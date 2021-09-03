Nordstrom Rack Is Having a Major Labor Day Sale with 12,000 Markdowns — and Prices Start at $10
It's no secret that Nordstrom Rack is packed with incredible deals on popular brands year-round. But right now, you can save even more because the retailer just launched a Clear the Rack sale in time for Labor Day weekend shopping.
You can score an extra 25 percent off red-tag clearance items through Labor Day, which falls on Monday, September 6 this year. More than a whopping 12,000 items are on clearance across virtually every category, including clothing, accessories, footwear, beauty, home, and more. Even better, the massive sale feature deals on customer-favorite brands, like Marc Jacobs, Kate Spade, Nike, and Adidas.
Out of the thousands of deals, we rounded up some of our favorite finds ahead. The best part? They start at only $10.
Shop Nordstrom Rack Labor Day Deals:
- Marc Jacobs Grove Leather Wristlet Clutch, $56.23 (orig. $160)
- Bare Minerals Endless Summer 3-Piece Bundle, $10.49 (orig. $87)
- Nars Shimmer Lip Gloss, Set of 3, $9.70 (orig. $72)
- Adidas QT Racer Sport Sneaker, $28.11 (orig. $65)
- Z by Zella Cosmopolitan Commuter Pants, $16.86 (orig. $29.97)
- X by Gottex Chain Printed Sweatshirt, $12.92 (orig. $70)
- Fringe Studio Cute Cactus 3-Wick Candle, $9.54 (orig. $16.97)
- Kate Spade Spot the Spade Charm Necklace, $18.54 (orig. $69)
- Sorel Kinetic Lite Sneaker, $33.73 (orig. $120)
- Bobeau Cotton T-Shirt Dress, $15.17 (orig. $26.97)
- Pure Enrichment PureRelief Radiance Deluxe Heated Blanket, $31.49 (orig. $129.99)
You can save big on beauty products, like this Bare Minerals three-piece bundle that comes with two pressed powders and a highlighter. Originally $87, the set is on sale for under $11. You can also snag a set of vibrant Nars lip glosses for $10.
There are plenty of designer accessories that have their prices slashed, too. This Kate Spade charm necklace, which features the brand's logo, is marked down from $69 to $19. Plus, you can save big on this Marc Jacob wristlet that's nearly $100 off.
The sale is packed with deals on comfortable sneakers, including the Adidas QT Racer Sport Sneaker and the Sorel Kinetic Lite Sneaker. You can snag both for less than $35. There are also ultra-cozy activewear deals like these high-waist leggings that are down to $17, and this soft sweatshirt that's on sale for $13.
With the colder months ahead, it's never a bad time to stock up on home finds that will keep you warm, too. This top-rated heated blanket normally costs $130, but it's on sale for only $32. Plus, this prickly pear-scented candle is marked down to $10. And who doesn't love to have a good fall candle?
Nordstrom Rack's huge sale ends on Monday, but popular items are bound to sell out fast. So don't wait to grab your favorite finds while they're on major sale.
