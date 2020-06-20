The Best Nordstrom Rack Deals to Shop This Weekend — Starting at Just $13
Madewell jeans, Nike sneakers, and Urban Decay makeup palettes are on sale
Treating yourself to a little retail therapy doesn’t have to cost big bucks. In fact, you can score some pretty incredible deals this weekend that start at just $13.
Nordstrom Rack has hundreds of markdowns available right now, including comfy leggings, makeup palettes, and summery sandals from popular brands like Madewell, Urban Decay, Coach, and Nike for up to 60 percent off. To make its massive store easier to shop, we rounded up 10 of the most impressive deals that are happening this weekend — though they’re likely to sell out before Monday arrives.
Best Nordstrom Rack Deals:
- French Connection Bijou Tote Bag, $44.98 (orig. $118)
- 90 Degree by Reflex Missy Interlink High-Waist Leggings, $19.97 (orig. $88)
- Madewell Tina T-Shirt Dress, $22.48 (orig. $58)
- Honey-Can-Do Over-the-Door Hanging Organizer, $39.98 (orig. $49.97)
- Madwell Cropped Classic Straight Leg Jeans, $49.97 (orig. $125)
- Urban Decay Troublemaker Eyeshadow Palette, $13.48 (orig. $39)
- Coach Leila Leather Sandals, $39.36 (orig. $150)
- MAC Cosmetics Raver Girls Eyeshadow Palette, $13.78 (orig. $41)
- IEnjoy Home Hotel Collection Four-Piece Sheet Set, $26.97 (orig. $79.99)
- Nike Court Vision Low Top Sneaker, $57.97 (orig. $75)
While supplies last, shoppers can snag big discounts on basic clothing and staple items, like super soft cropped jeans from Madewell for $50, high-waisted leggings from 90 Degree by Reflex for $20, and comfortable white sneakers from Nike for $58. Sure, everything offered at the discount store is already reduced, but these pieces are marked down again, which means they’re some of the best prices you’ll find — period.
Makeup palettes are also steeply discounted right now, including Urban Decay’s Troublemaker eyeshadow palette, which is 65 percent off its original price tag, and MAC Cosmetics’ Raver Girls eyeshadow palette, which is 58 percent off. Both come with an array of colors in long-lasting, top-notch formulas that you’d expect from these high-end brands.
While you can browse Nordstrom Rack by the specific items you’re looking for, you may want to start with its brand pages, which are packed with discounts that are hard to find elsewhere. The shopping hub currently features dozens of stores devoted to customer-loved brands like Birkenstock and Anthropologie. Many of them are also included in Nordstrom Rack’s fast-moving flash deals, which (you guessed it) feature further reduced prices.
Shop Nordstrom Rack’s Sales:
- Nike Markdowns, from $14.97
- Madewell Markdowns, from $9.97
- Birkenstock Markdowns, from $34.97
- Anthropologie Home Markdowns, from $8.23
- Adidas Markdowns, from $13.48
Some sales will run over several days, while others will last just a few hours, so if you see something you love, you’ll want to grab it before prices go back up or stock runs out. Go ahead and peruse the hundreds of markdowns happening at Nordstrom Rack right now, search by brand, or browse our curated shopping list below — you’re going to save a ton no matter what.
Buy It! French Connection Bijou Tote Bag, $44.98 (orig. $118); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! 90 Degree by Reflex Missy Interlink High-Waist Leggings, $19.97 (orig. $88); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Madewell Tina T-Shirt Dress, $22.48 (orig. $58); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Honey-Can-Do Over-the-Door Hanging Organizer, $39.98 (orig. $49.97); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Madwell Cropped Classic Straight Leg Jeans, $49.97 (orig. $125); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Urban Decay Troublemaker Eyeshadow Palette, $13.48 (orig. $39); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Coach Leila Leather Sandals, $39.36 (orig. $150); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! MAC Cosmetics Raver Girls Eyeshadow Palette, $13.78 (orig. $41); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! IEnjoy Home Hotel Collection Four-Piece Sheet Set, $26.97 (orig. $79.99); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Nike Court Vision Low Top Sneaker, $57.97 (orig. $75); nordstromrack.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.