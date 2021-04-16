LIVE
Shop

Nordstrom Rack’s Biggest Sale of the Year Is Happening Right Now — Deals Start at Just $1

Score Kate Middleton’s favorite sneakers for less 
By Alex Warner
April 16, 2021 11:56 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Anyone who shops at Nordstrom Rack regularly knows they'll find endless deals all year round. But every once in a while, the discount department store slashes prices even more, to the point where you'd think it was too good to be true. Don't believe us? Prices start at just $1 during the Clear the Rack Sale

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack is offering an additional 25 percent off over 24,000 items, including fashion finds, beauty products, and home goods. This is basically the retailer's way of clearing out its inventory, and it's also our way of stocking our closets for cheap. With so many markdowns and not much time to shop, we combed through the site to bring you the best deals you can find at Nordstrom Rack — and they're all under $50. 

Best Deals to Shop from Nordstrom Rack

First thing we're adding to our carts? This adorable tiered balloon-sleeve dress from Velvet Torch, a brand Meghan Markle reportedly wore on a Zoom call. It's the perfect breezy dress for casual summer events, and it's on sale for just $17. You can also grab the light pink version of Kate Middleton's favorite Superga sneakers for just $28. 

As for the steepest discounts, these Lele Sadoughi statement earrings that usually cost $140 are now just $30, and these Rag & Bone sunglasses that normally go for $299 are now $31. Some of our favorite under-$10 buys include this ribbed square neck crop top and this restorative facial milk cleanser

The Nordstrom Rack clearance event ends on Monday, April 19 at 11:59 p.m. ET, but things notoriously sell out quickly. So don't hesitate to add them to your cart — they won't be at these incredibly low prices for much longer.

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite finds from the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale before it ends!

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Velvet Torch Tiered Balloon Sleeve Dress, $16.86 (orig. $29.97); nordstromrack.com

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Lele Sadoughi Crystal Pave Double Ring Drop Earrings, $30.92 (orig. $140); nordstromrack.com

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Thacker Le Pouch Pleated Crossbody Bag, $39.36 (orig. $168); nordstromrack.com

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Rag & Bone 61mm Unique Brow Bar Sunglasses, $33.73 (orig. $299); nordstromrack.com

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Socialite Ribbed Square Neck Top, $9.72 (orig. $34); nordstromrack.com

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Superga Cotu Platform Sneaker, $28.11 (orig. $65); nordstromrack.com

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Rip Curl Fiesta Striped Dress, $18.54 (orig. $32.97); nordstromrack.com

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Julep What Your Skin Needs Restorative Facial Milk, $8.42 (orig. $28); nordstromrack.com

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Aria Luxury Ionic Straightening Brush, $28.11 (orig. $119.99); nordstromrack.com

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Abound Printed Leggings, $11.23 (orig. $19.97); nordstromrack.com

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Steve Madden Softey Faux Fur Slide, $14.04 (orig. $39.95); nordstromrack.com

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Sarina Briefcase Turntable with Speaker, $50.61 (orig. $149.99); nordstromrack.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com