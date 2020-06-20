The Best Nordstrom Rack Deals to Shop This Weekend — Starting at Just $13

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Treating yourself to a little retail therapy doesn’t have to cost big bucks. In fact, you can score some pretty incredible deals this weekend that start at just $13.

Nordstrom Rack has hundreds of markdowns available right now, including comfy leggings, makeup palettes, and summery sandals from popular brands like Madewell, Urban Decay, Coach, and Nike for up to 60 percent off. To make its massive store easier to shop, we rounded up 10 of the most impressive deals that are happening this weekend — though they’re likely to sell out before Monday arrives.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Best Nordstrom Rack Deals:

Makeup palettes are also steeply discounted right now, including Urban Decay’s Troublemaker eyeshadow palette, which is 65 percent off its original price tag, and MAC Cosmetics’ Raver Girls eyeshadow palette, which is 58 percent off. Both come with an array of colors in long-lasting, top-notch formulas that you’d expect from these high-end brands.

While you can browse Nordstrom Rack by the specific items you’re looking for, you may want to start with its brand pages, which are packed with discounts that are hard to find elsewhere. The shopping hub currently features dozens of stores devoted to customer-loved brands like Birkenstock and Anthropologie. Many of them are also included in Nordstrom Rack’s fast-moving flash deals, which (you guessed it) feature further reduced prices.

Shop Nordstrom Rack’s Sales:

Some sales will run over several days, while others will last just a few hours, so if you see something you love, you’ll want to grab it before prices go back up or stock runs out. Go ahead and peruse the hundreds of markdowns happening at Nordstrom Rack right now, search by brand, or browse our curated shopping list below — you’re going to save a ton no matter what.

Image zoom Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! French Connection Bijou Tote Bag, $44.98 (orig. $118); nordstromrack.com

Image zoom Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! 90 Degree by Reflex Missy Interlink High-Waist Leggings, $19.97 (orig. $88); nordstromrack.com

Image zoom Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Madewell Tina T-Shirt Dress, $22.48 (orig. $58); nordstromrack.com

Image zoom Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Honey-Can-Do Over-the-Door Hanging Organizer, $39.98 (orig. $49.97); nordstromrack.com

Image zoom Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Madwell Cropped Classic Straight Leg Jeans, $49.97 (orig. $125); nordstromrack.com

Image zoom Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Urban Decay Troublemaker Eyeshadow Palette, $13.48 (orig. $39); nordstromrack.com

Image zoom Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Coach Leila Leather Sandals, $39.36 (orig. $150); nordstromrack.com

Image zoom Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! MAC Cosmetics Raver Girls Eyeshadow Palette, $13.78 (orig. $41); nordstromrack.com

Image zoom Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! IEnjoy Home Hotel Collection Four-Piece Sheet Set, $26.97 (orig. $79.99); nordstromrack.com

Image zoom Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Nike Court Vision Low Top Sneaker, $57.97 (orig. $75); nordstromrack.com