The 30 Best Things to Shop at Nordstrom Rack for Less Than $30 Right Now 

Nordstrom Rack has become one of our go-to destinations for online shopping, because it's one of the few places you'll find endless deals all year 'round. The discount department store is always packed with savings on the brands you know and love, and also hosts flash events that run anywhere from 24 hours to a week. So no matter when you shop, there are always good deals at Nordstrom Rack.
If you're in the mood to splurge this weekend, you're in for a treat. Right now, you can score tons of spring and summer staples for cheap during the retailer's limited-time offers, including women's swimwear and sunglasses starting at just $20, sun care essentials starting at $10, and hundreds of floral styles for up to 65 percent off.
With thousands of savings across every department, it can feel a little overwhelming to find what you're looking for. To save you some time (and money), we browsed Nordstrom Rack for the 30 best things you can buy for less than $30 — from cozy loungewear to kitchen essentials to home decor.
If the temperatures are fluctuating from warm to cold where you live this time of year, some transitional essentials may be just the thing you need. We have eyes on this cozy fleece ″shacket″ that's just $30 and comes in seven colors and patterns. Some other warm-weather styles on our list include this adorable sleeveless belted shirt dress that's $60 off and reminds us of one Meghan Markle might wear, this chic straw fedora that's now only $20, and these trendy cat-eye sunnies from celeb-loved brand Quay Australia that are 58 percent off.
Of course, our list also features some cozy staples, like this Calvin Klein bralette for $10 off, these moisture-wicking high rise leggings that are 74 percent off, and these plush faux fur slipper slides that are half-off. Since mask mandates won't be going away anytime soon, we've also included this set of 25 cheetah print disposable masks that is just under $14.
Plus, anyone looking for affordable home goods will definitely want to shop our curated list, because we found stylish pieces like this cute mid-century ceramic planter for 23 percent off, and this soft leopard print throw blanket for only $15. Don't wait too long to shop your favorites — things tend to sell out quickly at Nordstrom Rack, thanks to its ridiculously cheap prices. Keep scrolling to shop even more Nordstrom Rack sale finds under $30 that you won't want to miss out on this weekend!
Buy It! Abound Cozy Fleece Shirt Jacket, $29.97; nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Sharagano Sleeveless Button Front Belted Dress, $29.97 (orig. $89); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Global Supply Industry Disposable Leopard Face Mask Pack of 25, $13.48 (orig. $17.97); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Franco Sarto Mayann Sandal, $29.97 (orig. $99); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Kyi Kyi Straw Wide Brim Fedora, $19.97 (orig. $39.99); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Quay Australia 48mm Mini Reina Cat Eye Sunglasses, $24.97 (orig. $60); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Nicole Miller One-Piece Sleeveless Floral Swimsuit, $29.97 (orig. $98); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Sand and Fog We Rise Ocean & Sea Salt Candle, $12.97 (orig. $28); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Home Essentials and Beyond 9-Inch Glass Bulb with Rope & Faux Succulents, $12.97 (orig. $20); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Bebe Sadia Faux Fur Slide Slipper, $14.97 (orig. $29.95); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! BCBG Leopard Print Throw, $14.98 (orig. $30); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! DevaCurl Heaven In Hair Intense Moisture Treatment , $17.97 (orig. $28); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Bobbi Brown Perfectly Defined Long-Wear Brow Pencil, $19.97 (orig. $45); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Max-Matic Elite Platinum Stainless Steel Automatic Easy Egg Cooker, $19.97 (orig. $29.99); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Flora Bunda White/Gold Ceramic Planter, $19.97 (orig. $25.99); nordstromrack.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.