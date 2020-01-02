Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Ends Tonight — Shop These 36 Amazing Deals Before It’s Over

Image zoom

Listen up, Nordstrom lovers: If you have yet to shop the retailer’s Half-Yearly sale, you’re going to want to grab your wallets ASAP — because it ends tonight! The highly-anticipated sale began the day after Christmas and has proven to be a mecca of amazing deals with up to 50 percent off over 20,000 items.

There are savings on clothing, shoes, handbags, and accessories from customer-favorite brands like Halogen, Topshop, and Free People. You’ll even find some Meghan Markle-loved labels seriously discounted, including J.Crew, Madewell, and Barbour. While a good portion of the savings are in the fashion department, there are also deals on home decor, kitchen appliances, and makeup and skincare products. This is the perfect chance to snag those items Santa didn’t leave under the tree or to treat yourself to something nice for the start of 2020.

Below, we rounded up some of our top picks from the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale that you won’t want to miss out on snagging on sale — like this chunky knit tunic sweater from Free People for 40 percent off, these trendy croc-embossed knee-high boots for under $150, and this gorgeous leather tote from a royal-loved brand for $48 off. This is your last chance to get these pieces this cheap, so scroll down and get shopping before these deals end tonight at midnight ET.

Best Clothing Deals

Best Shoe Deals

Best Handbag and Wallet Deals

Best Accessories Deals

Best Makeup and Skincare Deals

Best Home Deals