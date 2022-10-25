Lifestyle Nordstrom's Newest Gift Guide Has Something for Everyone on Your Holiday Shopping List — Starting at Just $6 Including best-selling skincare kits, celeb-approved slippers, and plush fleece shackets By Lindsey Greenfeld Lindsey Greenfeld Lindsey is an eCommerce Editor for PEOPLE.com. She's worked in the online shopping landscape for three years and is passionate about entertainment, fashion, beauty, home decor, and cooking. Lindsey has also been published in InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, and Real Simple. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Lindsey Greenfeld was an Associate eCommerce Editor at TripSavvy and covered everything related to travel and outdoor gear, from suitcases and camping equipment to slip-on shoes and sunscreen. She has also supported Dotdash's commerce team at large as an Editorial Coordinator. When Lindsey's not researching the latest celebrity sightings and fashion trends, she can be found cooking meals for her family, trying on new skincare products, and scouring the internet for affordable home decor. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 25, 2022 08:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Nordstrom It might be hard to believe, but Thanksgiving is less than a month away! That means holiday shopping for your friends and family is just around the corner. Want to start checking things off your list before the shopping rush gets underway? Well, you're in luck: Nordstrom's newest gift guide has more than 4,500 products across home, beauty, pets, fashion, kitchen, and more. Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul Sale Has Thousands of Deals — Here Are the Best 40 To help you find the best gifts quickly, we scoured the site's holiday gift guide for options across different price points. Keep scrolling to see which presents under $25, $50, and $100 made the cut. Nordstrom Holiday Gifts Under $25 Kylie Skin Headband, $10 Dash Snowflake Mini Waffle Maker, $12.99 Nest 2-Ounce Holiday Scented Candle, $18 Peter Thomas Roth 5-Piece Masking Minis Set, $19 BP. Cleo Crop Crewneck Sweater, $14.99 (orig. $36) Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte, $22 (orig. $32) Iscream Cocoa/Latte Stencil Kit, $6 If you're looking for cute stocking stuffers, make sure to check out our favorite inexpensive finds. We're eyeing this miniature holiday-scented candle from Nest, which has notes of pomegranate, orange, pine, cloves, vanilla, and cinnamon. There are also small gifts for beauty lovers in your life, like these Peter Thomas Roth face masks. The limited-edition set comes with five best-selling masks to reduce enlarged pores and fine lines, and exfoliate, moisturize, and firm skin. Plus, for just $10, you can gift this Kylie Skin headband which will come in handy when doing skincare routines. Nordstrom Holiday Gifts Under $50 KeepCup 16-Ounce Coffee Glass, $29 Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Crew Socks 2-Pack, $28 Madewell Ribbed Texting Gloves, $38 Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw, $29 Thread & Supply Polar Fleece Shacket, $45 Skims Boyfriend Long-Sleeve T-Shirt, $48 Baboon to the Moon Nylon Sling Crossbody Bag, $49 Nordstrom has plenty of affordable fashion that your friends and family will love, too. Whether you opt for a new pair of fuzzy crew socks, a warm plaid shacket, or a soft long-sleeve T-shirt, these styles are bound to keep everyone cozy this winter. But if you'd rather gift something for people who are constantly on the go, consider this Baboon to the Moon crossbody bag. Its nylon fabric is durable yet lightweight, and it has multiple pockets to store everyday essentials like keys, sunglasses, makeup, a wallet, and a phone. Choose from purple or light pink to add a pop of color to your outfit, or go with black if you want something neutral. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Nordstrom Holiday Gifts Under $100 The North Face Thermoball Water Resistant Traction Mule, $55–$69 Nordstrom Cashmere Essential V-Neck Sweater, $89.90 (orig. $129) BP. Water Resistant Puffer Jacket, $79 Ugg Scuffette II Slipper, $95 All-Clad 2.5-Quart Sauce Pan with Lid, $70 BP. Oversize Easy Cardigan, $59 Estée Lauder Firm + Lift Skin Care Wonders Kit, $83.30 (orig. $98) Willing to splurge a bit? The site's gift guide has you covered with some luxe options that cost less than $100. There are a pair of indoor-outdoor slippers from The North Face that are popular among celebrities and shoppers alike. Kendall Jenner wore them on vacation earlier this year and hundreds of shoppers have given them a perfect rating. Or for the foodie in your life, consider this All-Clad nonstick pan. The tall sides are perfect for braising meat, thickening sauces, and sauteing vegetables. It even comes with a lid to prevent food from splattering onto your stove and it's dishwasher-safe for easier cleanup. See More from PEOPLE Shopping: Amazon Shoppers Are Getting 'Better Sleep' Thanks to This This Highly Reviewed Weighted Blanket That's on Sale Shay Mitchell's Luggage Line Rolled Out a New Mom-Friendly Collection Bursting with '90s-Inspired Prints shopDisney Revealed Its First Holiday Collection of the Year, and It Has a Little Magic for Everyone — Even Pets Keep scrolling to see more of our top picks from Nordstrom's latest gift guide. Nordstrom Buy It! All-Clad 2.5-Quart Sauce Pan with Lid, $70; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Nest 2-Ounce Holiday Scented Candle, $18; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw, $29; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! The North Face Thermoball Water Resistant Traction Mule, $55–$69; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! BP. Cleo Crop Crewneck Sweater, $14.99 (orig. $36); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Baboon to the Moon Nylon Sling Crossbody Bag, $49; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Estée Lauder Firm + Lift Skin Care Wonders Kit, $83.30 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! BP. Water Resistant Puffer Jacket, $79; nordstrom.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.