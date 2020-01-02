Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Ends Tonight — Shop These 36 Amazing Deals Before It’s Over

Trust us, you don’t want to miss shopping this outrageous sale
Listen up, Nordstrom lovers: If you have yet to shop the retailer’s Half-Yearly sale, you’re going to want to grab your wallets ASAP — because it ends tonight! The highly-anticipated sale began the day after Christmas and has proven to be a mecca of amazing deals with up to 50 percent off over 20,000 items.
There are savings on clothing, shoes, handbags, and accessories from customer-favorite brands like Halogen, Topshop, and Free People. You’ll even find some Meghan Markle-loved labels seriously discounted, including J.Crew, Madewell, and Barbour. While a good portion of the savings are in the fashion department, there are also deals on home decor, kitchen appliances, and makeup and skincare products. This is the perfect chance to snag those items Santa didn’t leave under the tree or to treat yourself to something nice for the start of 2020.
RELATED: Archie’s Royally Cute UGG Booties Are Available at Nordstrom
Below, we rounded up some of our top picks from the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale that you won’t want to miss out on snagging on sale — like this chunky knit tunic sweater from Free People for 40 percent off, these trendy croc-embossed knee-high boots for under $150, and this gorgeous leather tote from a royal-loved brand for $48 off. This is your last chance to get these pieces this cheap, so scroll down and get shopping before these deals end tonight at midnight ET.
Best Clothing Deals
- Free People Softly Structured Knit Tunic, $88.80 (orig. $148)
- BlankNYC The Essentials Faux Leather Moto Jacket, $58.80 (orig. $98)
- All in Favor Dolman Plissé Midi Dress, $35.40 (orig. $59)
- Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Cable Knit Sweater, $53.40 (orig. $89)
- Topshop Floral Print Metallic Faux Wrap Skirt, $42.49 (orig. $85)
- Cole Haan Signature Cole Haan Hooded Down & Feather Jacket, $109 (orig. $225)
Best Shoe Deals
- Vince Camuto Kervana Croc Embossed Knee High Boot, $149.96 (orig. $249.95)
- Botkier Brynn Platform Boot, $148.77 (orig. $247.95)
- Sorel Out N About Plus Waterproof Bootie, $84 (orig. $119.95)
- Ugg Cozy Knit Genuine Shearling Slipper, $79.95 (orig. $119.95)
- Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis Shoe, $77.98 (orig. $130)
- Naturalizer Janie Loafer, $74.99 (orig. $109.95)
Best Handbag and Wallet Deals
- Madewell Medium Leather Transport Tote, $110.60 (orig. $158)
- Rebecca Minkoff Edie Quilted Leather Crossbody Wallet, $112.80 (orig. $188)
- Ted Baker London Heloise Smooth Leather Zip Matinée Wallet, $89.40 (orig. $149)
- Mali + Lili Danni Vegan Leather Round Top Handle Bag, $44.40 (orig. $74)
- Tory Burch Perry Satchel, $400.66 (orig. $598)
- Kate Spade Burgess Court - Glitter Leather Crossbody Clutch, $79 (orig. $158)
Best Accessories Deals
- Madewell Spaced Out Necklace & Earring Set, $22.49 (orig. $45)
- Nordstrom Border Cashmere Wrap, $101.40 (orig. $169)
- Rachel Parcell Tiny Imitation Pearl Wrapped Frontal Hoop Earrings, $19.49 (orig. $39)
- Madewell Croc Embossed Leather Wrapped Buckle Belt, $33.60 (oorig. $48)
- Ray-Ban 58mm Aviator Sunglasses, $106.80 (orig $178)
- BP. Faux Fur Ear Muffs, $11.40 (orig. $19)
Best Makeup and Skincare Deals
- Benefit Cosmetics Benefit Brow Contour Pro Defining & Highlighting, $17 (orig. $34)
- Laura Mercier Full Size Infusion de Rose Mask Duo, $54.40 (orig. $68)
- Mac Cosmetics MAC Star-Dipped Eyeshadow Palette, $22.13 (orig. $29.50)
- Lancôme Silver Glitter Monsieur Big Mascara, $20 (orig. $25)
- Skin Gym Rose Quartz Mini Facial Roller Workout Set, $22.40 (orig. $28)
- Kiehl’s Since 1851 Ultra Skin Lovers Ultra Facial Cleanser Set, $46.50 (orig. $62)
Best Home Deals
- Nordstrom at Home Kennebunk Bliss Plush Throw, $28.90 (orig. $39.50)
- Riedel O Set of 6 Riesling/Sauvignon Blanc Wine Tumblers, $53.82 (orig. $89.70)
- Joya Votive Candle Set, $24.98 (orig. $50)
- The White Company Luxury Egyptian Cotton Bath Sheet, $36.80 (orig. $46)
- All-Clad 10-Inch & 12-Inch Hard Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Fry Pan Set, $99.99 (orig. $150)
- Le Creuset Signature 1 1/2-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Braiser, $200 (orig. $250)