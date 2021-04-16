Nordstrom Rack’s Biggest Sale of the Year Is Happening Right Now — Deals Start at Just $1

Profile Menu
Join Now
My Account
Follow Us
People is on Community!
Text us for exclusive photos and videos, royal news, and way more.
Text: 212-479-1704
Anyone who shops at Nordstrom Rack regularly knows they'll find endless deals all year round. But every once in a while, the discount department store slashes prices even more, to the point where you'd think it was too good to be true. Don't believe us? Prices start at just $1 during the Clear the Rack Sale.
For three days only, Nordstrom Rack is offering an additional 25 percent off over 24,000 items, including fashion finds, beauty products, and home goods. This is basically the retailer's way of clearing out its inventory, and it's also our way of stocking our closets for cheap. With so many markdowns and not much time to shop, we combed through the site to bring you the best deals you can find at Nordstrom Rack — and they're all under $50.
First thing we're adding to our carts? This adorable tiered balloon-sleeve dress from Velvet Torch, a brand Meghan Markle reportedly wore on a Zoom call. It's the perfect breezy dress for casual summer events, and it's on sale for just $17. You can also grab the light pink version of Kate Middleton's favorite Superga sneakers for just $28.
As for the steepest discounts, these Lele Sadoughi statement earrings that usually cost $140 are now just $30, and these Rag & Bone sunglasses that normally go for $299 are now $31. Some of our favorite under-$10 buys include this ribbed square neck crop top and this restorative facial milk cleanser.
The Nordstrom Rack clearance event ends on Monday, April 19 at 11:59 p.m. ET, but things notoriously sell out quickly. So don't hesitate to add them to your cart — they won't be at these incredibly low prices for much longer.
Keep scrolling to shop our favorite finds from the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale before it ends!
Buy It! Velvet Torch Tiered Balloon Sleeve Dress, $16.86 (orig. $29.97); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Lele Sadoughi Crystal Pave Double Ring Drop Earrings, $30.92 (orig. $140); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Thacker Le Pouch Pleated Crossbody Bag, $39.36 (orig. $168); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Rag & Bone 61mm Unique Brow Bar Sunglasses, $33.73 (orig. $299); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Socialite Ribbed Square Neck Top, $9.72 (orig. $34); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Superga Cotu Platform Sneaker, $28.11 (orig. $65); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Rip Curl Fiesta Striped Dress, $18.54 (orig. $32.97); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Julep What Your Skin Needs Restorative Facial Milk, $8.42 (orig. $28); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Aria Luxury Ionic Straightening Brush, $28.11 (orig. $119.99); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Abound Printed Leggings, $11.23 (orig. $19.97); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Steve Madden Softey Faux Fur Slide, $14.04 (orig. $39.95); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Sarina Briefcase Turntable with Speaker, $50.61 (orig. $149.99); nordstromrack.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.