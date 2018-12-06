Nordstrom Just Made Holiday Shopping (And Gifting!) Way Easier This Year

Every year during the holidays we feel totally stressed about finding the perfect gift for our friends and family — but this year we’re feeling a lot less worried thanks to one of our fave retailers: Nordstrom! On top of its Daily Drops, Nordstrom has made it insanely easy to shop for gifts for anyone on your list — like so easy, we can’t even believe it. So we’re calling it now: Nordstrom will be your one-stop shop for all things holiday-related. Gifts, decorations, super cute clothes… you name it, Nordstrom’s got it.

Whether you’re looking for Christmas gifts for her, gifts for your mom, or even a little something for yourself (like the perfect sequin dress for your holiday party), Nordstrom has you covered. It has created tons of curated lists —  including Gifts for Kids, Gifts Under $100, Gifts for the Luxe Lover, and more — filled with hundreds of items to choose from in every price range. Nordstrom even has a Gift Finder tool that lets you create an entirely new, customized shopping list.

It’s kind of like taking a fun multiple choice quiz. Are you looking for a gift for a social butterfly or a homebody? Are they fancy or earthy? Do they have a thing for handbags or shoes? Just pick the descriptions that fit best, and you’ll get curated gift selections. 

To make your seasonal shopping even easier, we scoured Nordstrom and picked a handful of our favorite holiday gifts, decorations, clothes, and accessories for every budget. Keep scrolling to shop our massive Nordstrom holiday guide and see our editors’ picks!

Holiday Gifts

Under $50

  • Dior Addict Lip Glow Color Reviving Lip Balm, $28.90 (orig. $34); nordstrom.com
  • Diptyque Baies/Berries Scented Candle 2.4 oz, $35; nordstrom.com
  • S’Well Milky Way Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle, $35; nordstrom.com
  • Street Level Reversible Faux Leather Tote, $49; nordstrom.com
  • Kendra Scott Sophia Drop Earrings, $50; nordstrom.com

$50–$150

Over $150

Holiday Clothes and Shoes

Nordstrom

Under $50

$50–$150

Over $150

Holiday Decorations

Nordstrom

 

Under $50

  • Anthropologie Mr. Boddington Merry Dessert Plate, $14; nordstrom.com
  • Nordstrom Shopping Bag 2018 Ornament, $25; nordstrom.com
  • Cody Foster Kitsch Glitter Deer Decoration, $29.99 (orig. $39.99); nordstrom.com
  • Nest Fragrances Holiday Classic Candle, $42; nordstrom.com
  • Cathy’s Concepts Set of 4 Holiday Trees Slate Coasters, $47; nordstom.com

$50–$150

  • Joy to the World Santa Paws Ornament, $49.99-55.99; nordstrom.com
  • Cathy’s Concepts Set of 4 Holiday Trees Stemless Wine Glasses, $55; nordstrom.com
  • Melrose Gifts Pine Tree, $79.99; nordstrom.com
  • Nordstrom at Home Cuddle Up Faux Fur Tree Skirt, $119; nordstrom.com
  • Anthropologie Jolie Brass & Glass Wreath, $98; nordstrom.com

Over $150

  • Creative Co-Op Deer Head Wall Decoration, $199.99;  nordstrom.com
  • Vietri Old St. Nick Handled Round Platter, $196;  nordstrom.com
  • Nordstrom Cable Knit Cashmere Accent Pillow, $199;  nordstrom.com
  • Mark Roberts Ivory Palace Nutcracker Figurine, $219.99–$479.99;  nordstrom.com
  • New World Arts Christmas Village Table Runner, $299.99;  nordstrom.com

