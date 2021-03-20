The 30 Best Things to Shop at Nordstrom Rack for Less Than $30 Right Now 

Plus, anyone looking for affordable home goods will definitely want to shop our curated list, because we found stylish pieces like this cute mid-century ceramic planter for 23 percent off, and this soft leopard print throw blanket for only $15. Don't wait too long to shop your favorites — things tend to sell out quickly at Nordstrom Rack, thanks to its ridiculously cheap prices. Keep scrolling to shop even more Nordstrom Rack sale finds under $30 that you won't want to miss out on this weekend!