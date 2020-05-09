The Best Nordstrom Rack Deals to Shop This Weekend — Including New Balance Sneakers for $40

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether you’re in search of a little retail therapy or hoping to score a great deal on wardrobe staples, beauty products, or home goods, Nordstrom Rack is currently packed with great sales that are too good to resist.

The retailer, which is Nordstrom’s less-expensive sister site, is a treasure trove of discounts on everything from high-end designer items to everyday essentials and basics. And to make the massive mecca a bit easier to shop, we scoured through hundreds of its product listings and rounded some of the best savings available this weekend. And the best part? They’re all under $50.

For a limited time, shoppers can score tons of great beauty deals, including discounts on popular Too Faced eyeshadow palettes and Urban Decay lipstick. There are also major savings on popular brands like Nars, MAC Cosmetics, Murad skincare, and Drybar hair care.

Impressive savings on sneakers are available too. Comfy everyday kicks from Adidas and New Balance workout sneakers are going for as little as $40. So whether you’re hoping to squeeze in some more movement every day or just want to treat your feet to some supportive shoes, now’s a great time to save.

The retailer is constantly switching up its promotions and offering new deals on both a weekly and daily basis, so be sure to shop the rest of our curated deals list below and check out every current offer at Nordstrom Rack before they expire. And while the shopping site hasn’t disclosed an end date on these offers, we know these sales won’t last long, so if you have your eye on one of these affordable finds, be sure to snag it before it’s gone.

