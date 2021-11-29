Shop

Nordstrom Rack Just Put Thousands of Items on Sale for Cyber Monday — and Prices Start at $3

Save up to 75 percent on Kate Spade bags, Adidas sneakers, and Barefoot Dreams blankets
By Isabel Garcia November 29, 2021 09:00 AM

If you still have room in your virtual shopping cart after all the Black Friday sales, we suggest checking out Nordstrom Rack's massive Cyber Monday sale

Right now, you can save up to 75 percent on popular brands like Kate Spade, Madewell, Marc Jacobs, Nike, Adidas, and more. And if those deals aren't good enough already, the retailer is offering an extra 40 percent off more than 7,000 clearance items across virtually every category, including apparel, shoes, accessories, and home.  

Nordstrom Rack's Cyber Monday Sale at a Glance:

In the market for a new winter coat? There are steep discounts on all kinds of outwear, including puffer coats, wool coats, and faux shearling coats. If it doesn't get too cold in your area, there are deals on shackets and denim jackets

For a more casual wardrobe refresh, there are a slew of deals on customer-favorite loungewear like this pair of these Wayf terry joggers on sale for as little as $13. Wear them with this ultra-soft cotton sweatshirt and a pair of these knit socks for the coziest outfit. 

The sale is also full of deals on comfy shoes, including the Adidas Puremotion Sneaker that has hundreds of five-star ratings, with customers citing how "cushiony" and comfortable the sneakers are. "The most comfortable sneakers ever," one reviewer wrote. "As a nurse, I am on my feet for 12 hours. They are super lightweight and comfy." Ideal for lounging around at home, snap up these popular faux fur Sam Edelman slippers that are marked down from $100 to $30. 

Buy It! Kate Spade Large Molly Tote Bag, $99.97 (orig. $228); nordstromrack.com

Handbags, jewelry, and other accessories are on major markdown, too. Normally, $148 this Kate Spade crossbody bag is on sale for $70. It comes in four colors that are perfect for winter, including black, dark green, and dark cherry. For a larger handbag option, check out this Kate Spade tote that's 56 percent off. 

There are also can't-miss deals on home and kitchen items, including savings on this scented candle and this set of stainless steel mixing bowls that come with airtight lids. Also on major sale is this ultra-soft blanket by celeb-loved brand Barefoot Dreams. Typically, it costs $120, but you can snag it for $70 right now. For extra support while you snooze, check out this weighted blanket that's 70 percent off. 

With discounts this steep, popular items are bound to sell out fast. So, head to Nordstrom Rack to browse the full Cyber Monday sale and shop some of our favorite deals ahead — while they're still available. 

Best Women's Apparel Deals:

Best Women's Shoes and Accessories Deals:

Best Home and Kitchen Deals:

