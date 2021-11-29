Nordstrom Rack Just Put Thousands of Items on Sale for Cyber Monday — and Prices Start at $3

The sale is also full of deals on comfy shoes, including the Adidas Puremotion Sneaker that has hundreds of five-star ratings, with customers citing how "cushiony" and comfortable the sneakers are. "The most comfortable sneakers ever," one reviewer wrote. "As a nurse, I am on my feet for 12 hours. They are super lightweight and comfy." Ideal for lounging around at home, snap up these popular faux fur Sam Edelman slippers that are marked down from $100 to $30.