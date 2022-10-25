It might be hard to believe, but Thanksgiving is less than a month away! That means holiday shopping for your friends and family is just around the corner.

Want to start checking things off your list before the shopping rush gets underway? Well, you're in luck: Nordstrom's newest gift guide has more than 4,500 products across home, beauty, pets, fashion, kitchen, and more.

To help you find the best gifts quickly, we scoured the site's holiday gift guide for options across different price points. Keep scrolling to see which presents under $25, $50, and $100 made the cut.

Holiday Gifts Under $25

If you're looking for cute stocking stuffers, make sure to check out our favorite inexpensive finds. We're eyeing this miniature holiday-scented candle from Nest, which has notes of pomegranate, orange, pine, cloves, vanilla, and cinnamon.

There are also small gifts for beauty lovers in your life, like these Peter Thomas Roth face masks. The limited-edition set comes with five best-selling masks to reduce enlarged pores and fine lines, and exfoliate, moisturize, and firm skin. Plus, for just $10, you can gift this Kylie Skin headband which will come in handy when doing skincare routines.

Holiday Gifts Under $50

Nordstrom has plenty of affordable fashion that your friends and family will love, too. Whether you opt for a new pair of fuzzy crew socks, a warm plaid shacket, or a soft long-sleeve T-shirt, these styles are bound to keep everyone cozy this winter.

But if you'd rather gift something for people who are constantly on the go, consider this Baboon to the Moon crossbody bag. Its nylon fabric is durable yet lightweight, and it has multiple pockets to store everyday essentials like keys, sunglasses, makeup, a wallet, and a phone. Choose from purple or light pink to add a pop of color to your outfit, or go with black if you want something neutral.

Holiday Gifts Under $100

Willing to splurge a bit? The site's gift guide has you covered with some luxe options that cost less than $100. There are a pair of indoor-outdoor slippers from The North Face that are popular among celebrities and shoppers alike. Kendall Jenner wore them on vacation earlier this year and hundreds of shoppers have given them a perfect rating.

Or for the foodie in your life, consider this All-Clad nonstick pan. The tall sides are perfect for braising meat, thickening sauces, and sauteing vegetables. It even comes with a lid to prevent food from splattering onto your stove and it's dishwasher-safe for easier cleanup.

Keep scrolling to see more of our top picks from Nordstrom's latest gift guide.

