Sydney Water Resistant Genuine Shearling Scuff Slipper, $49.97 (orig. $69–$75); nordstromrack.com
There's not much time left to shop for gifts and get them in time with standard shipping, so don't hesitate to place your order. Head to Nordstrom Rack's Valentine's Day Gift shop to keep browsing!
