Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Ends Tonight — Shop These 36 Amazing Deals Before It’s Over

Trust us, you don’t want to miss shopping this outrageous sale

By Alex Warner
January 02, 2020 03:06 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Listen up, Nordstrom lovers: If you have yet to shop the retailer’s Half-Yearly sale, you’re going to want to grab your wallets ASAP — because it ends tonight! The highly-anticipated sale began the day after Christmas and has proven to be a mecca of amazing deals with up to 50 percent off over 20,000 items

There are savings on clothing, shoes, handbags, and accessories from customer-favorite brands like Halogen, Topshop, and Free People. You’ll even find some Meghan Markle-loved labels seriously discounted, including J.Crew, Madewell, and Barbour. While a good portion of the savings are in the fashion department, there are also deals on home decor, kitchen appliances, and makeup and skincare products. This is the perfect chance to snag those items Santa didn’t leave under the tree or to treat yourself to something nice for the start of 2020. 

RELATED: Archie’s Royally Cute UGG Booties Are Available at Nordstrom

Below, we rounded up some of our top picks from the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale that you won’t want to miss out on snagging on sale —  like this chunky knit tunic sweater from Free People for 40 percent off, these trendy croc-embossed knee-high boots for under $150, and this gorgeous leather tote from a royal-loved brand for $48 off. This is your last chance to get these pieces this cheap, so scroll down and get shopping before these deals end tonight at midnight ET. 

Best Clothing Deals

Best Shoe Deals

Best Handbag and Wallet Deals

Best Accessories Deals

Best Makeup and Skincare Deals

Best Home Deals

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.