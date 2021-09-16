Nordstrom Rack's Epic Sale Has Up to 70% Off on Tons of Fall Staples — Including the Cozy Blanket Celebs Love
With cooler temperatures on the horizon, you may be shopping for some new fall wardrobe staples. If that's the case, we suggest heading over to Nordstrom Rack, because the discount department store just kicked off its End of Season sale — and it's packed with everything from chunky boots to cozy sweaters that are sure to become your go-to pieces this season.
For a limited time, shoppers can score up to 70 percent off thousands of styles from well-known brands like Levi's, Madewell, Topshop, Ugg, and Nike (and we even discovered a few steeper discounts). You'll find over 10,000 deals in the fashion, home, and beauty categories, which is a lot to sift through considering the sale ends in just a few days. To help you get started, we browsed the epic Nordstrom Rack sale for the must-have items you've got to get in your cart before it's over.
Best Deals to Shop at Nordstrom Rack
- Catherine Malandrino Mock Neck Dolman Sleeve Sweater Dress, $24.97 (orig. $88)
- House of Want We Stand Out Shoulder Bag, $49.97 (orig. $98)
- Le Specs 51mm Jiver Clubmaster Sunglasses, $22.48 (orig. $109)
- Levi's Quilted Bomber Jacket, $44.98–$59.97 (orig. $120)
- Topshop Cable Knit Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater, $33.97 (orig. $80)
- Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Luxe Stripe Throw, $69.97 (orig. $120)
- Koolaburra by Ugg Fuzzn II Cheetah Faux Fur Slingback Slipper, $44.95 (orig. $59.99)
- Nine West Notch Collar Walker Coat, $67.48–$89.97 (orig. $185)
- Ecco Shape Motion 55 Chelsea Boot, $79.97 (orig. $199.95)
- Sagebrook White Slat Ceramic Candle Holder, $15.74 (orig. $45.50)
There are plenty of this fall's hottest staples waiting to be scooped up, like this trendy mock neck sweater dress for 71 percent off, this ruched leather shoulder bag for half-off, and these chunky Chelsea boots for $120 off. If you're looking for some cozy pieces, these cheetah print slingback Ugg slippers are under $50, and this soft cable knit sweater is just $34.
Of course, we had to browse the home sale section — and thank goodness we did, because we found the Barefoot Dreams blanket that Jennifer Garner loves for 41 percent off in eight different colors. We're also swooning over this modern ceramic candle holder that's now only $16 and would look so chic on a mantle or dining room table.
Now's a great time to get ahead of the season while pieces are majorly discounted. These deals end on Sunday, September 19, but styles tend to sell out quickly at these low prices so you won't want to wait until the last minute to shop this epic Nordstrom Rack sale!
