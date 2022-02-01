13 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts at Nordstrom Rack That'll Arrive in Time If You Order ASAP

Let's start with a few of our favorite things that would make great gifts for anyone; they include these Converse sneakers that come in unisex sizing for under $50, this marble-painted aromatherapy diffuser that looks like a flower vase for 38 percent off, and this stainless steel cocktail kit for the bartender in your life for half-off. For the coffee lover, grab this beautiful French press to give them a more flavorful morning brew. It comes with two dishwasher-safe latte glasses for just $60.