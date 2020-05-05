Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Softest and Coziest Things You Can Buy on Sale at Nordstrom Rack

Staying inside has slightly altered our shopping habits. Around this time of the year, we’d normally be browsing retailers for cute mini dresses, summer sandals, and vacation essentials. But lately, we’ve been wanting to stock up on the softest and coziest things we can find to lounge around the house in. That’s why we’re doing all of our shopping at Nordstrom Rack — the discount department store has hundreds of comfy clothing and home goods at insanely affordable prices.

Shoppers can score steep discounts (we’re talking up to 70% off) on tons of comfy pieces from household names like Ugg, Barefoot Dreams, and Free People. We scoured Nordstrom Rack’s sale selection and picked eight items that will make staying home a little bit cozier, and almost all of them are less than $50.

8 Comfy Sale Finds to Shop at Nordstrom Rack

Our picks include this trendy ombre-dyed sweatshirt for half-off that would look cute with these peachy pink French terry joggers that are marked down to $25. We also found this Chrissy Teigen-approved plush Barefoot Dreams throw blanket for 58 percent off and these faux fur Ugg slippers for only $50.

Because Nordstrom Rack always has good deals, pieces tend to sell out very quickly, so don’t hesitate to scoop up the ones you want. Keep scrolling to shop some of the best comfy sale finds at Nordstrom Rack.

Image zoom Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Te Verde Ombre Dyed Hoodie, $39.97 (orig. $80); nordstromrack.com

Image zoom Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Marika Faye French Terry Joggers, $24.97 (orig. $65); nordstromrack.com

Image zoom Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Koolaburra By Ugg Milo Genuine Shearling & Faux Fur Trimmed Scuff Slipper, $49.97 (orig. $59.99); nordstromrack.com

Image zoom Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Stripe Throw, $49.97 (orig. $120); nordstromrack.com

Image zoom Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Philosophy Illuminating Grace Votive Candle Coffret – Set of 4, $49.97 (orig. $108.33); nordstromrack.com

