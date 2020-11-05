Shop

Nordstrom’s Holiday Pop-In Shop Has Hundreds of Unique Gifts to Spoil Your Loved Ones — Starting at Just $6

You’re sure to find something for everyone on your gift list
By Kami Phillips
November 05, 2020 03:00 PM
This year has been one for the books in many ways, so it only makes sense to gift your loved ones something unique for the holidays. Not sure where to start? Nordstrom just opened its special The Joy Of Pop-In Shop, and it’s chock full of fabulous and original gifts that are sure to put a smile on everyone’s face this holiday season.

The Pop-In Shop @Nordstrom is known to highlight cool new brands, trendy items, and of-the-moment styles, and its new holiday shop is no exception. Whether you’re looking for a pair of warm and cozy socks to give to the homebody on your list or a state-of-the-art oil and herbal infusion gadget for the major foodie in your family, the pop-up shop has you covered.

What’s even more exciting is that Nordys Club members can shop the Pop-In Shop selection of incredible holiday offerings a day earlier than everyone else, starting on November 5. Not a member? Sign up here for free to gain early access to the shop and more Nordstrom rewards.

With hundreds of fun and interesting gifts to choose from — including beauty and wellness products, outdoor and recreational items, cozy essentials, snacks and kitchenware, and more — figuring out what to add to your shopping cart can be a bit overwhelming. But don’t stress because we’ve picked out 25 of the coolest gifts at every budget to give to everyone on your shopping list.

From a craft-brewed Meyer lemon honey vinegar from Acid League for just $10 to the highly-coveted $120 Phonesoap Pro UV Sanitizer device, these 25 items are creative, thoughtful, and perfect for spreading holiday cheer. Plus, with prices starting as low as just $6 you don’t even have to break the bank to find a perfect present. Sounds like a win to us!

Scroll down to check out 25 of our top gift picks from The Joy Of Pop-In Shop @Nordstrom going on now through January 10.

Best Cozy Gifts

Best Beauty and Wellness Gifts

Best Snacks and Food Gifts

Best Games and Activities Gifts

