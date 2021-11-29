Nordstrom Rack Just Put Thousands of Items on Sale for Cyber Monday — and Prices Start at $3
If you still have room in your virtual shopping cart after all the Black Friday sales, we suggest checking out Nordstrom Rack's massive Cyber Monday sale.
Right now, you can save up to 75 percent on popular brands like Kate Spade, Madewell, Marc Jacobs, Nike, Adidas, and more. And if those deals aren't good enough already, the retailer is offering an extra 40 percent off more than 7,000 clearance items across virtually every category, including apparel, shoes, accessories, and home.
Nordstrom Rack's Cyber Monday Sale at a Glance:
- Women's Apparel, from $3
- Women's Shoes, from $6
- Women's Handbags and Accessories, from $6
- Men's Clothing, from $5
- Men's Shoes, from $11
- Home and Kitchen, from $4
- Beauty and Fragrance, from $6
In the market for a new winter coat? There are steep discounts on all kinds of outwear, including puffer coats, wool coats, and faux shearling coats. If it doesn't get too cold in your area, there are deals on shackets and denim jackets.
For a more casual wardrobe refresh, there are a slew of deals on customer-favorite loungewear like this pair of these Wayf terry joggers on sale for as little as $13. Wear them with this ultra-soft cotton sweatshirt and a pair of these knit socks for the coziest outfit.
The sale is also full of deals on comfy shoes, including the Adidas Puremotion Sneaker that has hundreds of five-star ratings, with customers citing how "cushiony" and comfortable the sneakers are. "The most comfortable sneakers ever," one reviewer wrote. "As a nurse, I am on my feet for 12 hours. They are super lightweight and comfy." Ideal for lounging around at home, snap up these popular faux fur Sam Edelman slippers that are marked down from $100 to $30.
Buy It! Kate Spade Large Molly Tote Bag, $99.97 (orig. $228); nordstromrack.com
Handbags, jewelry, and other accessories are on major markdown, too. Normally, $148 this Kate Spade crossbody bag is on sale for $70. It comes in four colors that are perfect for winter, including black, dark green, and dark cherry. For a larger handbag option, check out this Kate Spade tote that's 56 percent off.
There are also can't-miss deals on home and kitchen items, including savings on this scented candle and this set of stainless steel mixing bowls that come with airtight lids. Also on major sale is this ultra-soft blanket by celeb-loved brand Barefoot Dreams. Typically, it costs $120, but you can snag it for $70 right now. For extra support while you snooze, check out this weighted blanket that's 70 percent off.
With discounts this steep, popular items are bound to sell out fast. So, head to Nordstrom Rack to browse the full Cyber Monday sale and shop some of our favorite deals ahead — while they're still available.
Best Women's Apparel Deals:
- Wayf Evangelista Terry Drawstring Joggers, $13.03–$17.38 (orig. $68)
- Caslon Side-Slit Cotton Sweatshirt, $13.46–29.97 (orig. $49)
- Madewell Crop Stovepipe Jeans, $59.97 (orig. $135)
- Tahari Brie Faux Fur Trim Puffer Coat, $89.97 (orig. $350)
- Calvin Klein Short-Sleeve Waist Belt Sheath Dress, $39.97 (orig. $119)
- Treasure and Bond Stand Collar Cotton Twill Jacket, $22.47–$49.97 (orig. $99)
- Adidas Linear Logo Leggings, $23.97 (orig. $35)
- Vero Moda Scoop Neck Puff-Sleeve Top, $12.13 (orig. $26.97)
- Sam Edelman Double-Breasted Long Coat, $109.97 (orig. $240)
- Madewell Cozy Short Walking Cardigan, $49.97 (orig. $98)
Best Women's Shoes and Accessories Deals:
- Adidas Puremotion Sneaker, $54.97 (orig. $70)
- Kate Spade Margaux Double-Zip Mini Crossbody Bag, $69.97 (orig. $148)
- Kate Spade Large Molly Tote Bag, $99.97 (orig. $228)
- Marc Fisher Alva Bootie, $53.97–$99.97 (orig. $198.95–$239)
- Ray-Ban Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses, $74.97 (orig. $185)
- Phenix Solid Cashmere Fringe Trim Scarf, $29.97 (orig. $135)
- Marc Jacobs the Groove Leather Zip-Top Wallet, $59.97 (orig. $120)
- Nike Tanjun Sneaker, $49.97–$53.97 (orig. $65)
- Ugg Knit Beanie, $24.97 (orig. $55)
- Michael Kors Ribbed Knit Gloves, $17.97 (orig. $48)
- Ugg Pearle Faux Fur-Lined Scuff Slipper, $59.97 (orig. $80)
- Frye Leather Double Keeper Belt, $24.97 (orig. $98)
Best Home and Kitchen Deals:
- Sand and Fog Crushed Candy Cane Candle, $12.97 (orig. $20)
- Glomery Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls and Airtight Lids, Set of 5, $19.97 (orig. $45)
- Barefoot Dreams Luxe Heathered Stripe Throw Blanket, $69.97 (orig. $120)
- Ella Jayne Home Reversible Weighted Blanket, $44.98 (orig. $149.99)
- Nordstrom Rack 6-Piece Bath Towel Set, $21.57 (orig. $39.97)
- GreenPan Ceramic Nonstick Round Cake Pan, $10.77 (orig. $24.99)
- Allied Home Coolmax Queen Moisture Wicking Mattress Pad, $39.81 (orig. $87.99)
- Hydro Flask 16-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Bottle, $27.90 (orig. $37.95)
- BCBG Chevron Memory Foam Bath Mat, $8.07 (orig. $35)
- Manhattan Comfort Mugs, Set of 6, $25.97 (orig. $69.99)
- Cuisinart Power Advantage 5-Speed Hand Mixer, $39.97 (orig.$75)
- Modern Threads Down Alternative Alternative Queen Comforter, $26.97 (orig. $70.99)
- OXO Good Grips 8-Piece Smart Seal Food Storage Container Set, $16.72 (orig. $30.97)
