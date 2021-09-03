Shop

Nordstrom Rack Is Having a Major Labor Day Sale with 12,000 Markdowns — and Prices Start at $10

Score an extra 25 percent off dresses, shoes, beauty, and more
By Isabel Garcia
September 03, 2021 11:30 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

It's no secret that Nordstrom Rack is packed with incredible deals on popular brands year-round. But right now, you can save even more because the retailer just launched a Clear the Rack sale in time for Labor Day weekend shopping. 

You can score an extra 25 percent off red-tag clearance items through Labor Day, which falls on Monday, September 6 this year. More than a whopping 12,000 items are on clearance across virtually every category, including clothing, accessories, footwear, beauty, home, and more. Even better, the massive sale feature deals on customer-favorite brands, like Marc Jacobs, Kate SpadeNike, and Adidas

Out of the thousands of deals, we rounded up some of our favorite finds ahead. The best part? They start at only $10. 

Shop Nordstrom Rack Labor Day Deals: 

You can save big on beauty products, like this Bare Minerals three-piece bundle that comes with two pressed powders and a highlighter. Originally $87, the set is on sale for under $11. You can also snag a set of vibrant Nars lip glosses for $10. 

RELATED: Want to unlock even more savings? Sign up to get hand-picked deals delivered by text message.

There are plenty of designer accessories that have their prices slashed, too. This Kate Spade charm necklace, which features the brand's logo, is marked down from $69 to $19. Plus, you can save big on this Marc Jacob wristlet that's nearly $100 off. 

The sale is packed with deals on comfortable sneakers, including the Adidas QT Racer Sport Sneaker and the Sorel Kinetic Lite Sneaker. You can snag both for less than $35. There are also ultra-cozy activewear deals like these high-waist leggings that are down to $17, and this soft sweatshirt that's on sale for $13. 

With the colder months ahead, it's never a bad time to stock up on home finds that will keep you warm, too. This top-rated heated blanket normally costs $130, but it's on sale for only $32. Plus, this prickly pear-scented candle is marked down to $10. And who doesn't love to have a good fall candle?

Nordstrom Rack's huge sale ends on Monday, but popular items are bound to sell out fast. So don't wait to grab your favorite finds while they're on major sale. 

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Marc Jacobs The Groove Leather Wristlet Clutch

Buy It! Marc Jacobs The Groove Leather Wristlet Clutch, $56.23 (orig. $160); nordstromrack.com 

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Bare Minerals Endless Summer 3-Piece Bundle

Buy It! Bare Minerals Endless Summer 3-Piece Bundle, $10.49 (orig. $87); nordstromrack.com 

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade Spot the Spade Charm Necklace

Buy It! Kate Spade Spot the Spade Charm Necklace, $18.54 (orig. $69); nordstromrack.com 

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Nars Shimmer Lip Gloss

Buy It! Nars Shimmer Lip Gloss, Set of 3, $9.70 (orig. $72); nordstromrack.com

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Adidas QT Racer Sport Sneaker

Buy It! Adidas QT Racer Sport Sneaker, $28.11 (orig. $65); nordstromrack.com

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Z by Zella Cosmopolitan Commuter Pants

Buy It! Z by Zella Cosmopolitan Commuter Pants, $16.86 (orig. $29.97); nordstromrack.com

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Sorel Kinetic Lite Sneaker

Buy It! Sorel Kinetic Lite Sneaker, $33.73 (orig. $120); nordstromrack.com

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Fringe Studio Cute Cactus 3-Wick Candle

Buy It! Fringe Studio Cute Cactus 3-Wick Candle, $9.54 (orig. $16.97); nordstromrack.com 

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

X by Gottex Chain Printed Sweatshirt

Buy It! X by Gottex Chain Printed Sweatshirt, $12.92 (orig. $70); nordstromrack.com

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Pure Enrichment PureRelief Radiance Deluxe Heated Blanket

Buy It! Pure Enrichment PureRelief Radiance Deluxe Heated Blanket, $31.49 (orig. $129.99); nordstromrack.com 

Credit: Nordstrom Rack

Bobeau Cotton T-Shirt Dress

Buy It! Bobeau Cotton T-Shirt Dress, $15.17 (orig. $26.97); nordstromrack.com

Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com