Nordstrom Just Made Holiday Shopping (And Gifting!) Way Easier This Year

Every year during the holidays we feel totally stressed about finding the perfect gift for our friends and family — but this year we’re feeling a lot less worried thanks to one of our fave retailers: Nordstrom! On top of its Daily Drops, Nordstrom has made it insanely easy to shop for gifts for anyone on your list — like so easy, we can’t even believe it. So we’re calling it now: Nordstrom will be your one-stop shop for all things holiday-related. Gifts, decorations, super cute clothes… you name it, Nordstrom’s got it.

Whether you’re looking for Christmas gifts for her, gifts for your mom, or even a little something for yourself (like the perfect sequin dress for your holiday party), Nordstrom has you covered. It has created tons of curated lists — including Gifts for Kids, Gifts Under $100, Gifts for the Luxe Lover, and more — filled with hundreds of items to choose from in every price range. Nordstrom even has a Gift Finder tool that lets you create an entirely new, customized shopping list.

It’s kind of like taking a fun multiple choice quiz. Are you looking for a gift for a social butterfly or a homebody? Are they fancy or earthy? Do they have a thing for handbags or shoes? Just pick the descriptions that fit best, and you’ll get curated gift selections.

To make your seasonal shopping even easier, we scoured Nordstrom and picked a handful of our favorite holiday gifts, decorations, clothes, and accessories for every budget. Keep scrolling to shop our massive Nordstrom holiday guide and see our editors’ picks!

Holiday Gifts

Under $50

Dior Addict Lip Glow Color Reviving Lip Balm, $28.90 (orig. $34); nordstrom.com

Diptyque Baies/Berries Scented Candle 2.4 oz, $35; nordstrom.com

S’Well Milky Way Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle, $35; nordstrom.com

Street Level Reversible Faux Leather Tote, $49; nordstrom.com

Kendra Scott Sophia Drop Earrings, $50; nordstrom.com

$50–$150

Quay Australia x Desi Perkins High Key 62mm Aviator Sunglasses, $65; nordstrom.com

UGG Duffield Throw, $98; nordstrom.com

Polaroid OneStep 2 Analog Instant Camera, $99.99; nordstrom.com

Adidas Falcon Sneaker, $100–$120; nordstrom.com

Drybar The Brush Crush Heated Straightening Brush, $145; nordstrom.com

Over $150

Sorel ‘Joan of Arctic’ Waterproof Snow Boot, $190; nordstrom.com

Fitbit Versa Smart Watch, $199.95; nordstrom.com

BeautyBio GloPRO Blush Microneedling Tool Set, $249; nordstrom.com

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones II with Google Assistant, $349; nordstrom.com

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, $399; nordstrom.com

Holiday Clothes and Shoes

Nordstrom

Under $50

Leith Rib Knit Skirt, $32.98 (orig. $55); nordstrom.com

Madewell Velvet Balloon Sleeve Sweatshirt, $34.65-$39.60 (orig. $49.50); nordstrom.com

MIA Zelma Bootie, $41.96 (orig. $69.95); nordstrom.com

BaubleBar Aimee Y-Choker, $48; nordstrom.com

Love, Nickie Lew Cross Back Metallic Dress, $49; nordstrom.com

$50–$150

Sequin Sheath Dress, $69; nordstrom.com

Naturalizer Holland Cross Strap Pump, $99.99 (orig. $129.95); nordstrom.com

Topshop Christmas Party Popper Sweater, $100; nordstrom.com

BB Dakota Metallic Ruffle Wrap Dress, $108; nordstrom.com

Chelsea28 Velvet Midi Dress, $129; nordstrom.com

Over $150

Vince Camuto Velvet Gown, $208; nordstrom.com

Habitual Velvet Blazer in Champagne, $228-$248; nordstrom.com

A.L.C. Mariel Metallic Stripe Turtleneck Sweater, $325; nordstrom.com

Tory Burch Juliette Leather Clutch, $348; nordstrom.com

Christian Louboutin Eloise Pointy Toe Pump, $695; nordstrom.com

Holiday Decorations

Nordstrom

Under $50

Anthropologie Mr. Boddington Merry Dessert Plate, $14; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Shopping Bag 2018 Ornament, $25; nordstrom.com

Cody Foster Kitsch Glitter Deer Decoration, $29.99 (orig. $39.99); nordstrom.com

Nest Fragrances Holiday Classic Candle, $42; nordstrom.com

Cathy’s Concepts Set of 4 Holiday Trees Slate Coasters, $47; nordstom.com

$50–$150

Joy to the World Santa Paws Ornament, $49.99-55.99; nordstrom.com

Cathy’s Concepts Set of 4 Holiday Trees Stemless Wine Glasses, $55; nordstrom.com

Melrose Gifts Pine Tree, $79.99; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom at Home Cuddle Up Faux Fur Tree Skirt, $119; nordstrom.com

Anthropologie Jolie Brass & Glass Wreath, $98; nordstrom.com

Over $150